Inverness Caley Thistle Women boss Karen Mason looks for improvement ahead of clash with Renfrew

Inverness Caley Thistle Women boss Karen Mason says her side must perform better if they are to bounce back from their first SWF Championship defeat.

The Caley Jags tasted defeat for the first time this season when they were beaten 4-3 by Hutchison Vale in Edinburgh last weekend.

It was a frustrating result for Mason as her side were leading 3-1 going into the final 15 minutes before conceding three late goals.

She says that Caley Thistle need to be more clinical in front of goal and better defending it if they’re to be in with a chance of picking up points at Renfrew this afternoon.

Inverness have conceded eight goals over their first two games, and have scored eight, including five in their 5-4 over Rossvale on the opening day of the season.

Mason explained: “The game against Hutchison Vale should have been dead and buried by the 60th minute – we had chances to go 4-1 up and we just didn’t take them.

“We need to be more clinical at one end because we’re creating the opportunities, and shut teams at at the other, we’ve conceded far too many goals.

“And it’s not from brilliance from other teams. It’s from our mistakes, either giving the ball away or just not being tight enough in defence.

“It’s going to be really important for us to try and bounce back – and not have two defeats on the road in a row.

“I’m hoping we can put in a better performance against Renfrew than we have done in the first two games of the season.”

Mason is expecting another tough game on the road as she reckons Renfrew could prove to be one of their biggest challenges of the season so far.

She said: “I’ve got no doubt that it’s going to be a really tough game. I remember from when we last played them, they’re a physical side.

“I’m expecting it to be one of our toughest games, and probably the most physical opponents that we’ve come up against so far. They’re a good footballing team too.

“We’ll not be going into this game as favourites, but we’ll go and make sure that we don’t disgrace ourselves, and try to start playing the game that we know we can.”

SWF League One action

In SWF League One, Westdyke will hope to continue their winning start to the season as they travel south to play Airdrie Ladies.

The Westhill side are one of three teams in the new fourth-tier to have won their opening two games of the season.

Grampian Ladies travel to Glasgow to face Giffnock SC Women having picked up their first three points of the season last weekend by beating they beat Airdrie 8-0 at Spain Park.

Cup competition looms for north clubs

On Thursday, the SWF Championship and League One Cup draw took place with Westdyke and Grampian involved for the first round, while Caley Thistle will enter the competition in the second.

Westdyke will play the first round away to Gleniffer Thistle, while Torry side Grampian were one of four teams who were awarded a bye to the next stage via the draw.

In the second round, Grampian will host Giffnock SC Women or Airdrie Ladies, Inverness will face Edinburgh Caledonia or BSC Glasgow, and if Westdyke progress they will host Dundee West.