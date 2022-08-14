Dillon Rae of 210 Bistro shares the effects of working in hospitality – good and bad

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It has been around 15 months since I joined The Press and Journal Food and Drink team.

And in this time, one thing I have come to realise is that the difficult topics around working in the hospitality industry are often skimmed over – or avoided completely.

This is what inspired my ongoing series, The Realities of Hospitality, which is aiming to delve into what it is truly like for those working in the north-east food and drink sector.

Not only that, but it will also discuss people’s journeys that have led them to where they are today.

But one thing I have asked of my interviewees to date, who have ranged from restaurant owners and chefs to marketing gurus, is that they answer all questions with honesty, no matter how pressing the subject.

Dillon Rae of 210 Bistro in Aberdeen, is the latest to feature in the series.

The 27-year-old, from Mastrick, is currently the bar and restaurant supervisor at the Market Street eatery.

Watch the full video about Dillon’s journey below

He left school at the age of 14 to pursue a career in the industry and has worked in a line-up of venues across the city ever since.

Before our chat, there was a list of burning questions I was keen to ask him.

They included what having a role in hospitality means for your personal life, what an average day looks like, what appealed to him about the industry, if it has a negative effect on your mental and physical health, and so on.

Dillon was open and honest about his experience so far.

These are the realities of hospitality for Dillon Rae…

