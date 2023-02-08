Midweek meal: East meets West in this whisky-tinged Sichuan fragrant aubergine recipe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Midweek meal: East meets West in this whisky-tinged Sichuan fragrant aubergine recipe

By Brian Stormont
February 8, 2023, 5:00 pm
Whisky pairs with Asian flavours in this Sichuan fragrant aubergine recipe. Image: Benriach/Julie Lin
Whisky pairs with Asian flavours in this Sichuan fragrant aubergine recipe. Image: Benriach/Julie Lin

This recipe from Julie Lin was created to be paired with whisky-maker Benriach’s The Sixteen.

“I’ve decided to maximise the flavours of Sichuan in this dish, it has such a floral yet prickly note with the spice which complements the lovely stone fruit notes from The Sixteen,” she said.

“The umami saltiness of soy balances out the smoky peaty elements, and chinkiang vinegar (black vinegar) enhances the malt flavour.

“Aubergine is a fantastic vessel to carry flavour, it’s like a sponge and soaks up all of the punchy tastes going on here. The use of purely vegetables in this dish is deliberate to show how we can layer flavour with the malt.

“This dish isn’t shy with the impact of ingredients like dried chillies, floral spicy ginger, fragrant coriander and toasted sesame. All are supposed to be able to stand up to the beautiful autumnal notes of The Sixteen and complement each other so well.

“Food that is paired with whisky doesn’t always need to be delicate, and this dish proves that all of these flavours can sing alongside The Sixteen with great harmony to each element of the food and malt.”​

Sichuan fragrant aubergine

Benriach and Julie Lin’s Sichuan fragrant aubergine recipe.

(Serves 2)

  • 500g Japanese eggplant
  • Vegetable oil for frying
  • 5cm ginger sliced into matchsticks
  • 6 cloves garlic
  • 50g coriander (stalks chopped off and saved for cooking, leaves for garnish)
  • 2 tbsp sichuan peppercorns
  • 200ml mushroom stock
  • 2 tbsp chilli paste
  • 3 tbsp black Chinese vinegar
  • 2 tbsp kecap manis (Indonesian sweet soy)
  • 1 tbsp light soy
  • 1 tsp sugar
  • 1 tsp toasted sesame seeds

Method

  1. Begin by slicing aubergine in two vertically. Now cut up halves into
    4cm chunks.
  2. Using a non-stick pan or wok, begin heating up oil to a medium heat, we want about 100ml in there.
  3. Get a large plate with a paper towel ready (this will soak up excess oil).
    Begin frying off the aubergine in batches. Try not to crowd the pan with too many at a time as they’ll seal rather than fry.
  4. Salt them lightly, fry until golden brown and very tender.
  5. Remove from the oil and allow to dry. Set aside.
  6. Now add 2 tbsp of oil to a clean
    wok and fry off ginger, garlic and coriander stems (save the leaves for garnishing).
  7. Once fragrant, add Sichuan peppercorns and fry until fragrant. They pop on the oil but make sure they don’t burn.
  8. Add in all of the wet ingredients, mushroom stock, chilli paste, black vinegar, kecap manis and light soy.
  9. Now add in sugar and mix everything together until it’s combined.
  10. Now add in aubergines again, allow them to simmer in the sauce for five minutes, making sure they don’t soften too much.
  11. Serve garnished with roughly torn coriander leaves and toasted sesame seeds.

For more midweek meal ideas, check out our archive here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Food and Drink

Lauren Brook wants to take her Butterfly Effect refillery to as many people as possible. Image: Butterfly Effect
Insch refillery Butterfly Effect sets £5,000 crowdfunding goal to take mobile shop on the…
Tetiana Potapko, who fled Ukraine with her family last year with her winning entry of the Loch Ness monster. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
19-year-old Inverness student from Ukraine bags baking crown as Scottish Baker of the Year…
Box 114 War - Ration Cards in Shops 1940-01-00 (C)AJL Sugar, Bacon and Butter - Ration Cards in shops in Aberdeen. Picture taken in January 1940. Aberdeen Journals Archive. EE 05/09/2022
Sweet relief when confectionery rationing ended in Aberdeen 70 years ago
Ella Clarke outside Culture Cafe and Deli, whihch opened recently in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Zen party: A first look at Culture, the 'only 100%-plant-based cafe' in Inverness
Natalie Erskine and Dazza Dowling take a trip to Fraserburgh to Eat the Town. Image: BBC Scotland
Macaroni pies and lobster gnocchi: BBC Scotland's Eat the Town puts Fraserburgh food in…
The video was played on a billboard in Times Square, New York. Image: Scott Anderson.
From Aberdeen to New York: Bar staff show off Granite City on Times Square…
The Moray coastal town of Cullen will once again host the Cullen Skink World Championships, and reigning champ Margaret Macrae is all set to return.
Cullen Skink World Championships returns to Moray for the first time in three years…
Steven Lewis, head brewer at Burnside Brewery in Laurencekirk is going to enter the North East Scotland Food and Drink Awards 2023. Image: Opportunity North East
North East Scotland Food and Drink Awards 2023 to celebrate the best of local…
To go with story by Keith Findlay. small business focus Picture shows; John-Eric Ritchie, director, Ritchies of Aultbea. Aultbea. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
North pudding-maker 'very proud' to have met late Queen at Turriff Show
Make this rainbow cake for your next birthday celebration. Image: Denby
Sweet treats: Brighten up every birthday with this colourful Rainbow cake

Most Read

1
Andrew Ross has been named as the man who died in Peterhead on Sunday night. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson.
Two men charged with murder after Peterhead stabbing
2
To go with story by Daniel McKay. Easson had a stand-off with armed cops Picture shows; John Easson - dob 21 sep 90. N/A. Supplied by Facebook / DCT Media Date; Unknown; 611766d5-b5a3-4e8f-83bd-297437906df0
Jail for domestic abuser after assaulting girlfriend following memorial drinks
3
Dwight Yorke whilst manager of coach of Macarthur FC in Australia. Image: Shutterstock
Dwight Yorke vows to break Celtic and Rangers stranglehold if he gets Aberdeen job
2
4
Masked man at the incident on Polvanie View. Supplied by Jason Hedges/Alasdair MacNeill
Inverness knifeman who was shot by police acquitted of petrol bomb attacks
5
Marek Novikovs. Image: Facebook
Hapless thief caught after car breaks down 20 minutes after he stole it
6
Pictured is councillor Mark Findlater with a bridge near King Edward that has been damaged after flooding. The U.K Government has no granted funding for the bridges to be replaced but Councillor Mark Findlater has said hope is not lost on them being repaired in the future. Pictured by Darrell Benns Pictured on 30/10/2020 CR0024782
Aberdeenshire leader warns of council tax rise as services ‘at danger’ of cuts
7
Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows is to move to the same role at Aberdeen later this month. Image: SNS
Aberdeen announce Alan Burrows as club’s new chief executive as Dons land highly-respected Motherwell…
8
Chris Steele, from Lochboisdale Coastguard Team, has been named volunteer of the year for his response to the South Uist flooding last year. Image: Supplied/Western Isles News Agency
South Uist coastguard named volunteer of the year for flood response
9
hit and run bucksburn
Man, 37, charged following hit-and-run incident in Aberdeen
10
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court story Picture shows; Joseph Chandler. Liverpool. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Liverpudlian drug courier didn’t know he was carrying £88,000 of heroin and cash

More from Press and Journal

Angus MacDonald ahead of the Premiership match between Aberdeen and Motherwell. Image: SNS
'I'm lucky they caught it early - there are people who are not so…
Huw Jones is back in the Scotland team.
Six Nations: Huw Jones' defence as much as his try-scoring won his place back…
seals newburgh
Woman charged following incident involving dogs and seals in Newburgh
Dundee United celebrate after scoring against Aberdeen at Balmoor. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Women suffer disappointing 2-1 defeat against Dundee United
Fergus Alberts, right, in action for Huntly. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Turriff United sign striker Fergus Alberts from Inverurie Locos
The Luminosi Trees, created by Sound Intervention, are making their Scottish premier at this year's Spectra Festival in Aberdeen. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
'Spectra is for everyone': Festival of light makes illuminating return to Aberdeen
Rendezvous Nargile Restaurant is donating all the money taken in on Thursday to charities working in Turkey and Syria. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Turkish restaurant donating 'every penny' of meals sold to raise funds for Turkey…
easyJet plane flies over Aberdeen Airport
Aberdeen Airport drop-off charge to increase to £5 due to rise in 'operational costs'
To go with story by Shona Gossip. George Walker junior has qualified his pilot license at just 17. Picture shows; George Walker. Aberdeen. Supplied by George Walker Date; 30/07/2022
Inverurie Academy pupil, 17, gets his pilot wings before he can learn to drive
Protesters held a banner and signs outside Marischal Square. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Climate change activists protest Rosebank oil field outside Marischal Square in Aberdeen

Editor's Picks

Most Commented