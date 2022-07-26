‘So many small businesses have been struggling’: Elgin’s Cafe Kombucha to close its doors amid rising costs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The owner of Elgin’s first-ever vegan eatery announced she has closed her café before the “price hike” in October hits.

Sarah Borthwick, who has been running Cafe Kombucha on Elgin High Street for four years, announced the vegan eatery will be closing its doors.

With the cost of overheads and the added strain of being a sole trader, Ms Borthwick says the looming price hike coming in October renders her “wee vegan cafe plans untenable”.

In a Facebook post, she wrote: “So many small businesses have been struggling – and being a sole trader with the overheads and different jobs I had it was bloody hard but enjoyable and manageable.

“But the second price hike that’s coming in October renders my wee vegan cafe plans untenable I’m afraid.

“You have all been totally amazing, supportive and I am so so sorry this has happened.”

She added that she still has a couple of jobs to honour and will refund all vouchers.

‘It’s going to be a huge loss’

Cafe Kombucha was the first of its kind in Elgin, impressing locals from the get-go with the fresh, seasonal, and vibrant vegan offering.

Since the announcement, many have shared and commented online showing support for the much-loved local business and owner.

Gail Grigor wrote: “What a brave and honest post. Free yourself from the worry and stress and put your health first.

“It was a huge success in what you delivered but you can’t fight against a global pandemic and a national financial crisis. Better times are ahead.”

Richard Gilbert agreed that it is a “horrendous time” for small businesses facing challenging conditions.

He said: “Right now, it seems like you’re making the right decision for you. Trust, and be open to possibilities. Things will work themselves through and you will find your new path.

“That you managed to open and sustain a vegan cafe for so long and with such a great reputation speaks so highly of you. You have incredible talents and commitment.”

Paula Louise commented: “You created something truly special in Elgin and it’s going to be a huge loss. Time to focus on you now, take care, and all the best in your next venture.”

Mike Thomson posted: “You let nobody down. You gave it a go and you should be pleased with that. Better to have tried and failed than not tried at all.”

Faith Houlding, the owner of fellow Elgin High Street firm Scribbles, said: “Sarah, gutted for you but what more could you have done? You’ve given it your all, dealt with navigating a pandemic and tried to turn the corner when more things were thrown at you.

“Take comfort from the comments, they speak so highly of what you did achieve. You need to start prioritising yourself now, getting yourself right and remembering the whole time – you’ve let no one down.”