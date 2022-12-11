12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: Luxury afternoon tea for two on board Scotland’s only luxury floating hotel Fingal in Edinburgh

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Our penultimate 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway prizes is the first of two in Scotland’s capital, Edinburgh.

Providing a classic setting for diners to enjoy afternoon tea, Fingal is a world-class foodie destination with all the glamour and style of a superyacht, but with an air of old-world Art Deco luxury ocean liner elegance.

Re-launched as a luxury hotel in 2019, the former Northern Lighthouse Board (NLB) tender is owned and operated by the award-winning team at The Royal Yacht Britannia, which is located just 10 minutes away.

Served in the ship’s Lighthouse Restaurant and Bar, Fingal’s galley team have created the ultimate afternoon tea to offer guests and non-residents one of the most decadent and dainty of British traditions with a nautical twist.

What’s the prize?

We’ve got a luxury version of the ship’s delicious afternoon tea with Champagne on arrival up for grabs for one lucky reader.

Indulge in the sweet treats and savourites as you wash it all doen with a glass of bubbles. You’ll also be treated to an amuse bouche, plus a variety of delicious finger sandwiches, too.

Open to non-residents for afternoon tea, dinner and cocktails, Fingal’s Lighthouse Restaurant & Bar offers a choice of eight self-contained private dining booths for small pre-booked groups. Fingal’s 22 luxury cabins are each named after Stevenson lighthouses, inspired by Fingal’s rich maritime heritage.

Fingal has just been crowned one of the top 25 five-star hotels and restaurants in the UK and Northern Ireland by the internationally recognised Automobile Association (AA).

Berthed on Edinburgh’s vibrant waterfront, Fingal has sailed into the AA’s prestigious list of hotels and restaurants for the first time after being awarded the top five-star rating for the hotel and two AA Rosettes for its Lighthouse Restaurant.

Fingal now joins an exclusive list of only 43 five-star hotels with two AA Rosettes across the whole of the UK and Northern Ireland and is only one of 25 hotels around the country with an overall quality assurance score of 87% or above.

Earlier this year, Fingal also sailed into the 20th annual Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards for the third year running. As well as being named one of the top 20 luxury hotels in the UK by TripAdvisor users, Edinburgh’s Fingal also captured travellers’ hearts as one of the top 25 most romantic hotels in the UK and Channel Islands for 2022, coming in at number 11 on the prestigious Tripadvisor category of most ‘Dreamy stays that couples love’.

The 2022 Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards are based on the quality and quantity of traveller reviews and ratings posted on TripAdvisor over the 12-month period from 1st January 2021 until 31st December 2021.

For more information on Fingal visit www.fingal.co.uk

To enter the Fingal giveaway:

Terms and conditions

The prize is subject to availability until the end of February 2023. Prize redeemable from until March 30, 2023 (subject to availability).

The prize is not transferable and is based on afternoon tea for two on board Fingal.

Advance booking is required and there is no cash alternative.

Entrants must register by 5pm on Friday December 16. All correct entries will go into a draw to determine the winning entrant. Entry to this competition is by online form only.

Entrants must be 18 yrs or over. Employees of DC Thomson Ltd and immediate families are not eligible to enter. The editor’s decision is final.

Full competition terms and conditions at www.pressandjournal.co.uk/competition-terms