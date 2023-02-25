Call to end ‘poor imitation’ supermarket rowies as World Buttery Championship roars back

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Call to end ‘poor imitation’ supermarket rowies as World Buttery Championship roars back

By Andy Morton
February 25, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 25, 2023, 8:23 am
Reigning World Buttery Champion Mark Barnett shows off his 2018 trophy but who will be the winner in 2023? Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Reigning World Buttery Champion Mark Barnett shows off his 2018 trophy but who will be the winner in 2023? Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Grab your rolling pins – the World Buttery Championship is back!

Five years on from the first – and so far only – championships, the tournament will make its long-delayed, post-pandemic return later this year.

Organisers hope the best buttery bakers on the planet will take centre stage at Aberdeen’s Nescol on Saturday June 24.

And expectations are high the competition will produce some world-class rowies, especially as only traditional recipes are allowed.

Which means all your well-known supermarket brands will miss out because they use palm oil instead of lard and butter.

The championships promote traditional buttery recipes. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

“More and more people don’t know what a real buttery tastes like any more,” says Martin Gillespie, a member of Slow Food Aberdeen, which has been behind the World Buttery Championships since it started in 2018.

Martin hopes the tournament can help reinstall traditional butteries as the preferred choice in the north-east.

And kick supermarket brands and their palm-oil butteries out.

“Most of the producers produce a poor imitation,” Martin says. “But if people don’t have the real thing, they don’t know it’s a poor imitation.”

A reboot for Slow Food Aberdeen

The date and venue for the championship have just been confirmed.

However, organisers want YOUR help in making sure the event continues to spread its buttery message.

Slow Food Aberdeen is holding an open meeting about its future direction at 210 Bistro on South Market Street on Thursday March 16.

Tickets are free and guests will get to sample some butteries made fresh by 2018 champion – and current title holder – Mark Barnett.

Mark Barnett with his world-beating butteries. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Visitors will also get the chance to shape the future of the World Buttery Championship and Slow Food Aberdeen.

The group is part of a global network that works to build a more sustainable food system by working with local producers and making healthy food more accessible.

However, post-pandemic numbers have dwindled and leaders are looking for a reboot.

“We need more people,” Martin says. “That’s why the relaunch event is going to be so important.”

Bringing fresh blood into butteries

One topic of discussion at the meeting will be whether to open up the World Buttery Championships to amateur bakers by holding a second tournament alongside the professional event.

Martin says home bakers spiked in number during the lockdown, and buttery standards from self-taught chefs are at an all-time high.

Meanwhile, a new-found interest in baking among youngsters is bringing much-needed fresh blood into the buttery realm.

“People are trying these things at home, and anything that could encourage the younger generation to have a go would be great,” says Martin.

The championships look for the best butteries on the planet. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“At the last World Buttery Championships, there was nobody that we would call young involved.

“It would be good to get new bakers to come along. Anyone that is looking to set up their own bakery and sell butteries commercially.”

The World Buttery Championship is one of a number of competitions in the north-east that celebrate the region’s traditional food.

This month, the Cullen Skink World Championships announced its return after a three-year hiatus.

Slow Food Aberdeen’s Reboot event is at 210 Bistro at 7pm on Thursday March 16. Tickets are free and can be booked here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Food and Drink

Victor Navarro, head chef of Douneside House heads to the pass to finish his plates off All images: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Behind the pass: Meet the small team at Douneside House in Aberdeenshire where culinary…
The nicely presented carrot cake. Images: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Restaurant review: Bieldside Inn offers a delicious taste of "tradition with a twist" in…
Chefs with AA accolade
Rothes chef wants to 'inspire' more Moray talent following prestigious accolade
CR0041287 Reporter Name - Karla Sinclair Location - Aberdeen Story For food and drink story based on new Aberdeen bar and restaurant Moka Bar & Kitchen. The business is based in the former Jack's Grill restaurant and Boho Bar on Union Street, and will be opening this spring. Picture Shows - General manager Hossein Bigdeli Wednesday the 21st February 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
What to expect at Aberdeen's Moka Bar and Kitchen when the new Union Street…
Kevin Dalgleish, second from the left, is one of the Scottish chefs taking part in the Great British Menu 2023. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Aberdeen chef to star on Great British Menu's Scotland heat next week
54-year-old whisky priced at £39,000 goes live on the Highland Park. Image: Highland Park.
Highland Park releases oldest malt to celebrate 225th anniversary - but you'll need £39,000…
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Rising Star: Lolly's Ice Cream in Porthlethen Picture shows; Lauren Milne. Portlethen. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
New parlour in the pipeline for Portlethen's Lolly's Ice Cream - run by driven…
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipes for menu, P7, February 18 Picture shows; Beef bourguignon and Englis breafast hash. Opies. Supplied by Opies Date; Unknown
Comfort Food Friday: Spruce up your beef bourguignon with the addition of cheesy garlic…
Donnie MacLeod, the owner of MacLeod Organics, was a pioneer of the veg box scene. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Can't find tomatoes and peppers in Inverness? Check out these 5 fruit and veg…
The menu at The Terrace includes dishes like halloumi fries, burgers, salads and seafood. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Restaurant review: Quality service and stylish surroundings the star of the show at The…

Most Read

1
A96 crash Inverurie
A96 closed for nearly three hours following crash north of Inverurie
2
Ryan McAndrew leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Man wearing thong caught performing sex act on street when his noisy high heels…
3
Station Road in Beauly where there's been a road traffic collision
Two bus passengers taken to hospital after ‘incident’ with car in Beauly
4
The Aberdeen budget could have a major impact on city schools
Aberdeen budget: Schools blitz could cut teaching hours, axe music lessons, send lunch costs…
2
5
Kevin Dalgleish, second from the left, is one of the Scottish chefs taking part in the Great British Menu 2023. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Aberdeen chef to star on Great British Menu’s Scotland heat next week
6
water supply Aberdeen
Water supply issue at dozens of Aberdeen homes being investigated
7
Brave
Revealed: Cast of 24 Brave models ready to strut their stuff on stage for…
8
Mark Main. Image: DC Thomson
Man caught hiding drugs and knife inside his bottom
9
The Aberdeen budget 2023 has been unveiled
Aberdeen budget: Everything you need to know as public parks, graveyards, libraries and streetlights…
10
A new bin could be put into the mix in Highland, like those in Moray (pictured). Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Wheelie? Highland Council hopes to roll out a third household bin across the region

More from Press and Journal

Silver water and silver sands. The view over the Forth. Picture: Alan Rowan.
WALK THIS WAY: Humble Wood, Aberdour, Fife
Post Thumbnail
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Time keeps on slipping into the future...
Everyone has a different view of how they wish to be dealt with after death. Images: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: Burial, cremation or something else?
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Colin Ross. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook / DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Drunk son swore and spat at elderly mum's carer
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart
Buckie's Graeme Stewart expecting plenty of twists in title race
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13754167bv) Leighton Clarkson (20) of Aberdeen during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Motherwell at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v Motherwell, Cinch Scottish Premiership, 04-02-2023 - 04 Feb 2023
Leighton Clarkson relishing return to familiar role in Aberdeen midfield
Paterson decided to drive home after seeing the queue for a taxi. Image: DC Thomson
Disgraced drink-driver blamed massive queue for taxis
If you liked cucumber and tomatoes, you'll love turnip, apparently (Image: Eddie Jordan Photos/Shutterstock)
The Flying Pigs: 'Let them eat neeps!' is Thérèse Coffey's latest stroke of genius
Rothes striker Aidan Wilson. Image: Jasper Image.
Rothes' Aidan Wilson savouring fruitful season ahead of Formartine clash
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. RLPD reading Picture shows; RLPD graphic. Dundee. Supplied by DCT Design Date; 24/02/2023
World Book Day special: How to get kids off screens and into books

Editor's Picks

Most Commented