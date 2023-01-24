Here’s how to get tickets for Karen’s Diner as Aberdeen pop-up dates and location confirmed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Here’s how to get tickets for Karen’s Diner as Aberdeen pop-up dates and location confirmed

By Andy Morton
January 24, 2023, 11:47 am Updated: January 24, 2023, 12:38 pm
The staff at Karen's Diner can't wait to insult the people of Aberdeen. Image: Karen's Diner On Tour
The staff at Karen's Diner can't wait to insult the people of Aberdeen. Image: Karen's Diner On Tour

Karen’s Diner, the restaurant sensation that roasts its customers as well as its food, has confirmed venue and dates for an Aberdeen pop-up.

The Palm Court Hotel on Seafield Road will play host to Karen’s unique take on hospitality over a total of six days at the beginning of March and end of June.

Most of the days will handle four separate sittings, so with 90 people catered to per sitting there is plenty of opportunity to book a table.

Guests at the pop-up will enjoy the full Karen’s Diner experience of rude staff and shoddy service that has captured the attention of social media.

The Palm Court Hotel in Aberdeen will host the Karen’s Diner pop-ups. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

The restaurant chain, which started in Australia but now has branches across England and Wales, rose to fame through viral TikTok videos of its foul-mouthed wait staff belittling customers.

But don’t worry, the insults are all for show. Karen’s describes itself as an “absurdly fun” interactive “dining experience”.

It’s tagline is: “Rude staff and great burgers.”

Staff at Karen’s Diner are there to serve food but also insult the customers as part of the experience. Image: Karen’s Diner On Tour

Commenting on the Aberdeen pop-up, Karen’s Diner On Tour managing director Ryan Blackburn said: “In a drab and dreary world, Karen’s is a shining light.

“People asked us to come to Aberdeen – they spoke and we answered. We look forward to insulting the people of Aberdeen one at a time.”

When is Karen’s Diner coming to Aberdeen and where can I buy a ticket?

Tickets for the Aberdeen leg of the Karen’s Diner On Tour pop-up cost £40 per person and are on sale now through the Karen’s Diner website.

Each customer will get two courses and three drinks tokens, and the chance to take part in party games.

Food at other Karen’s pop-ups has included beef burgers, loaded fries, fried chicken thighs and huevos rancheros. Dessert is a choice between a brownie bowl and hot Oreo melts.

Karen’s Diner will be in Aberdeen twice. Image: Karen’s Diner On Tour

The pop-up will visit Aberdeen twice, with the first sittings taking place from Friday March 3 to Sunday March 5.

Friday will host two sittings (5.30pm-7.30pm, 8.30pm-10.30pm).

The Saturday and Sunday will each host four (11am-1pm, 1.30pm-3.30pm, 4pm-6pm, 6.30pm-8.30pm).

The sitting times will be the same when the pop-up returns from Friday June 30 to Sunday July 2.

