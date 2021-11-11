WATCH: Two Michelin star chef Atul Kochhar at Aberdeen’s Signature Food Festival

An error occurred. Please try again.

As some of the UK’s leading chefs descend on Aberdeen over the next week or so, Julia Bryce caught up with Atul Kochhar to find out more about his time in the city.

This is the twice Michelin starred chef’s second time taking part in Signature Food Festival in Aberdeen after cooking up a storm in 2018.

The Indian-born, British-based chef, restaurateur, and television personality rose to fame as one of the first Indian chefs to receive a Michelin star.

Starting his career in 1993 at the prestigious Oberoi hotel group in India he made the move to London in 1994 and built on his fine-dining experience which saw him open his own venue, Tamarind.

Arriving in Aberdeen for two nights for the festival, which is the the brainchild of Graham and Gillian Wood, owners of The Chester Hotel and passionate foodies, Atul wowed around 150 guests with his five-course menu.

On the evenings Atul oversaw the talent in The Chester’s kitchen team, which is headed up by executive chef Kevin Dalglish, to showcase his food to hungry diners.

Dishes including scallops, lamb rump and a chocolate bombe were plated up for guests who had paid £150 per person with paired wines, all of which went to the The JEllie Foundation.

The esteemed chef played a prank on his guests making them think they weren’t enjoying local produce by writing that some of the ingredients were from England.

There was much delight from the diners when he announced that he had in fact used Orkney scallops, local cod and Scottish lamb instead, with many complimenting the chef on his menu.

Atul’s menu

Snacks

Pithode

Samosa

Dahi Puri

Course 1: Hand dived Scottish scallops and cauliflower

Course 2: Pan roasted Cornish cod, Spanish peppers, coconut and vermicelli

Course 3: Apple and mint ice

Course 4: Roasted rump and rack of Lake District lamb, kale and turnips with Polenta

Course 5: Daal Makhani and Pualo rice

Course 6: Blueberry yoghurt cake and chocolate mousse

Graham and Gillian Wood established the festival to showcase Aberdeen as a gourmet destination and highlight the exceptional produce that can be found on his city’s doorstep, all while raising funds for local children’s charities.

The star-studded line-up of Michelin-starred chefs through the hotels doors this month include Marco Pierre White, Richard Corrigan, Daniel Clifford, Glynn Purnell, Richard Corrigan and Phil Howard.

And with 13 events as part of this year’s festival, the 2021 celebration of culinary creativity and gastronomy is the biggest to date.

To date, the festival has so far raised £500K for good causes in the north-east of Scotland.

