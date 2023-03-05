Sweet treats: This chocolate profiterole pudding is a crowd-pleaser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sweet treats: This chocolate profiterole pudding is a crowd-pleaser

By Brian Stormont
March 5, 2023, 6:00 am
Chocolate profiterole pudding. Image: Munchy Seeds
Chocolate profiterole pudding. Image: Munchy Seeds

Looking for a quick and tasty dessert that is easily thrown together?

This chocolate profiterole pudding from the team at Munchy Seeds is sure to satisfy all of the family for a post dinner sweet.

While it is indulgent, it is also a big lighter thanks to the choux pastry of the profiterole.

Chocolate profiterole pudding

Serves 6

Chocolate profiterole pudding. Image: Munchy Seeds

Ingredients

  • 250g chocolate profiteroles (bought ones are fine) or 4-5 stale pain au chocolat/croissants
  • 300ml double cream
  • 150ml whole milk
  • 1 tsp cinnamon powder
  • 1 tsp vanilla essence
  • 3 egg yolks
  • 2 tbsp caster sugar

For the sauce:

  • 75g cocoa powder
  • 100g caster sugar
  • 2 tbsp of Warm Cinnamon seeds

Method

  1. Heat the oven to 180C/160 Fan/350F/Gas Mark 4. Fit the profiteroles snugly into a baking dish, or if using croissants, cut them each into three pieces and fit them into the same dish.
  2. Bring the cream and milk to just below boiling point in a pan then remove from the heat and stir in the cinnamon powder and vanilla essence.
    Whisk the egg yolks with the sugar until it turns light and fluffy, then slowly add the cream mix to make a custard.
  3. Pour the custard over the profiteroles (or croissants) and leave to soak for 15 minutes. Then bake in the oven for approximately 30 minutes or until the custard has just set.
  4. While it is baking, make the sauce by sifting the cocoa powder into a bowl. Put the sugar in a pan with 100ml water and dissolve fully over a low heat. Bring to the boil and cook for 1 minute, then pour over the cocoa powder and stir well.
  5. Cook for a further minute the set aside until the pudding is out of the oven.
  6. Remove the pudding from the oven and let it rest for 15 minutes. Pour over the chocolate sauce and sprinkle with the Warm Cinnamon seeds. Serve with ice cream or just enjoy it on its own as an indulgent tasty treat. Yum!

