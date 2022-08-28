Inverness Caley Thistle Women boss Karen Mason looks for improvement ahead of clash with Renfrew

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Inverness Caley Thistle Women boss Karen Mason looks for improvement ahead of clash with Renfrew

By Sophie Goodwin
August 28, 2022, 6:00 am
Inverness Caley Thistle Women conceded three late goals as they were beaten 4-3 by Hutchison Vale last weekend. (Photo by Chris McCluskie/SportPix.org.uk)
Inverness Caley Thistle Women conceded three late goals as they were beaten 4-3 by Hutchison Vale last weekend. (Photo by Chris McCluskie/SportPix.org.uk)

Inverness Caley Thistle Women boss Karen Mason says her side must perform better if they are to bounce back from their first SWF Championship defeat.

The Caley Jags tasted defeat for the first time this season when they were beaten 4-3 by Hutchison Vale in Edinburgh last weekend.

It was a frustrating result for Mason as her side were leading 3-1 going into the final 15 minutes before conceding three late goals.

She says that Caley Thistle need to be more clinical in front of goal and better defending it if they’re to be in with a chance of picking up points at Renfrew this afternoon.

Inverness have conceded eight goals over their first two games, and have scored eight, including five in their 5-4 over Rossvale on the opening day of the season.

Mason explained: “The game against Hutchison Vale should have been dead and buried by the 60th minute – we had chances to go 4-1 up and we just didn’t take them.

“We need to be more clinical at one end because we’re creating the opportunities, and shut teams at at the other, we’ve conceded far too many goals.

“And it’s not from brilliance from other teams. It’s from our mistakes, either giving the ball away or just not being tight enough in defence.

“It’s going to be really important for us to try and bounce back – and not have two defeats on the road in a row.

“I’m hoping we can put in a better performance against Renfrew than we have done in the first two games of the season.”

Inverness Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason.

Mason is expecting another tough game on the road as she reckons Renfrew could prove to be one of their biggest challenges of the season so far.

She said: “I’ve got no doubt that it’s going to be a really tough game. I remember from when we last played them, they’re a physical side.

“I’m expecting it to be one of our toughest games, and probably the most physical opponents that we’ve come up against so far. They’re a good footballing team too.

“We’ll not be going into this game as favourites, but we’ll go and make sure that we don’t disgrace ourselves, and try to start playing the game that we know we can.”

SWF League One action

In SWF League One, Westdyke will hope to continue their winning start to the season as they travel south to play Airdrie Ladies.

The Westhill side are one of three teams in the new fourth-tier to have won their opening two games of the season.

Grampian Ladies travel to Glasgow to face Giffnock SC Women having picked up their first three points of the season last weekend by beating they beat Airdrie 8-0 at Spain Park.

Cup competition looms for north clubs

On Thursday, the SWF Championship and League One Cup draw took place with Westdyke and Grampian involved for the first round, while Caley Thistle will enter the competition in the second.

Westdyke will play the first round away to Gleniffer Thistle, while Torry side Grampian were one of four teams who were awarded a bye to the next stage via the draw.

In the second round, Grampian will host Giffnock SC Women or Airdrie Ladies, Inverness will face Edinburgh Caledonia or BSC Glasgow, and if Westdyke progress they will host Dundee West.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Caley Thistle

Andrea Bocelli concert, Inverness. Pictures by Jason Hedges
Caley concerts: Inverness firms say they are due thousands of pounds after Andrea Bocelli…
0
Morton's Grant Gillespie celebrates with team-mates after scoring the clinching penalty.
'Too timid' claim from Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds as side prepare for League…
0
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds.
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds felt referee got winning penalty call right after…
0
Morton's Grant Gillespie converted the spot-kick to win the game.
Caley Thistle crash to late defeat as penalty seals Championship win for visitors Morton
0
ICT midfielder Roddy MacGregor, left, tussles with Arbroath's Dale Hilson.
Winning form matters more than personal goals to Caley Thistle midfielder Roddy MacGregor
0
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds.
Caley Thistle ready to prove points against Morton in Championship clash
0
Caley Jags striker George Oakley is eyeing maximum points against Morton.
Forward George Oakley keen for Caley Thistle to strike back after 'shock to the…
0
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds.
Digging out a 1-0 win will suit Caley Thistle just fine, says head coach…
1
Caley Thistle's Daniel Mackay keeps the ball under pressure from Cove Rangers' defender Shay Logan.
Winger Daniel MacKay says Caley Thistle can show strength by bouncing back from Partick…
1
Ex-ICT defender Josh Meekings reckons head coach Billy Dodds will have his troops ready for Morton this weekend.
Ex-Caley Thistle star Josh Meekings confident Inverness can rediscover spark which saw them dispatch…
0

More from Press and Journal

Pictured is a locator of Marks and Spencer, St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen during the Coronavirus outbreak. Pictured 10/04/2020 Picture by DARRELL BENNS
Arrest made after man seriously injured in Aberdeen city centre
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring for Aberdeen against Livingston.
'Miovski is going to make us a lot of money' - Dons fans react…
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. The Realities of Hospitality: F&D series - Karla Sinclair Picture shows; The Realities of Hospitality: Dillon Rae, Julia Wishart and Graham Mitchell. Aberdeen. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
WATCH: Julia Wishart shares highs and lows of 16-year-long career in hospitality
0
Police.
Woman, 88, in hospital after car crashes into tree near Bieldside
0
Elgin City manager Gavin Price.
Dumbarton 2-1 Elgin City: Borough Briggs men still searching for first league win
Peterhead's Chris Kisuka shoots wide against Alloa Athletic. Picture by Duncan Brown.
Alloa Athletic 5-0 Peterhead: Jim McInally admits Blue Toon must eradicate sloppy mistakes