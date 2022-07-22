Food Behaviour: How to manage polycystic ovary syndrome through your food choices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Food Behaviour: How to manage polycystic ovary syndrome through your food choices

By Mariam Okhai
July 22, 2022, 5:00 pm
pcos
Food choices can help PCOS.

Polycystic ovary syndrome affects one in 10 women in the UK.

The condition can have a major impact not only on your body but also your eating habits.

It is known more commonly as PCOS and it is a common condition that affects the way a woman’s ovaries work.

The three main features of PCOS include irregular periods, high levels of male hormones in your body causing excess hair growth, and ovaries enlarging due to containing fluid filled sacs that surround the eggs.

A list of pcos symptoms including: hair loss, hirsutism, pelvic pain, infertility, overweight, irregular periods, fatigue, high testosterone levels and acne.
Symptoms affect 1 in 10 women in the UK.

The external symptoms that women can develop according to the NHS can include:

  • Irregular or no periods
  • Difficulty getting pregnant
  • Excessive hair growth
  • Weight gain
  • Thinning hair and hair loss
  • Oily skin or acne
  • Abnormal hormone levels

For many women experiencing this it can be very emotionally and physically challenging and since in many cases it runs in families there is no way of avoiding the condition.

Balanced diets can improve symptoms

Since there is no cure for PCOS, many women are left feeling frustrated and because of the abnormal hormone produced in the body, it often becomes insulin resistant.

When this happens the body produces more insulin to make up for it as it believes there is a lack of insulin. This build up can in turn cause excess weight gain in some cases.

pcos
Having a balanced diet and incorporating all elements is important.

Although there is no way of stopping this, eating a balanced diet can help in reducing the amount of excess weight gained.

Eating foods that digest slower can cause the insulin levels to rise at a slower rate than they would otherwise.

What to eat and avoid?

Foods that should be eaten are:

  • High fibre vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower, beans, lentils, sweet potatoes and berries
  • Lean protein like chicken, fish and tofu
  • Anti-inflammatory foods and spices like tomatoes, kale, spinach and turmeric
pcos
Slow release foods can reduce insulin levels.

On the other hand, foods that should be avoided include:

  • High refined carbs like white bread, muffins and sugary desserts
  • Sugary snacks and fizzy drinks like cakes, biscuits and chocolate spreads
  • Inflammatory foods like processed meat, excess butter and fatty cuts of meat

Make small changes first

As with any changes it is important to start small and build them up slowly over time.

Often it can be tempting to try and change everything in one go, but the reality is that those changes are short term and unsustainable.

"Small changes can make a big difference"

In order to make long lasting habits making small choices like choosing brown bread over white or eating berries instead of sugar desserts can help you on your journey and eventually become a regular habit.

In time, once the rewards are seen from these small changes, it will motivate you to carry on and make more positive lifestyle and eating decisions.

Mariam Okhai is a food and drink journalist who also researches food behaviour.

She has a Masters in Behavioural Science for Management from the University of Stirling. Her undergraduate degree was in Psychology and Business Economics with Marketing. 

She is also a certified habit coach.

You can find out more about her research on her Behavioural Foodie website.

