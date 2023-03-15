What did I find in my £3 Too Good To Go bag from BG’s Bakes in Alford?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cake, glorious cake. Is there anything better to tuck into after a chaotic week?

The thought of a decadent sponge with rich icing was circling in my mind on Friday. And I couldn’t shake it.

Usually in this instance I would either find the mixing bowl and baking ingredients in the kitchen cupboards or take a trip to the shops. But this time my gut was telling me to open the Too Good To Go app.

Why? Maybe I would strike lucky and find a business with cake on the cards.

That is exactly what happened. And to top it all off, I hadn’t sampled a bag from the business – BG’s Bakes. Result.

BG’s Bakes is located in Alford, a roughly 45-minute trek from my family home. My mum and dad questioned whether the trip would be worth it, but I didn’t think twice about securing the firm’s last remaining mystery bag of the day.

After all, some of the most impressive Too Good To Go bags I have collected were from north-east baking businesses – Chloe’s Kitchen Creations in Alford, The Bread Guy, and Peterhead’s Vegan Bay Baker are among them.

The collection time was between 5pm and 6pm, so it couldn’t have worked out better as I headed there after my shift.

What I got my hands on…

The drive home was tedious. I had my mystery bag in the passenger seat taunting me the entire journey, but we made it.

I discovered two boxes and a grip seal bag containing different-sized meringue swirls. Surprisingly (and thankfully) they hadn’t been crushed before I unbagged everything.

The meringue, which had risen well, was white with hints of blue food colouring. In terms of taste and texture, they were light and airy with a slightly crispy exterior and a chewy interior, as hoped.

My family and I were also delighted with the fact they weren’t overly sweet.

However, the meringue wasn’t the star of the show. All eyes shifted quickly onto the two containers carrying BG’s Bakes honey cake. I can’t say I had tried honey cake before, so this was a lovely surprise.

There were dozens of bite-sized cake chunks inside the containers which made it easy to eat. Maybe too easy.

The layers of melt-in-the-mouth sponge and whipped cream frosting were a delight. The sponge itself boasted a slight bitterness from (what I gathered was) burnt honey which balanced out its otherwise sweet taste very well.

As for the frosting, it was light and creamy.

I also loved the fact that all of the cake’s ingredients and allergen information had been listed on a label stuck to the container. A nice touch.

Was it worth it?

All in all, my one-and-a-half-hour round trip to Alford was more than worth it. And yes, the contents satisfied my cake craving which is exactly what I was after.

The pick-up was swift and I thought the contents in my BG’s Bakes mystery bag were good value for money.

For more information, call BG’s Bakes on 07513 863869 or email baiba.gricmane@gmail.com

The prices of the items could not be found as BG’s Bakes prices are based on whole cakes. As the contents of the bag were not, the cost could not be determined.