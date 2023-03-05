Sweet treats: This chocolate profiterole pudding is a crowd-pleaser

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Looking for a quick and tasty dessert that is easily thrown together?

This chocolate profiterole pudding from the team at Munchy Seeds is sure to satisfy all of the family for a post dinner sweet.

While it is indulgent, it is also a big lighter thanks to the choux pastry of the profiterole.

Chocolate profiterole pudding

Serves 6

Ingredients

250g chocolate profiteroles (bought ones are fine) or 4-5 stale pain au chocolat/croissants

300ml double cream

150ml whole milk

1 tsp cinnamon powder

1 tsp vanilla essence

3 egg yolks

2 tbsp caster sugar

For the sauce:

75g cocoa powder

100g caster sugar

2 tbsp of Warm Cinnamon seeds

Method

Heat the oven to 180C/160 Fan/350F/Gas Mark 4. Fit the profiteroles snugly into a baking dish, or if using croissants, cut them each into three pieces and fit them into the same dish. Bring the cream and milk to just below boiling point in a pan then remove from the heat and stir in the cinnamon powder and vanilla essence.

Whisk the egg yolks with the sugar until it turns light and fluffy, then slowly add the cream mix to make a custard. Pour the custard over the profiteroles (or croissants) and leave to soak for 15 minutes. Then bake in the oven for approximately 30 minutes or until the custard has just set. While it is baking, make the sauce by sifting the cocoa powder into a bowl. Put the sugar in a pan with 100ml water and dissolve fully over a low heat. Bring to the boil and cook for 1 minute, then pour over the cocoa powder and stir well. Cook for a further minute the set aside until the pudding is out of the oven. Remove the pudding from the oven and let it rest for 15 minutes. Pour over the chocolate sauce and sprinkle with the Warm Cinnamon seeds. Serve with ice cream or just enjoy it on its own as an indulgent tasty treat. Yum!