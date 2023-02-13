Exclusive: Michelin chefs Angela Hartnett and Claude Bosi announced for Aberdeen’s Signature Food Festival 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Exclusive: Michelin chefs Angela Hartnett and Claude Bosi announced for Aberdeen’s Signature Food Festival 2023

World-renowned Michelin starred chefs Angela Hartnett and Claude Bosi will be first on the pass for Aberdeen's Signature Food Festival 2023 in April.
Julia Bryce By Julia Bryce
February 13, 2023, 6:00 am
Photo of Julia Bryce
From left: Angela Hartnett and Claude Bosi will take part in Signature Food Festival in Aberdeen in April 2023.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson Design Team
From left: Angela Hartnett and Claude Bosi will take part in Signature Food Festival in Aberdeen in April 2023.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson Design Team

World-renowned Michelin starred chefs Angela Hartnett and Claude Bosi will be first on the pass for Aberdeen’s Signature Food Festival 2023 in April.

The line-up announced today (Monday 13 February 2023) also features firm festival favourite Atul Kochhar.

The Michelin chef makes a welcome return for the first helping of Signature 2023 which takes place at The Chester Hotel in Aberdeen in April.

Tickets go on general sale on Monday 20 February on the Signature website.

£1million raised for local causes

For the first time the event, which has raised over £1million for charity since 2017, will host events in both spring and autumn. It is run by The JEllie Foundation which raises funds for local children’s charities.

Angela Hartnett OBE will be in the kitchen on Friday 21 and Saturday 22 April. Chef Hartnett is one of the UK’s most loved chefs, known for her sophisticated, yet simple, Italian-inspired cooking.

Some of the dishes that Atul Kochhar made at his 2022 Signature Food Festival event. Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

Her Mayfair restaurant Murano opened in 2008 and within four months achieved a Michelin star and four red rosettes. Angela’s food is described as representing “simplicity at its absolute best”.

Claude Bosi is next on the menu and will cook up a storm on Monday 24 and Tuesday 25 April. He launched Claude Bosi at Bibendum in March 2017 and it was awarded two Michelin stars less than six months later. Chef Bosi is a legend amongst his peers and known for combining highly skilled classical techniques with the world’s best produce.

Atul Kochhar makes a welcome return to Signature on Friday 28 and Saturday 29 April. He is the pioneering twice Michelin-starred chef from India, who has changed the way people perceive and experience Indian cuisine in the UK.

Atul Kochhar will return to Signature Food Festival at The Chester Hotel in Aberdeen this April. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Chef Kochhar is a friend of the festival and will be making his third appearance by popular demand. His restaurants celebrate the life and culture of India and its bounty of beautiful flavours, aromas and spices.

Tickets for Angela Hartnett and Claude Bosi are £200 per person and for Atul Kochhar, £150, which includes Champagne on arrival and paired wines with each course.

Atul Kochhar was one of the first two Indian chefs to receive a Michelin star, awarded in London in 2001. Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

Signature Food Festival 2023 continues into the year

Further high-profile chefs will be announced in May for the second serving of Signature which will take place in September and November 2023, along with the now legendary Sunday Lunch.

The fine dining festival, the only one of its kind in Scotland, is the creation of Gillian and Graham Wood, owners of the four-star Queen’s Road hotel.

Guests of the popular Sunday Lunch. From left: Hazel Collins, Jane Setter, Shona Robertson, Rachel Willox and Jill Sandilands. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Signature exists to raise funds for The JEllie Foundation which was set up by the couple to raise funds for local children’s charities.

Graham said: “The generosity of Signature diners has raised over £1million for local good causes so we’re always motivated by their kind donations to keep finding and attracting the highest quality British chefs.

Graham Wood of The Chester Hotel. Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

“We set out to attract the most respected chefs to the festival to give diners in Aberdeen the opportunity to sample their cuisine without the need to travel to their individual restaurants. Angela Hartnett and Claude Bosi have both been on our wish list for several years.”

Charities which have benefitted from The JEllie Foundation donations include:

  • Ballater-based A Bear Named Buttony which supports children and young people who have a stoma
  • Home-Start Aberdeen which used their donation to support their crisis fund providing supermarket vouchers and help with energy costs for families in need locally
  • The Leanne Fund which helps young people with cystic fibrosis
  • The Baird Hospital Parents’ Hotel which will allow the parents of premature babies stay close while they are in hospital

More information about the chefs and the festival can be found at www.signaturefoodfestival.co.uk and information about The JEllie Foundation can be found at www.jelliefoundation.com.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Food and Drink

Make The Hebridean Baker's romkugler. Image: PA Photo/Susie Lowe
Sweet treats: The Hebridean Baker puts his twist on Danish romkugler
Fierce beers founders Dave McHardy, left, and Dave Grant want to help customers transfer from their Aberdeen bar to a new taproom in Dyce. Image: Fierce Beer/Co-op/PA Wire
Fierce Beer to organise bus to brewery after transport link to new Dyce taproom…
Food trip: Banchory Lodge Hotel in Aberdeenshire is a paradise for foodies
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 13.07.2022 URN: CR0036861 F&D story based on pie producer, Aussie Pies, which is run by Bradley Collins. Pies chicken and mushroom Kangaroo and ale Chicken and Satay Vegetarian Halloumi and vegetable Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Our top 5 recommendations of where to buy the best pies in Nairn
Every dish at the Rajpoot was beautifully presented and full of flavour. Images: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson.
Restaurant review: Rajpoot Indian Restaurant in Inverurie lights up a cold winter's night with…
See inside the new The Atrium restaurant, Chapel Street, Aberdeen in the former home of Howies. From left: Darren, Brian and Ryan Clark. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Former Howies restaurant in Aberdeen to reopen under new ownership as The Atrium this…
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipe for menu, P&J, January 28 Picture shows; Butternut squash soup. U:ME. Supplied by U:ME Date; Unknown
Cooking on a Budget: Make these two filling family meals with inexpensive ingredients
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Owner of Elgin bar The Cocktail Joint, 23, shares 'surreal' entrepreneurial journey Picture shows; Lauren McIntosh. Aberdeen. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
Owner of Elgin bar The Cocktail Joint, 23, shares 'surreal' entrepreneurial journey
Megan Scott, centre, and the cast and crew of BBC Scotland's Eat the Town when they visited Megan's Wholehearted shop in Fraserburgh to film last year. Image: Megan Scott
'I was absolutely terrified': Fraserburgh's newest TV stars under the spotlight in BBC Scotland's…
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 13.07.2022 URN: CR0036861 F&D story based on pie producer, Aussie Pies, which is run by Bradley Collins. Pies chicken and mushroom Kangaroo and ale Chicken and Satay Vegetarian Halloumi and vegetable Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Grab a piece of the pie: 7 businesses selling top-class pies in Inverness

Most Read

1
Police arrived at Laing Park in Carnoustie after full-time. Image: WitzSado.
Man, 56, charged following reported ‘brawl’ at Bridge of Don Thistle match
2
Indignant angry irritated young woman looking at utility bill, worried about troubles with mortgage payment to bank, having serious problems with debt, frustrated about high taxes,
Why your taxes are going up and the cost of living will remain high
3
The nurse was working at Cathay Care Home in Forres when she allegedly forced residents to take medication against their will.
Moray nurse struck off for ‘forcibly administering’ medicine to care home residents
4
CR0039786 Naomi Brown has opened up a life coaching business, NLB coaching solutions. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson 06/12/2022
Aberdeen ‘council estate lassie’ proves old teacher wrong – by opening up her own…
5
Fierce beers founders Dave McHardy, left, and Dave Grant want to help customers transfer from their Aberdeen bar to a new taproom in Dyce. Image: Fierce Beer/Co-op/PA Wire
Fierce Beer to organise bus to brewery after transport link to new Dyce taproom…
6
CR0037610 First Minister Nicola Sturgeon who spoke at the ScotWind summit at the Marcliffe at Pitfodels, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 22-08-2022`
Nicola Sturgeon hit by shock poll as gender reform ‘discontent’ rises – but voters…

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Sean McAngus. Highland planning ahead Picture shows; .. MacDonald Hotel in Aviemore.. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
Macdonald Hotels hails trading recovery after 'unprecedented' challenges of Covid
To go with story by Keith Findlay. small business focus Picture shows; Debbie Rennie, of Instinct Marketing & PR. don't know. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 09/02/2023
Financial crash paved way for north-east marketing and PR firm
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. Seafield PS digital schools award Picture shows; Seafield PS pupils and staff. Elgin. Supplied by Seafield PS Date; 30/01/2023
'We learn from them too' - Seafield Primary School celebrates digital learning project
Left to right: David Gow, director, Rhian Morgan, financial planner, Sandy Robertson , managing director, Kevin McKenzie, financial planner and Keith Mackie, director. Image: Muckle Media
Acumen Financial Planning wins award for the fifth time
Entries are now open for trade stand exhibitors at the Royal Highland Show.
Royal Highland Show opens trade stand applications
Sean Welsh (right) celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 at Livingston. Images: Paul Devlin/SNS
Sean Welsh hails Caley Thistle's Scottish Cup victory at Livingston - and thinks they…
Stonehaven's Danny Anderson looks to start an attack against Dundee. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson
Juniors: Glentanar edge out Dundee Violet in Quest Engineering Cup
A row broke out over deer management on Quinag. Image Shutterstock
Assynt deer cull: Crofters urge MSP to intervene to help resolve dispute
Aidan Wilson was on the scoresheet for Rothes against Elgin City.
Highland League: Rothes leave it late against Wick, as Huntly extend unbeaten home run
Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows is to move to the same role at Aberdeen later this month. Image: SNS
Craig Brown: New Aberdeen chief exec Alan Burrows will go the extra mile for…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented