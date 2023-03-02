Sticky start gives way to smashing success as Sugar Skulls & Cream cafe opens in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sticky start gives way to smashing success as Sugar Skulls & Cream cafe opens in Aberdeen

By Andy Morton
March 2, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: March 2, 2023, 7:56 pm
Fom left to right, Jenna Branley, Andrea Gabor and Shannon McIntosh outside the newly-opened Sugar Skulls & Cream in Aberdeen. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Fom left to right, Jenna Branley, Andrea Gabor and Shannon McIntosh outside the newly-opened Sugar Skulls & Cream in Aberdeen. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

The owner of Aberdeen bakery Sugar Skulls & Cream has overcome a shocking surprise to finally open the doors of her first cafe.

Andrea Gabor was horrified to discover a delivery of display cabinets had been smashed in transit as she got ready for a planned launch of the West End store last week.

The cabinets were supposed to hold some of the brownies, brookies, cakes and cookies that home baker Andrea has built a fearsome reputation for over the past three years from her Sugar Skulls & Cream website.

Andrea in her new Holburn Street cafe Sugar Skulls & Cream. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Undeterred, she quickly rescheduled the opening to this week and early Thursday morning welcomed the first customers to 269 Holburn Street.

And Andrea has already brushed off the opening “hiccups” and is focused on making a success of the Holburn Street shop.

“We still have a few that weren’t smashed,” Andrea says of the display cabinets, which were custom-made for the new shop.

Origins of Sugar Skull & Cream lie in children’s birthday party

The launch is a dream come true for the baker, who has run Sugar Skulls & Cream from her Potterton home since 2020.

Andrea, originally from Transylvania, started the online business after making a cake for her then-three-year-old daughter.

Andrea’s baking career started almost by accident.

She made one for a friend, and suddenly the orders flooded in.

“I was like, what is going on?” she says. “I didn’t mean it to become anything. But then it did, and I quite enjoyed doing it.”

The unusual name for the business comes from a play on the sugar skulls made for Mexico’s Day of the Dead celebrations.

The Sugar Skulls name comes from Mexico. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

It means the business has a fantastic skull logo designed by one of Andrea’s friends.

“I love it so much,” Andrea says of the logo that now sits proudly on her shop sign. “It’s not just one of the ordinary ones and is so different from everything else.”

What can I buy at Sugar Skulls & Cream on Holburn Street?

The new shop will sell all of Andrea’s signature bakes along with cheesecake, small drip cakes and ready-made celebration cakes that can be bought on site.

“Then we’ll have a selection of different flavored brownies and blondies and cookies, and stuffed cookies and those big ones that nobody can ever finish,” she adds.

“And hopefully in the summer we will get a whipped ice-cream machine.”

Andrea has a wide selection on offer at Sugar Skulls & Cream. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Andrea also plans to make milkshakes and iced coffee – everything that Aberdeen needs for when the sun decides to reemerge.

And. as a mum, she is committed to making the shop a place where people can feel comfortable hanging out with their children.

“We’ll make sure that it’s a fun place for kids,” she says. “But adults can also enjoy a slice of goodness with some nice coffee or tea, or just whatever they like.”

Sugar Skulls & Cream is not the only cafe to open recently on Holburn Street. Turkish coffee shop Turquoise launched late last year.

Sugar Skulls & Cream sits at 269 Holburn Street. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Children are welcome at the cafe. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Andrea’s signature brookies and cookies have a fearsome reputation. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Cookies are waiting to be snapped up. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

