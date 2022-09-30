Trades Awards Tenth Anniversary Finalists Announced

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Trades Awards has announced its list of finalists for 2022.

The Trades Awards celebrate individuals, teams, and companies across all disciplines within construction, helping to highlight their varied work across the north of Scotland.

The awards ceremony has taken place online for the last two years due to Covid-19, but it still continued to bring together hundreds of virtual guests to each digital event.

This year, the black-tie event will be taking place in-person at Ardoe House Hotel on Friday October 28, with over 400 guests from across the construction industry expected to attend.

Pauline Fraser will return as host of the awards for a fourth year, alongside STV presenter and journalist Norman MacLeod.

Range of categories

There are fourteen award categories in total, open to businesses of all sizes.

A selection of this year’s business nominees includes Morrice Plant Hire in the best new business award category, Frasers of Ellon for the outstanding customer service award and Annie Kenyon Developments for construction project of the year.

Individuals are also highlighted in a range of award categories at the awards such as apprentice of the year and tradesperson of the year.

There will also be a special award for outstanding contribution, with the winner being suggested by the judging panel and revealed on the night.

The 2022 event welcomes back main sponsor Stewart Milne Group for the eighth consecutive year and supporting sponsor W M Donald for the sixth year.

Awards anniversary celebrations

Neil Thomson, deputy managing director, Stewart Milne Homes Scotland, said: “We are extremely proud to be sponsoring the Trades Awards tenth-anniversary celebrations.

“This annual event is important for shining a light on incredible people and businesses working within the north and north-east construction industry, and the hugely impressive work that is being done in the region.

“I’m looking forward to finding out more about each of this year’s finalists and enjoying, what in my mind, will be the biggest celebration of this event yet on its 10th anniversary this year.”

‘High-quality applications’

Elaine Donald, finance director of W M Donald also said: “We know firsthand how busy the construction industry is and we are extremely grateful to every person and business who found the time to enter this year.

“I have had the pleasure of seeing some of this year’s high-quality applications.

“I am looking forward to meeting this year’s finalists in person.

“We know that this year’s ceremony will be another exciting evening, and our team are already looking forward to it!”

For more information on Trades Awards 2022 visit www.tradesawards.com