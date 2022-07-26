‘So many small businesses have been struggling’: Elgin’s Cafe Kombucha to close its doors amid rising costs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

‘So many small businesses have been struggling’: Elgin’s Cafe Kombucha to close its doors amid rising costs

By Lauren Taylor
July 26, 2022, 5:31 pm Updated: July 26, 2022, 8:11 pm
Sarah Borthwick, owner of Cafe Kombucha, outside her business in June 2021. Photo: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Sarah Borthwick, owner of Cafe Kombucha, outside her business in June 2021. Photo: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The owner of Elgin’s first-ever vegan eatery announced she has closed her café before the “price hike” in October hits.

Sarah Borthwick, who has been running Cafe Kombucha on Elgin High Street for four years, announced the vegan eatery will be closing its doors.

With the cost of overheads and the added strain of being a sole trader, Ms Borthwick says the looming price hike coming in October renders her “wee vegan cafe plans untenable”.

In a Facebook post, she wrote: “So many small businesses have been struggling – and being a sole trader with the overheads and different jobs I had it was bloody hard but enjoyable and manageable.

Sarah Borthwick opened the first-ever vegan cafe in Elgin. Picture by Jason Hedges.

“But the second price hike that’s coming in October renders my wee vegan cafe plans untenable I’m afraid.

“You have all been totally amazing, supportive and I am so so sorry this has happened.”

She added that she still has a couple of jobs to honour and will refund all vouchers.

‘It’s going to be a huge loss’

Cafe Kombucha was the first of its kind in Elgin, impressing locals from the get-go with the fresh, seasonal, and vibrant vegan offering. 

Since the announcement, many have shared and commented online showing support for the much-loved local business and owner.

Gail Grigor wrote: “What a brave and honest post. Free yourself from the worry and stress and put your health first.

“It was a huge success in what you delivered but you can’t fight against a global pandemic and a national financial crisis. Better times are ahead.”

Richard Gilbert agreed that it is a “horrendous time” for small businesses facing challenging conditions.

Vegan haggis nachos were on the menu at Cafe Kombucha. Picture by Jason Hedges.

He said: “Right now, it seems like you’re making the right decision for you. Trust, and be open to possibilities. Things will work themselves through and you will find your new path.

“That you managed to open and sustain a vegan cafe for so long and with such a great reputation speaks so highly of you. You have incredible talents and commitment.”

Paula Louise commented: “You created something truly special in Elgin and it’s going to be a huge loss. Time to focus on you now, take care, and all the best in your next venture.”

Mike Thomson posted: “You let nobody down. You gave it a go and you should be pleased with that. Better to have tried and failed than not tried at all.”

Faith Houlding, the owner of fellow Elgin High Street firm Scribbles, said: “Sarah, gutted for you but what more could you have done? You’ve given it your all, dealt with navigating a pandemic and tried to turn the corner when more things were thrown at you.

“Take comfort from the comments, they speak so highly of what you did achieve. You need to start prioritising yourself now, getting yourself right and remembering the whole time – you’ve let no one down.”

[[title]]