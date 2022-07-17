‘I work 50 hours per week’: Elena Ionascu of Da Vinci’s in Aberdeen opens up about being a chef and restaurateur

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘I work 50 hours per week’: Elena Ionascu of Da Vinci’s in Aberdeen opens up about being a chef and restaurateur

By Karla Sinclair
July 17, 2022, 6:00 am

We all indulge in food and drink. After all, they are not a want but a necessity.

Whether it be eating out at a fine dining establishment for a special occasion, or placing an order online from your favourite local takeaway, food and drink bring joy and people together.

But every time it is brought into the equation, we instantly place judgment.

The delivery is taking too long. The order is cold. They forgot our drinks. The presentation is laughable.

The restaurant is cramped. The staff members are not courteous enough. The quality of the dishes is not up to par. The menu needs more variety.

Bruschetta at Da Vinci’s Italian Ristorante, in Aberdeen.

We are all guilty of it.

But when you take a minute to reflect, those that work tirelessly in the industry are not given enough credit.

That is the inspiration behind my new Food and Drink series, The Realities of Hospitality.

The Realities of Hospitality is going to delve into what it is truly like for those working in the north-east food and drink sector, including everyone from chefs, bar staff, and waiters to marketing gurus and drinks experts.

Watch the full video about Elena’s journey below

Not only will it discuss what it is like to work in hospitality, but their own journeys that have led them to where they are today.

Elena Ionascu

Elena Ionascu is an inspiration to women, young and old, in the hospitality industry.

She has shed blood, sweat and tears since relocating from Florence to Aberdeen less than five years ago.

“I had weeks when I didn’t have the time to wash my hair,” were some of the first words the talented chef shared with me during our recent interview.

“It was tough, extremely tough.”

But why was that, exactly?

Elena inside her restaurant, located on Alford Lane.

Elena relocated to follow her dream of opening a restaurant, after falling in love with the city during a holiday with her former partner.

This quickly became a reality when Da Vinci’s Italian Ristorante opened its doors to the masses, on Alford Lane, in September 2017.

The dishes take inspiration from Tuscan cuisine.

But what does running a restaurant mean for your home and family life? Do you need to have a strong support network? What are the key attributes you need to be a successful restauranter? Does sexism occur in the industry? How many hours per week do you work?

These are some of the burning questions I asked Elena, and she was open and honest about her experience so far.

These are the realities of hospitality for Elena Ionascu…

For more from food and drink…

