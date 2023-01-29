Sweet treats: Kwoklyn Wan’s fried bananas make for the perfect dessert

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

When it comes to making your own takeaway dessert at home, nothing screams the best quite like delicious banana fritters.

Kwoklyn Wan, the brother of Gok Wan and a third-generation restaurateur, has shared his recipe for the perfect sweet treat.

The talented chef regularly teaches and demonstrates Chinese cooking and techniques and shares his love for his culture in his cookbook One Wok, One Pot, which focuses on fuss-free dishes using just one pot.

Inside you’ll find around 80 recipes varying from desserts to pork belly hot pots and veggie satay noodles within it that all take inspiration from countries including Japan, Korea, Thailand and Malaysia.

“Growing up in Chinese restaurants and takeaways, we ate a lot of banana fritters, especially on Saturday nights at the end of a very busy service,” remembers Kwoklyn Wan.

“Dad would cook a big plateful (always drizzled with Lyle’s golden syrup) as his way of thanking the staff for their hard work.”

Fried bananas

Serves 4

Ingredients

4 ripe bananas

Vegetable oil, for deep-frying

Maple syrup, honey or golden syrup

Icing sugar

For the batter:

95g self-raising flour

25g cornflour

1 egg

1 tbsp vegetable oil

½ tsp baking powder

250ml cold water

Method

Cut the bananas into 2.5cm chunks. Place all the batter ingredients in a bowl and mix until smooth. Heat the oil in a deep-sided saucepan or wok to 170°C (340°F). Dip the chopped bananas into the batter and then carefully fry them in batches in the oil until golden brown. Drain on a wire rack. Arrange on your serving plate, pour over your syrup and dust with icing sugar to serve. WARNING! Allow to cool slightly before eating as the bananas will be extremely hot when they first come out of the pan.

One Wok, One Pot by Kwoklyn Wan is published by Quadrille, priced £16.99. Photography by Sam Folan. Available now.