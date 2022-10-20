Humble Burger draws in the crowds as former Elgin food truck takes up permanent residence at Foggies Bar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Humble Burger draws in the crowds as former Elgin food truck takes up permanent residence at Foggies Bar

By Andy Morton
October 20, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: October 20, 2022, 6:48 pm
There's nothing humble about the giant burgers from Humble Burger, which is now in Elgin bar Foggies.
There's nothing humble about the giant burgers from Humble Burger, which is now in Elgin bar Foggies.

When Jennifer McEwen and husband Mike decided to swap their Humble Burger food truck for a permanent residency at Elgin bar Foggies, friends told them they were crazy.

The truck had been a huge success for the couple since it hit the road in January last year.

Besides, with energy prices on the rise, opening a restaurant – even in a busy bar like Foggies – was a gamble.

Mike and Jennifer McEwan at the new Humble Burger kitchen. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

But vindication came almost as soon as the Humble Burger kitchen doors opened last weekend. The first few days were the busiest in Humble Burger’s history.

“It was ridiculous,” says Jennifer. “People were queuing for half an hour then waiting for half an hour, but still saying it was worth the wait.”

A formidable reputation for US-style burgers

The queues were drawn in by the formidable reputation Jennifer and Mike built up around the Humble Burger truck.

Stationed at the Chanonry Industrial Estate in Elgin, the steel trailer served up bacon-stuffed burgers and loaded fries doused in melted cheese.

Inspiration for the business came from a trip to the US that Jennifer and Mike made in the summer before the pandemic. The menu reflected the country’s taste for heavyweight take-out food dripping in sauce.

The Humble Burger Classic loaded with cheese and bacon. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Now that Humble Burger has been brought indoors, Jennifer promises all the old truck’s favourites are still available including the Humble Burger Classic, which can be seen being made in a video here.

But to celebrate the move to Foggies, Jennifer and Mike cooked up some new ideas.

The couple can’t wait for customers to try their Mac ‘n’ Black (£9.50), a breadcrumbed macaroni cheese with black pudding and chilli jam that Jennifer describes as a “monster” of a meal.

BBQ Pulled Pork with Loaded Fries and, right, Chicken Fajita Loaded Fries. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Putting the smash into smash burgers

The team has also joined a growing trend in the north-east for smash burgers – meat patties moulded into a ball and ‘smashed’ onto the frying pan.

“They’re really thin, and the smash gives that like lovely crispy edge,” Jennifer explains of the burgers, which come in four combinations priced between £8 and £9. “You get two of those with cheese in between, so that’s pretty nice.”

Jennifer and Mike were inspired by a trip to the US. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Humble Burger’s move to Foggies emulates other north-east takeaways that set up residence in bars. Smoke and Soul became the food provider for Six Degree’s North in Aberdeen while Big Manny’s Pizza started out in The Adams on Holburn Street.

Jennifer says the collaboration with Foggies is a win-win for the two businesses, especially as energy costs increase.

It’s important to work together in the current climate,” she says. “It’s great for us and great for them because we’ve got somewhere for people to go and they’ve got a food focus.”

The Humble Burger kitchen is next to Foggies in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

She also says there was stiff competition from other food entrepreneurs in the area to snap up the Foggies placement. But she was confident Humble Burger would win the spot.

“I wasn’t taking no for an answer,” says Jennifer with a laugh. “I just said ‘I want this; let’s make it happen.’”

Humble Burger is open in Elgin’s Foggies from 12-9pm from Wednesday to Sunday. Foggies is at Munro Pl, IV30 4LL.

