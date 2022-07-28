WATCH: Inverness chef Otello Calvert prepares fresh pasta for his Tagliotello food truck

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
WATCH: Inverness chef Otello Calvert prepares fresh pasta for his Tagliotello food truck

By Andy Morton
July 28, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: July 28, 2022, 5:47 pm
Otello Calvert stands in front of his Inverness pasta truck Tagliotello.
As someone who has helped make TV programmes for Netflix, Otello Calvert knows all about presentation.

His black-and-yellow pasta truck – called Tagliotello after its owner – is a highly visible presence on the streets of Inverness.

At the same time, the pasta dishes Otello serves from inside the truck look absolutely perfect. No wonder they are a big hit on his Instagram account, racking up hundreds of views.

Otello takes his Tagliotello truck to a number of locations around Inverness.

But, as all good presenters know, the end product is only as good as the hard work that goes into it.

Which is why Otello is up every morning to make the fresh pasta he uses for every dish from the Tagliotello truck.

“No one else really does what I do,” Otello says. “I make all my pasta fresh on the day and I make everything in the trailer.”

What food is on offer in Inverness fresh pasta truck Tagliotello?

The Tagliotello truck makes nightly stops at different locations around Inverness, with Otello serving up a range of dishes. Fancy some fresh pasta in an arrabbiata sauce or a southern Italian-style sausage ragu? Otello is your man.

He admits that his dishes are not the usual takeaway truck fare. He always uses fresh ingredients from local producers, and dabbles in a variety of regional Italian dishes.

Otello makes all types of pasta including macaroni.

“This is not your usual macaroni cheese or carbonara,” he says.

It’s a difference that has cost him the chance to compete in some takeaway awards.

“They said I was too much like fine-dining,” Otello explains – but the cost is ultimately worth it for his loyal customers that seek him out around the city.

As for why he started up the truck, he jokes he was harassed into it. After studying TV & film production at university and working on shows for platforms and studios including Netflix and Universal, he came to Inverness to work for a landscaping business.

Otello racks up hundreds of views on his Tagliotello Instagram account.

“I was the person that would volunteer for friends at parties or something, so I would cook up a bolognaise or pizza – but always from scratch,” says the 26-year-old, who is originally from Glasgow but has lived around the UK.

“Eventually, everyone told me I could do something with this.”

Watch Otello make fresh pasta for his Tagliotello Inverness food truck

The recipes comes from the Italian heritage on his mother’s side, but the fresh daily pasta is all his idea.

“I said to myself, what can I do that’s affordable, and what do people like? I decided that what people wanted in Inverness was fresh pasta.”

Otello makes an effort to reach as much of Inverness as possible. He’s at the Westlink Bypass every Thursday, for example.

Otello makes his pasta on the same day that it is served.

Meanwhile, the three other nights of the week he is in rotating spots such as the Aldi car park at Inshes or Beauly Old Laundry. Otello posts a full list of his whereabouts on his Instagram.

Operating hours in the summer are from 5pm to about 8pm and dishes start at £5, going up to £12 for the most expensive dishes.

