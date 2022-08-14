Dillon Rae of 210 Bistro shares the effects of working in hospitality – good and bad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lifestyle Food and Drink

Dillon Rae of 210 Bistro shares the effects of working in hospitality – good and bad

By Karla Sinclair
August 14, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: August 14, 2022, 12:36 pm
Dillon Rae.
Dillon Rae.

It has been around 15 months since I joined The Press and Journal Food and Drink team.

And in this time, one thing I have come to realise is that the difficult topics around working in the hospitality industry are often skimmed over – or avoided completely.

This is what inspired my ongoing series, The Realities of Hospitality, which is aiming to delve into what it is truly like for those working in the north-east food and drink sector.

Dillon preparing a cocktail.

Not only that, but it will also discuss people’s journeys that have led them to where they are today.

But one thing I have asked of my interviewees to date, who have ranged from restaurant owners and chefs to marketing gurus, is that they answer all questions with honesty, no matter how pressing the subject.

Dillon Rae of 210 Bistro in Aberdeen, is the latest to feature in the series.

The 27-year-old, from Mastrick, is currently the bar and restaurant supervisor at the Market Street eatery.

Watch the full video about Dillon’s journey below

He left school at the age of 14 to pursue a career in the industry and has worked in a line-up of venues across the city ever since.

Before our chat, there was a list of burning questions I was keen to ask him.

They included what having a role in hospitality means for your personal life, what an average day looks like, what appealed to him about the industry, if it has a negative effect on your mental and physical health, and so on.

Dillon was open and honest about his experience so far.

These are the realities of hospitality for Dillon Rae…

For more in this series…

