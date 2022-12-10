Rugby: Ellon RFC under-16s made to wait for Murrayfield chance after cup final postponed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ellon RFC under-16s will have to wait for their chance to play at BT Murrayfield after their National Youth Cup final was postponed.

A series of youth finals were due to be played at Murrayfield on Saturday, but have been postponed due to the wintry weather.

The decision was taken by the SRU, who said the freezing weather could risk injury to players, while the safety of teams, volunteers and spectators could be compromised.

A new date for the cup finals will be announced in the New Year.

Ellon RFC club chair Julie Coutts has looked to the positives following the postponement, saying there is now more time for the team to prepare.

She said: “When we saw the forecast we were starting to get worried that it might be postponed and then as the week went on we were even more concerned.

“It is disappointing that it’s had to be postponed until the New Year but it means that we’ve got a little bit more time to prepare for the match.

“Hopefully when it does get rescheduled, the weather will be a bit nicer and it’ll make for a more enjoyable match for the boys.”

Ellon U16s head coach Scott Johnston added: “Obviously disappointing to get the news from the SRU that the finals day was cancelled.

“The team will keep working hard in preparation for the rescheduled date and look forward to it even more when the day comes.”

The club were due to take three coaches down to Murrayfield, but have now had to postpone their booking with bus company Victoria Coaches.

Coutts expressed her thanks to the company for being so understanding about the cup final’s rescheduled fixture.

She said: “They have been absolutely brilliant with us and are just going to book us in when we know the new date. They’ve been superb.”