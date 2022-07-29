Aberdeen Cocktail Week: Everything you need to know about tickets and the different bars involved Aberdeen is home to some of the best cocktail bartending talent in Scotland, if not the UK. By Julia Bryce July 29, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: July 29, 2022, 7:27 pm 0 comments £5 drinks and other deals will be available during Aberdeen Cocktail Week. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Aberdeen COCKTAILS Drinks Conversation Close Already registered? Sign in [[title_reg]] Email address Display name Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. Register By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration [[content_reg_complete]] Back to [[site_name]] Don't have an account? Register [[title_login]] Email address Password Show Login Or login with Facebook Google Forgotten your password? Reset it Remembered your password? Sign in Email address Reset Password Don't have an account? Register [[title]] Display Name Save More from Food and Drink Aberdeen woman raises a glass to new wine school venture 0 Breakfasts, coffee and vegan fish: Mike’s Famous Fish and Chips opens in Blackburn with… 0 Recipes: Cool down with a jug of one of these easy-to-make summer cocktails WATCH: Inverness chef Otello Calvert prepares fresh pasta for his Tagliotello food truck 0 Restaurant Review: Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish in Aberdeen is riding high on fine dining… 1 7 of the best chippers for veggie and vegan options in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire 0 Too Good To Go: Should you pay £4 for a Pret a Manger mystery… 0 Berry Bliss is bringing the novelty of real fruit ice cream from New Zealand… 0 Midweek meal: Taste the crunch with Jeremy Pang’s Peking mandarin pork 'So many small businesses have been struggling': Elgin's Cafe Kombucha to close its doors… 0 More from The Press & Journal Malky Mackay takes long-term view over Ross County opening day selection dilemma 0 REVEALED: The number of signings Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin STILL aims to make this… 0 What’s happening at Aberdeen Climate Camp? 0 Three days for police to attend robbery in Dingwall after jewels stolen Aberdeen's Toni Shaw 'super happy' after securing Commonwealth Games bronze for Scotland in S9… 0 Welly boot tans, wool and a wedding - Belladrum day two has it all 0
Conversation