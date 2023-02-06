Cullen Skink World Championships returns to Moray for the first time in three years – do you have what it takes to win?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cullen Skink World Championships returns to Moray for the first time in three years – do you have what it takes to win?

By Andy Morton
February 6, 2023, 1:26 pm Updated: February 6, 2023, 3:49 pm
The Moray coastal town of Cullen will once again host the Cullen Skink World Championships, and reigning champ Margaret Macrae is all set to return.
The world’s best skink cooks will once again flock to Moray as a date is set for the return of the Cullen Skink World Championships.

The last competition was held in March 2020 just before the Covid pandemic shut down the UK.

Now, three years on, organisers have announced that the next edition – the eighth – will be held in Cullen on Sunday March 26.

David McCubbin, chair of Discover Cullen, said: “We are absolutely delighted to see the return of the World Championships.

“We are very proud to be the birthplace of Cullen skink and to celebrate the dish in this way by hosting the competition is a real delight.”

The Seafield Arms Hotel in Cullen will hold the 2023 championships, taking over from usual host the Cullen Bay Hotel.

Cullen’s Seafield Arms Hotel will host the 2023 edition. Image: Sandy McCook./DC Thomson

The Seafield will be packed with dozens of hopefuls looking to win one of the two trophies on offer.

Up for grabs is the title of Best Traditional Cullen Skink and Best Cullen Skink with a Twist.

‘Longest-reigning champion’ back to defend titles

In 2020, Margaret Macrae, from the Kyle of Lochalsh, took both trophies for the first time in the event’s history.

To secure her twist victory, Mrs Macrae, who runs Buth Bheag’s Fisherman’s Kitchen, added langoustines poached in cooking alcohol to her skink.

Mrs Macrae told the Press & Journal on Monday she will return to Cullen to defend both of her crowns in March.

However, the Ross-shire woman was not optimistic of taking back-to-back victories.

“I’d be chased out of Cullen if that happened,” she said with a laugh. “A west-coaster coming in? No, I don’t think so.”

Margaret Macrae took home both titles in 2020.

After her 2020 win was unexpectedly turned into a three-year reign thanks to the global pandemic, Mrs Macrae is happy to be returning to Cullen.

“It was probably the only good thing to come out of Covid,” she said of pandemic hiatus. “I’m the longest-reigning champion.”

“But [the event] is really good crack,” added Mrs Macrae, who also won the twist title in 2017.

“All the spectators come round and look at what your doing and you get to chat to them all.”

The history behind the soup-er north-east competition

The Cullen Skink World Championships has been pitting makers of the famous soup against each other since 2012.

Every year, competitors make the pilgrimage to Cullen to try and secure the coveted title of Cullen Skink world champion.

The dish consists of smoked haddock, potatoes and onions and originated in the little coastal town.

Cullen skink is made with potato, onion and smoked haddock. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

The Cullen Voluntary Tourist Initiative is behind the Cullen Skink World Championships. The event free of charge to members of the public.

The winners will be announced at 4pm.

Competition entries are now open and forms can be downloaded from www.discovercullen.com. Hopefuls can also email visit@discovercullen.com or call 01542 841519.

