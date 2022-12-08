4 Aberdeen restaurants you can bring a bottle to

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s always a thrill when you find a restaurant with a bring-you-own-bottle policy.

Why be limited to what might be on the menu when you can choose whatever you want from the off-licence down the road?

Of course, there are considerations when going BYOB. There will be corkage to pay – the amount the restaurant charges for each bottle you bring in.

Most importantly, you need to remember to bring those bottles with you. More than a few nights out have been ruined by forgetful diners (saved only by a last-minute dash to the local supermarket).

A final consideration is the waning popularity – amongst restaurant owners, at least – of having a BYOB policy in the first place.

There’s good money to be made in alcohol sales that corkage just can’t match.

Nevertheless, there are still a handful of restaurants in Aberdeen that offer BYOB. Check out our list of some of the best.

Lahore Karahi

Curry houses are often BYOB as religious considerations preclude some owners from selling alcohol.

Lahore Karahi on King Street is usually up there among the most popular spots in town for people to indulge in some spice and rice, and its BYOB policy means it’s a great place to fashion your own alcohol list.

Like many restaurants in Aberdeen, Lahore Karahi has adapted to the post-pandemic scene with a new focus on delivery.

But you can’t beat a good curry night out, so choose your booze and get down to Lahore Karahi.

Address: 145 King St, AB24 5AE

Tango Turtle

Aberdeen is not short of quirky restaurants. And Tango Turtle is one of the quirkiest.

Influenced by Caribbean flavours, the Little Belmont Street diner serves up dishes including tacos, panko shrimp, jerk chicken and ribs to diners surrounded by strikingly colourful images of island life.

There also fried plantain on the menu, bringing a taste of Jamaica you can wash down with a can of Jamaican grapefruit soda Ting.

If you are looking for something stronger than soda, however, you’ll need to bring your own. Tango Turtle is BYOB, and the restaurant charges £1.80 per beer or cider and £5 per bottle of wine.

Address: 9a Little Belmont St, AB10 1JG

Bev’s Bistro

Bev Lee, the owner of Bev’s Bistro, caters for all kinds of customers.

Her Holburn Street cafe makes vegan and vegetarian food and, thanks to an extensive gluten-free menu, is a major draw to those with a wheat intolerance.

But as the bistro does not have an alcohol licence, the only way to drink alcohol there is to bring your own.

Bev charges £3.50 per person as a BYOB surcharge.

Address: 123 Holburn St, AB10 6BP

Pasta Plus

As near a hidden gem as you get in Aberdeen, Pasta Plus is one of the city’s more intriguing restaurants.

Behind the unassuming frontage on Rosemount Place is a true home-style ristorante that serves up great-tasting Italian food.

The family owners have been there for years, and while not everyone in the city might know about it, Rosemount locals certainly do.

What’s more, the restaurant is BYOB. Plus, as it doubles as a delicatessen, customers can buy their alcohol in the well-stocked shop, then drink it in the restaurant. Corkage is around £6.

Address: 119 Rosemount Pl, AB25 2YH

