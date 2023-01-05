The 6 most Instagrammable bars, cafes and restaurants in Elgin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The 6 most Instagrammable bars, cafes and restaurants in Elgin

By Karla Sinclair
January 5, 2023, 5:00 pm
Inside The Drouthy Cobbler. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Inside The Drouthy Cobbler. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Snapping pictures of our food and drink at cafes, restaurants, and bars is becoming more and more common. I, for one, adore doing it.

Whether it’s a vibrant, mouth-watering dish, a quirky smoothie, or a funky cocktail, sometimes all you want to do is show it to your social media followers.

Instagram, in particular, is a platform where we foodies do just that.

So, for anyone that resides in Elgin or is due to pass through the town, here are the most Instagrammable food and drink establishments to visit if you want to tuck into eye-catching grub in a fantastic setting.

Spice Tandoori

Do you love Indian food? Are you looking for a restaurant that serves the cuisine in a stylish manner? Well, Spice Tandoori should be on your radar.

The award-winning restaurant is open from noon to 2pm and 5pm to 11pm daily, providing plenty of opportunities to stop by and sample the offering.

You can even order online for delivery in Elgin.

Address: 9A Moss Street, Elgin, IV30 1LU

Spice Tandoori is an award-winning Indian restaurant in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

156 Bar and Grill

156 Bar and Grill is an American-theme diner serving everything from burgers, wings, chicken strips, and ribs to a range of desserts, including warm chocolate fudge cake, keylime pie, apple and pecan cobbler, and warm Belgian waffles.

General manager Lynnie Craig made the headlines in August after revealing the eatery would be hosting a ‘Karen’ diner event – and it went down a storm on social media.

If you stop by, be prepared to take plenty of snapshots of the interior, as well as the drool-worthy food.

Address: 156 High Street, Elgin, IV30 1BD

156 diner in Elgin is hosting a 'Karen diner' event
From left, Keri MacKenzie, Kiaha Meldrum, and general manager Lynnie Craig of 156 Bar and Grill. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The Humble Burger

The Humble Burger may not be a sit-in eatery, but you’ll struggle to resist the urge to take some pictures of the dishes you order.

I stopped by the takeaway in the not-so-distant past, and each and every dish was a joy to tuck into.

I would recommend the ‘Mac & Black’ burger or the Humble Classic, which features a beef patty, smoked bacon, cheese, caramelised onions, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle mayo.

Address: Munro Place, Elgin, IV30 4LL

The ‘Mac & Black’ burger. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Orrin Restaurant & Bar

Food and drink lovers have been travelling from far and wide to visit Orrin Restaurant & Bar since it opened its doors at the tail end of 2021.

Owners Andy Fyfe and Elaine Sutherland set out to bring something new and fresh to the area when coming up with its concept, and they certainly succeeded.

Expect spectacular-looking and tasting food, as well as a modern and stylish interior at this restaurant in Elgin.

Address: 2-6 South Street, Elgin, IV30 1LE

Lemon tart, raspberry sorbet, toasted pistachios. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The Cocktail Joint

The Cocktail Joint is a hidden bar in the heart of Elgin, serving a unique selection of handcrafted drinks to suit all tastes.

Popular cocktails including the pornstar martini, margarita, bellini, and old fashioned are available to order, as well as quirky concoctions such as Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Eton Mess, and The Kraken.

For bookings, visit thecocktailjoint.co.uk.

Address: 13 Lossie Wynd, Elgin, IV30 1PU

The Drouthy Cobbler

Among the list of Instagrammable restaurants in Elgin is The Drouthy Cobbler, a laid-back tavern serving seasonal comfort grub, plus speciality cocktails and coffee in a cozy setting.

You can stop by from noon to 11pm Monday to Saturday, and 11am to 11pm on Sundays.

Address: 48a High Street, Elgin, IV30 1BU

Grants of Speyside haggis bon bons with mustard mayo, one of the many tempting dishes available at The Drouthy Laird. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

