The 6 most Instagrammable bars, cafes and restaurants in Elgin

Snapping pictures of our food and drink at cafes, restaurants, and bars is becoming more and more common. I, for one, adore doing it.

Whether it’s a vibrant, mouth-watering dish, a quirky smoothie, or a funky cocktail, sometimes all you want to do is show it to your social media followers.

Instagram, in particular, is a platform where we foodies do just that.

So, for anyone that resides in Elgin or is due to pass through the town, here are the most Instagrammable food and drink establishments to visit if you want to tuck into eye-catching grub in a fantastic setting.

Spice Tandoori

Do you love Indian food? Are you looking for a restaurant that serves the cuisine in a stylish manner? Well, Spice Tandoori should be on your radar.

The award-winning restaurant is open from noon to 2pm and 5pm to 11pm daily, providing plenty of opportunities to stop by and sample the offering.

You can even order online for delivery in Elgin.

Address: 9A Moss Street, Elgin, IV30 1LU

156 Bar and Grill

156 Bar and Grill is an American-theme diner serving everything from burgers, wings, chicken strips, and ribs to a range of desserts, including warm chocolate fudge cake, keylime pie, apple and pecan cobbler, and warm Belgian waffles.

General manager Lynnie Craig made the headlines in August after revealing the eatery would be hosting a ‘Karen’ diner event – and it went down a storm on social media.

If you stop by, be prepared to take plenty of snapshots of the interior, as well as the drool-worthy food.

Address: 156 High Street, Elgin, IV30 1BD

The Humble Burger

The Humble Burger may not be a sit-in eatery, but you’ll struggle to resist the urge to take some pictures of the dishes you order.

I stopped by the takeaway in the not-so-distant past, and each and every dish was a joy to tuck into.

I would recommend the ‘Mac & Black’ burger or the Humble Classic, which features a beef patty, smoked bacon, cheese, caramelised onions, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle mayo.

Address: Munro Place, Elgin, IV30 4LL

Orrin Restaurant & Bar

Food and drink lovers have been travelling from far and wide to visit Orrin Restaurant & Bar since it opened its doors at the tail end of 2021.

Owners Andy Fyfe and Elaine Sutherland set out to bring something new and fresh to the area when coming up with its concept, and they certainly succeeded.

Expect spectacular-looking and tasting food, as well as a modern and stylish interior at this restaurant in Elgin.

Address: 2-6 South Street, Elgin, IV30 1LE

The Cocktail Joint

The Cocktail Joint is a hidden bar in the heart of Elgin, serving a unique selection of handcrafted drinks to suit all tastes.

Popular cocktails including the pornstar martini, margarita, bellini, and old fashioned are available to order, as well as quirky concoctions such as Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Eton Mess, and The Kraken.

For bookings, visit thecocktailjoint.co.uk.

Address: 13 Lossie Wynd, Elgin, IV30 1PU

The Drouthy Cobbler

Among the list of Instagrammable restaurants in Elgin is The Drouthy Cobbler, a laid-back tavern serving seasonal comfort grub, plus speciality cocktails and coffee in a cozy setting.

You can stop by from noon to 11pm Monday to Saturday, and 11am to 11pm on Sundays.

Address: 48a High Street, Elgin, IV30 1BU