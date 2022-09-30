Comfort Food Friday: Spice up your next meal with mouth-watering pork

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

This autumn, Make It Scotch is looking to inspire people to mix up their routine by switching to Specially Selected Pork.

As bills soar, consumers can make the most of their food budget by plumping for Specially Selected Pork. It’s the perfect protein for creating both comforting midweek meals and Friday night ‘fakeaways’.

This recipe for chow mein with plum sauce is perfect to bring some amazing Chinese aromas and flavours to your kitchen.

For more recipes like this, visit makeitscotch.com or click here.

Sweet ginger Specially Selected Pork chow mein with plum sauce

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

300g fresh plums (approx 4-5)

2 tbsp white rice or white wine vinegar

5 tsp clear honey

1½ tsp Chinese five spice

4 x Specially Selected Pork loin steaks

20g fresh ginger, peeled and finely grated

2 garlic cloves, crushed

2 tbsp reduced salt soy sauce

225g dried medium egg noodles

2 tbsp Scottish rapeseed oil

1 bunch spring onions, shredded

225g frozen peas

Method

To make the plum sauce, place the plums in a saucepan with the vinegar, honey and half of the five spice. Heat until bubbling, then cover and simmer very gently for 10 minutes until soft. Leave aside to cool. For a smooth sauce either blitz in a blender for a few seconds or push through a nylon sieve to remove the skins. On a chopping board trim away any visible fat from the steaks, then cut the pork into 1cm thick strips. In a large bowl, mix the pork with the ginger, garlic, remaining five spice and soy sauce. Leave to stand for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, bring a large saucepan of water to the boil and cook the noodles for 4-5 minutes until tender. Drain well, rinse and put in cold water. Put to one side. To save even more time on this super-speedy meal, use ready-cooked noodles – you will need 600g. In a frying pan, heat half the oil until hot and stir fry the pork for 7-8 minutes until browned all over and just cooked through. Cover and leave aside. Chop the spring onions. In a wok or large frying pan, heat the remaining oil until hot then stir fry the spring onions and frozen peas for three minutes. Drain the noodles well and add to the wok, along with the remaining soy sauce and add the pork. Continue to cook, stirring, for 2-3 minutes until everything is hot and well combined. For a richer flavour, stir two tsp sesame oil into the noodles once they have been stir-fried. To serve, spoon the noodles into warm serving bowls. Sprinkle with shreds of fresh spring onion. Accompany with the plum sauce and a chopped vegetable salad. For the vegetable salad, coarsely grate or finely chop carrot, radish and cucumber. Mix with spring onion and dress with a little white wine vinegar and honey to serve.

Tips: If you prefer a sweet and sour sauce with your noodles, this is a very simple recipe to follow. In a small saucepan, blend 1 tsp cornflour with 1 tbsp reduced salt soy sauce.

Stir in 2 tbsp white rice or wine vinegar, 1 tbsp tomato puree and 150ml unsweetened pineapple juice. Bring to the boil, stirring, and simmer for 2-3 minutes until slightly thickened. Add a little honey to taste. Serve hot or cold.