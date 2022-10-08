Have your say: Which cocktail will be city favourite for Aberdeen Cocktail Week at Orchid?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

As part of Aberdeen Cocktail Week The P&J Food and Drink Team have teamed up with late night bar Orchid to give our readers the chance to vote for the drink they think best represents the Granite City.

To toast the inaugural event, which takes place from Tuesday 18 to Monday October 24, the staff at the popular venue on Langstane Place have created four drinks, all with local ties to a food or drink business in the area.

The collaborative beverages will grace the bar’s new menu, but those visiting Orchid during the 10-day event will be able to try one of the drinks at a reduced price of just £6, with £1 of every drink being donated to charity.

The charities Orchid currently supports are Cancer Research and Aberneccessities.

However, to pick which drink you’ll be able to enjoy at a discount (as it will be priced at £9.50 when the menu officially launches), we are giving our readers their say in deciding which one they think best represents the city.

Orchid will then have the winning cocktail on their Aberdeen Cocktail Week (ACW) menu throughout the event and those who have a ACW wristband will be able to enjoy it at the reduced price.

Drink 1

Made in association with Barra Berries in Oldmeldrum, this drink boasts Beefeater gin with peach wine, fino sherry, raspberry and Spanish bitters. It is said to be refreshing and fruity.

Drink 2

Collaborating with Bandit Bakery in Aberdeen, this drink is described as smooth and decedent. It has has Jameson whisky, sour dough syrup and crust bitters and is made with baked goods from the popular baker.

Drink 3

Made with Absolut vodka, rhubarb, foraged tea and vermouth, this drink is said to be profound and stimulating.

It has been made in association with Aberdeen tea and coffee specialists Macbeans.

Drink 4

Small-batch independent ice cream maker Mad Cow Ices from Portlethen is who the bar have teamed up for the last drink.

Labelled thirst quenching and bright, this Bombay Samphire Premier Cru gin, Italicus, lemon and basil sorbet, anise, faux citrus and bubbles, is the final drink made to represent Aberdeen.

Voting closes on Friday October 14 at noon.

The drinks will all be found on Orchid’s new menu when it launches, however this will give punters the opportunity to try one out ahead of their launch, and at a reduced price of £6, with £1 going to the bar’s nominated charity.

On the bar’s new menu drink one will be named Castle Cobbler, drink two Flour and Thief, drink three will be Return of the Mac and drink four Forza Beach.

Those intending to take advantage of £5 cocktails and deals during Aberdeen Cocktail Week must purchase a wristband. They are priced from £6 to £13.

Let us know if the comments what kind of drink you’d make up to represent to city.