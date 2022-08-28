Sweet treats: Enjoy Ella Mills’ guilt-free banana and olive oil loaf

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

With no added sugar, this nutty loaf is the perfect dessert to enjoy without worrying about the extra calories.

Deliciously Ella founder and mum-of-two Ella Mills says this recipe is a winner with her children also.

“I make this recipe all the time for the girls, it’s brilliant and they absolutely love it,” says Ella.

“It’s soft and spongy and the prunes or dates make the loaf lovely and sweet so you really don’t miss sugar at all.

Although it is perfectly tasty on its own, Ella recommends adding some coconut yoghurt to enjoy it as a pudding also.

This recipe has eight simple steps to follow and with an hour of baking time can be popped in the oven whilst you make dinner.

Ella Mills’ banana and olive oil loaf

Makes 1 loaf

Ingredients

200g self-raising flour, sifted

1 tsp baking powder

3 very ripe bananas, mashed

4 tbsp coconut yoghurt

75ml olive oil, plus extra for greasing

1 tsp vanilla bean paste

100g prunes or medjool dates, chopped

1 tbsp ground flaxseed

75g sultanas or raisins

Method

Preheat the oven to 180C, 160 Fan, 350F, Gas Mark 3. Grease a 900g loaf tin and line with baking parchment. In a large bowl, mix together the flour and baking powder. In a separate bowl, mix together the banana, coconut yoghurt, olive oil, vanilla, prunes and flaxseed. Stir in the sultanas. Add the banana mixture to the flour and mix well – it will seem dry at first but it will come together. Pour the mixture into the loaf tin, level out the top and bake for 50-60 minutes, until risen and golden. Test with a skewer – if it comes out clean the loaf is ready. Leave to cool in the tin for 15 minutes before turning out.

How To Go Plant-Based: A Definitive Guide For You And Your Family by Ella Mills is published by Yellow Kite, priced £26. Photography by Clare Winfield. Available August 18.