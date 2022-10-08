‘This is more important than money’: Demands for A9 dualling after eight deaths on 25-mile stretch near Slochd in just three months

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highland representatives are calling for increased safety measures on the A9 Inverness to Perth road following a “catastrophic death toll” in recent months.

Tragically, eight people, including a two-year-old toddler, have died on the 25-mile stretch of the Highland trunk road between Slochd and Netwonmore in just the last three months.

Three American tourists died in a single collision between a lorry and a car at the Newtonmore junction in August.

The incidents have prompted fresh calls from political leaders for action to be taken in pushing forward the dualling of the entire 108-mile route.

Transport Scotland’s website still says the whole road will be dualled by 2025, despite just two of 11 sections being completed.

‘Every one of them could potentially be avoided’

Badenoch and Strathspey councillor Bill Lobban says the death toll in his ward has been “catastrophic.”

He said: “The only way to increase road safety on the A9 is to dual it from Inverness to Perth.

“There has been at least eight deaths in Badenoch and Strathspey. It is not just tourists. It’s tourists, locals and truck drivers and every one of them could potentially be avoided if the A9 was dualled.

“Clearly in Badenoch and Strathspey average speed cameras have not made the road safer since we have, in the last three months, had a catastrophic death toll.

“How we tell the people left behind that we could have done something about this and we didn’t, is something we have got to live with.”

He added: “I would encourage the Scottish Government to get on with the dualling as fast as they can. I appreciate the financial constraints but this is more important than money.”

The Highland councillor has said preventing overtaking at Slochd could be a vital improvement to the route in the interim.

He proposes a ban on overtaking just south of the junction up to the start of the dual carriageway at the top of Slochd.

A9 death toll on the increase

Last Friday, Inverness man Alan Jones became the latest motorist to be killed on the A9 trunk road.

The 64-year-old lorry driver died following a crash with another HGV between Carrbridge and Slochd summit.

Grandmother Philippa Grant of Rothiemurchus also died on the same stretch following a collision on September 16.

The incidents occurred less than two months after David McPherson, his wife Elza McPherson, of Inverness, and their grandson, aged just two, were killed in a crash near Slochd summit.

American tourist Paul Gillcrist, 66, was charged with driving dangerously and causing the death of the Inverness couple and their grandson.

He is also accused of driving dangerously and causing his wife serious injury.

Fatal crashes have also occurred elsewhere on Highland stretch of the A9 – covering Thurso to Dalwhinnie – including Alness, and the Munlochy junction.

A further six deaths have been recorded at these locations since the start of the year.

Nearly 2,000 collisions were recorded between 2016 and 2020 on A-roads across Scotland; with 30 fatal crashes on the A9 Inverness-Perth road during that five-year period.

Calls for increased safety measures

Inverness and Nairn MSP Fergus Ewing is also leading the calls for progress on the A9 dualling project as it remains way behind schedule.

“The loss of life on the A9 in recent months is a devastating tragedy for all the families involved,” he said.

“There are two things, both of which are essential to tackle this. First the completion of the A9 must be as swift as possible; and second the bringing in of increased safety measures in the interim, taking advice from the police experts but also listening to the views of those who use the road regularly, as I do.”

Mr Ewing spoke of concerns in Holyrood twice last month calling for revised timelines for both the dualling of the A9 and A96.

Political leaders originally vowed the A9 would be dualled by 2025. However, this target is now far beyond reach.

Two sections of the carriageway – Dalraddy to Kincraig and Luncarty to the Pass of Birnam – have already been dualled with works between Tomatin and Moy under procurement.

Mr Ewing says a lack of revised and detailed plans “creates a vacuum of uncertainty”, leaving many to question the sincerity of their commitment.

He is urging fellow political parties to get round the table to meet their unfulfilled promise.

“I am continuing to press the Scottish Government for a clear set of revised pledges for both roads,” Mr Ewing added.

“It is a matter of honour for me, that we deliver the dualling of the A9 and the A96 in my constituents.

“My reasoning is that if a detailed set of plans is published then all political parties, except the Green party, can rally behind that, and it can, if you like, become a promise that people can see will be implemented, no matter which party is in government.”

Dualling already having benefits for A9 communities

Deputy First Minister John Swinney, whose constituency takes in the A9 through Perthshire, said people in his region are already “seeing the improvements”.

The Luncarty to Pass of Birnam stretch has “really improved the A9 signficantly”, he said.

His comments come as the SNP conference begins in Aberdeen. Infrastructure upgrades are among the topics being discussed over the weekend.

“We have to do it in pieces – a number of stretches have already been done like the Kincraig to Dalraddy stretch and improvements at Ballinluig,” he said.

“This has to be worked on over time and be done as quickly as we can.”

The SNP is also under pressure to make improvements to the A96 Aberdeen-Inverness road.

“On the A96 we have got to undertake some analysis to consider the sustainability of the road project alongside our climate objectives but of course some parts of the A96 are already being actively worked on in the outskirts of Inverness,” he added.

Continued investment in A9 safety

Transport Scotland says investments in the safety of the busy route will be made where possible.

A spokeswoman said: “The recent accidents on the A9 are a tragedy for everyone involved. Our sympathies are with the families and friends of everyone affected by these events.

“Road safety is of paramount importance and we are working with Police Scotland and our operating companies to understand the circumstances of the accidents that have happened. As police investigations are ongoing, we cannot comment on these.

“We will continue to invest in the safety of the A9 where it is appropriate and possible to do so, and the A9 safety group will continue to consider safety for the wider route.”