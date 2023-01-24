Here’s how to get tickets for Karen’s Diner as Aberdeen pop-up dates and location confirmed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Karen’s Diner, the restaurant sensation that roasts its customers as well as its food, has confirmed venue and dates for an Aberdeen pop-up.

The Palm Court Hotel on Seafield Road will play host to Karen’s unique take on hospitality over a total of six days at the beginning of March and end of June.

Most of the days will handle four separate sittings, so with 90 people catered to per sitting there is plenty of opportunity to book a table.

Guests at the pop-up will enjoy the full Karen’s Diner experience of rude staff and shoddy service that has captured the attention of social media.

The restaurant chain, which started in Australia but now has branches across England and Wales, rose to fame through viral TikTok videos of its foul-mouthed wait staff belittling customers.

But don’t worry, the insults are all for show. Karen’s describes itself as an “absurdly fun” interactive “dining experience”.

It’s tagline is: “Rude staff and great burgers.”

Commenting on the Aberdeen pop-up, Karen’s Diner On Tour managing director Ryan Blackburn said: “In a drab and dreary world, Karen’s is a shining light.

“People asked us to come to Aberdeen – they spoke and we answered. We look forward to insulting the people of Aberdeen one at a time.”

When is Karen’s Diner coming to Aberdeen and where can I buy a ticket?

Tickets for the Aberdeen leg of the Karen’s Diner On Tour pop-up cost £40 per person and are on sale now through the Karen’s Diner website.

Each customer will get two courses and three drinks tokens, and the chance to take part in party games.

Food at other Karen’s pop-ups has included beef burgers, loaded fries, fried chicken thighs and huevos rancheros. Dessert is a choice between a brownie bowl and hot Oreo melts.

The pop-up will visit Aberdeen twice, with the first sittings taking place from Friday March 3 to Sunday March 5.

Friday will host two sittings (5.30pm-7.30pm, 8.30pm-10.30pm).

The Saturday and Sunday will each host four (11am-1pm, 1.30pm-3.30pm, 4pm-6pm, 6.30pm-8.30pm).

The sitting times will be the same when the pop-up returns from Friday June 30 to Sunday July 2.