Midweek meal: Do Christmas right with this Brussels sprouts gratin recipe

By Brian Stormont
December 21, 2022, 5:00 pm
The recipe from U:ME will put a stop to all those Brussels sprout doubters. Image: U:ME.
The recipe from U:ME will put a stop to all those Brussels sprout doubters. Image: U:ME.

If you are thinking about switching up your Christmas dinner, or simply have bought too many sprouts, then this recipe from cooking oil makers U:ME could be the perfect thing to plump for.

Ready in an hour, this Brussels sprouts gratin is a great way to serve a vegetable that encourages much debate at this time of the year.

Brussels sprouts gratin

(Serves 6)

Brussels sprout gratin. Image: U:ME.

Ingredients

  • 900g Brussels sprouts, trimmed
  • 30ml U:Me Vegetable & Olive Oil Blend
  • 150g smoked streaky bacon – around 10 rashers
  • 150g pre-cooked chestnuts, roughly chopped
  • 400ml double cream
  • 1 heaped tbsp of cranberry sauce
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • The juice of half a lemon
  • 50g dried cranberries
  • 50g panko breadcrumbs
  • 50g Parmesan cheese, grated

Method

  1. Pre-heat the oven to 200C/180 Fan/400F/Gas mark 6.
  2. Peel and halve the sprouts. Cook them in plenty of salted boiling water for three to four minutes, until vibrant green and almost cooked. Drain thoroughly.
  3. Pour the U:Me Vegetable & Olive Oil blend into a large frying pan on a medium heat. Add the bacon and fry until beginning to crisp up.
  4. Add the chopped chestnuts and fry for another three to four minutes, until lightly browned.
  5. Then add the sprouts and fry for a further two to three minutes, stirring constantly until they take on some colour.
  6. Pour the cream over the sprouts and bacon mix and add the cranberry sauce. Bring the mixture to the boil and simmer for around four to five minutes, until you have a rich sauce.
  7. Season to taste with salt, freshly ground black pepper, and lemon juice and spoon into an ovenproof gratin dish.
  8. Mix the cranberries, breadcrumbs, and Parmesan together and sprinkle evenly over the top of the sprout mixture.
  9. Place into the oven and bake for 20 minutes, until the top is golden brown and the cream sauce is bubbling underneath.
  10. Allow to cool slightly before serving.

For more midweek meal ideas, click on our extensive archive here. Or check out U:ME’s website for other recipes.

