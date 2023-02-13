Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley frustrated with defensive lapses in Dundee defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley frustrated with defensive lapses in Dundee defeat

By Jamie Durent
February 13, 2023, 6:00 am
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley was frustrated with how his side slipped up defensively to ship three goals against Dundee.

The visitors had held the Dark Blues at bay in a dogged first-half display. But they conceded twice in six minutes at the start of the second half, through Zach Robinson and Alex Jakubiak, before Lyall Cameron added another late on to make sure the home side claimed three Championship points.

Cove offered little in attack either, making it a difficult day for Hartley on his return to his former club.

“We did a good job in the first 45 minutes,” said the Cove manager. “It was the gameplan to come and frustrate them, because I know how the crowd here can react if they’re not playing fluent football.

“Shooting down the hill, I knew we’d have a chance, but two goals in five minutes kills you. They’ve got good players they can bring on – they’ve got some good quality.

“The mentality sometimes has to shift. Going a goal down, we’re still in the game, but we’ve got to pick ourselves up again.

Cove Rangers goalkeeper Scott Fox watches on as Zach Robinson's shot creeps in. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers goalkeeper Scott Fox watches on as Zach Robinson's shot creeps in. Image: SNS

The result leaves Cove eighth in the table, four points ahead of Arbroath, who occupy the Championship’s relegation play-off spot.

Hartley said: “For us, it’s about getting as many points as we can. Coming here was never going to be easy.

“We knew with the away games we had we had to make it tough for Dundee, and we did that for 45 minutes. But the game lasts 90 minutes.”

Hartley was reluctant to blame the surface at Dens either, which did not appear to suit either side.

Cove now face a pivotal game at the foot of the Championship next week as Arbroath make the journey north.

“We’ve got a big game next week against Arbroath,” added Hartley. “Between now and the end of the season it’s all about points, forget how pretty it’s going to be.

“The pitch wasn’t great last week either, so you can’t blame that either. We had a gameplan and, for 45 minutes, it worked.”

