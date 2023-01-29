Sweet treats: Kwoklyn Wan’s fried bananas make for the perfect dessert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sweet treats: Kwoklyn Wan’s fried bananas make for the perfect dessert

By Brian Stormont
January 29, 2023, 6:00 am
Kwoklyn Wan's fried bananas. Image: PA Photo/Sam Folan

When it comes to making your own takeaway dessert at home, nothing screams the best quite like delicious banana fritters.

Kwoklyn Wan, the brother of Gok Wan and a third-generation restaurateur, has shared his recipe for the perfect sweet treat.

The talented chef regularly teaches and demonstrates Chinese cooking and techniques and shares his love for his culture in his cookbook One Wok, One Pot, which focuses on fuss-free dishes using just one pot.

Inside you’ll find around 80 recipes varying from desserts to pork belly hot pots and veggie satay noodles within it that all take inspiration from countries including Japan, Korea, Thailand and Malaysia.

“Growing up in Chinese restaurants and takeaways, we ate a lot of banana fritters, especially on Saturday nights at the end of a very busy service,” remembers Kwoklyn Wan.

“Dad would cook a big plateful (always drizzled with Lyle’s golden syrup) as his way of thanking the staff for their hard work.”

Fried bananas

Serves 4

Kwoklyn Wan’s fried bananas. Image: PA Photo/Sam Folan

Ingredients

  • 4 ripe bananas
  • Vegetable oil, for deep-frying
  • Maple syrup, honey or golden syrup
  • Icing sugar

For the batter:

  • 95g self-raising flour
  • 25g cornflour
  • 1 egg
  • 1 tbsp vegetable oil
  • ½ tsp baking powder
  • 250ml cold water

Method

  1. Cut the bananas into 2.5cm chunks.
  2. Place all the batter ingredients in a bowl and mix until smooth.
  3. Heat the oil in a deep-sided saucepan or wok to 170°C (340°F).
  4. Dip the chopped bananas into the batter and then carefully fry them in batches in the oil until golden brown. Drain on a wire rack.
  5. Arrange on your serving plate, pour over your syrup and dust with icing sugar to serve. WARNING! Allow to cool slightly before eating as the bananas will be extremely hot when they first come out of the pan.

One Wok, One Pot by Kwoklyn Wan is published by Quadrille, priced £16.99. Photography by Sam Folan. Available now.

