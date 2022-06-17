EXCLUSIVE: Big Mannys’ Pizza partners with Codona’s Amusement Park in Aberdeen for 120-seater restaurant One of Aberdeen's most successful independent pizza brands has secured its third unit as it looks to expand further across the city. By Julia Bryce June 17, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: June 17, 2022, 11:06 am 0 comments From left: Calum Wright and Phil Adams, co-founders of Big Mannys' Pizza, with John Codona, director at Codona's and Ashley Adams, co-founder of Big Mannys' Pizza. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Aberdeen Beach Aberdeen. Pizza Conversation Close Already registered? Sign in [[title_reg]] Email address Display name Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. Register By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration [[content_reg_complete]] Back to [[site_name]] Don't have an account? Register [[title_login]] Email address Password Show Login Or login with Facebook Google Forgotten your password? Reset it Remembered your password? Sign in Email address Reset Password Don't have an account? Register [[title]] Display Name Save More from the Press and Journal Food and Drink team Food and Drink Food Behaviour: Why the sriracha hot sauce shortage shows we need to eat more local – and how to make your own June 17, 20220 Food and Drink Cooking on a Budget: A vegetable pizza that’s tasty, healthy and won’t cost you the earth June 17, 2022 Food and Drink Farmers’ markets: 5 tips for shopping at one successfully June 17, 20220 More from the Press and Journal Nancy Nicolson: Show is a diversion from life’s realities Pony breeder ‘honoured’ to judge Royal Highland Show Energy minister Greg Hands upbeat on North Sea investment prospects despite windfall tax Aberdeen University research inspires first commercial production of cold pressed hemp oil in Scotland ‘It was fun while it lasted’: Aberdeen pop-up bar The Bike Yard announces its closure Eurovision superfan from Aberdeen says Balmoral banquet could help secure contest for north-east
Conversation