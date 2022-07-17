‘I work 50 hours per week’: Elena Ionascu of Da Vinci’s in Aberdeen opens up about being a chef and restaurateur

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

We all indulge in food and drink. After all, they are not a want but a necessity.

Whether it be eating out at a fine dining establishment for a special occasion, or placing an order online from your favourite local takeaway, food and drink bring joy and people together.

But every time it is brought into the equation, we instantly place judgment.

The delivery is taking too long. The order is cold. They forgot our drinks. The presentation is laughable.

The restaurant is cramped. The staff members are not courteous enough. The quality of the dishes is not up to par. The menu needs more variety.

We are all guilty of it.

But when you take a minute to reflect, those that work tirelessly in the industry are not given enough credit.

That is the inspiration behind my new Food and Drink series, The Realities of Hospitality.

The Realities of Hospitality is going to delve into what it is truly like for those working in the north-east food and drink sector, including everyone from chefs, bar staff, and waiters to marketing gurus and drinks experts.

Watch the full video about Elena’s journey below

Not only will it discuss what it is like to work in hospitality, but their own journeys that have led them to where they are today.

Elena Ionascu

Elena Ionascu is an inspiration to women, young and old, in the hospitality industry.

She has shed blood, sweat and tears since relocating from Florence to Aberdeen less than five years ago.

“I had weeks when I didn’t have the time to wash my hair,” were some of the first words the talented chef shared with me during our recent interview.

“It was tough, extremely tough.”

But why was that, exactly?

Elena relocated to follow her dream of opening a restaurant, after falling in love with the city during a holiday with her former partner.

This quickly became a reality when Da Vinci’s Italian Ristorante opened its doors to the masses, on Alford Lane, in September 2017.

The dishes take inspiration from Tuscan cuisine.

But what does running a restaurant mean for your home and family life? Do you need to have a strong support network? What are the key attributes you need to be a successful restauranter? Does sexism occur in the industry? How many hours per week do you work?

These are some of the burning questions I asked Elena, and she was open and honest about her experience so far.

These are the realities of hospitality for Elena Ionascu…

