Food and drink tourism festival Provenance returns for second year with line-up of events in north-east

Food and drink tourism will be put into the spotlight later this month as Provenance Festival announces its return.

Launched last year, the 10-day event will take place from September 30 to October 9 with events organised across the region.

Shining a light on the north-east of Scotland’s sustainable food and drink producers, businesses will open their doors to the public, allowing them to discover more about what they do and where they do it through engaging, hands-on and memorable visitor experiences.

Provenance Festival offers an opportunity to see behind-the-scenes, meet passionate producers and hear the stories of sustainability and provenance behind their products.

It has been created and is led by Opportunity North East (ONE) and is supported by Aberdeenshire Council and VisitAberdeenshire.

Provenance Festival experiences

Producers taking part range from fresh game specialists Balmoral Game, “baconeers” Piggery-Smokery and Mearns-based berry grower Castleton Farm through to distillers and brewers, including House of Botanicals and Six Degrees North.

Businesses that will launch new visitor experiences exclusively for the festival include Summerhouse Drinks, Westerton Farmers and Glen Tanar Estate.

One new event created especially is by Saplinbrae Hotel features owners Noel and Jo Gall – who also farm nearby – joining forces with Jimmy Buchan from Amity Fish Company to tell the stories behind the region’s farming and fishing heritage.

The Mintlaw farming hoteliers often use their own beef and lamb on the menu and at the Friday evening event, will demonstrate batch-cooking with cheaper cuts of beef and lamb. After some hands-on langoustine shelling with Jimmy, visitors then enjoy supper with paired drinks.

Jimmy said: “The Provenance Festival gives the public a great opportunity to go behind the scenes to the very source of the world class food and drink that is produced across north-east Scotland.

“I think the festival’s aim to showcase the region’s unrivalled produce through the people that make it happen is a fantastic idea. One of the reasons we got involved is because provenance and sustainability are key to Amity Fish.

“We are working on improving on our sustainability footprint and we’re keen to explain why this is so important.”

Last year’s event saw The City of Aberdeen Distillery take part. Head distiller Alan Milne said the team welcomed 140 visitors to the gin distilling experience.

The firm have signed up for this year’s festival, too.

What other events will be taking place?

Provenance Festival will offer something for all tastes and appetites.

Some of the other experiences confirmed include:

Summerhouse Drinks: Wellies, Waves and Walter farm trailer tour through the fields down to the seashore at Fraserburgh with a tasting session of Walter Gregor’s tonic waters and Summerhouse drinks

Dean’s of Huntly: Sharing a cuppa – and a piece of shortbread – with Bill Dean

Still Spirit: Exclusive evening at Still Spirit in Udny with global malts ambassador Matthew Cordiner for a journey through Craigellachie single malt whiskies

Piggery-Smokeyr: Entertaining overview of the bacon-making process from their Alford café, The Soo’s Lug

Westerton Farmers: Pick your own pumpkin near Laurencekirk

House of Botanicals: Talking and tasting exploring their products including a green walnut liqueur, peach aperitif wine and a barrel-rested coffee spirit

Events can be booked by visiting www.provenancefestival.co.uk/events

Food tourism

Provenance Festival was piloted in 2021 and is part of ONE’s action and investment to develop Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire as a premium food tourism destination.

The focus is on visitor experiences connecting consumers with producers of the region’s authentic food and drink at its source.

Peter Cook, ONE director of food, drink and agriculture said: “North East Scotland produces some of the country’s finest food and drink products with great stories and heritage behind them.

“From established family businesses and global brands to exciting new start-ups, the sector is diverse, innovative and is making the most of great natural ingredients and sustainable production methods.

“The Provenance Festival brings our outstanding producers and curious consumers together to share unique experiences, building momentum around the region’s ambition to be a leading destination for food tourism.”