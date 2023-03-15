What did I find in my £3 Too Good To Go bag from BG’s Bakes in Alford?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

What did I find in my £3 Too Good To Go bag from BG’s Bakes in Alford?

By Karla Sinclair
March 15, 2023, 5:00 pm
The contents of my BG's Bakes Too Good To Go bag.
The contents of my BG's Bakes Too Good To Go bag.

Cake, glorious cake. Is there anything better to tuck into after a chaotic week?

The thought of a decadent sponge with rich icing was circling in my mind on Friday. And I couldn’t shake it.

Usually in this instance I would either find the mixing bowl and baking ingredients in the kitchen cupboards or take a trip to the shops. But this time my gut was telling me to open the Too Good To Go app.

Why? Maybe I would strike lucky and find a business with cake on the cards.

That is exactly what happened. And to top it all off, I hadn’t sampled a bag from the business – BG’s Bakes. Result.

BG’s Bakes is located in Alford, a roughly 45-minute trek from my family home. My mum and dad questioned whether the trip would be worth it, but I didn’t think twice about securing the firm’s last remaining mystery bag of the day.

After all, some of the most impressive Too Good To Go bags I have collected were from north-east baking businesses – Chloe’s Kitchen Creations in Alford, The Bread Guy, and Peterhead’s Vegan Bay Baker are among them.

The contents of my Too Good To Go bag from Chloe’s Kitchen Creations in Alford, which I collected several months ago. Image: Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson

The collection time was between 5pm and 6pm, so it couldn’t have worked out better as I headed there after my shift.

What I got my hands on…

The drive home was tedious. I had my mystery bag in the passenger seat taunting me the entire journey, but we made it.

I discovered two boxes and a grip seal bag containing different-sized meringue swirls. Surprisingly (and thankfully) they hadn’t been crushed before I unbagged everything.

The meringue, which had risen well, was white with hints of blue food colouring. In terms of taste and texture, they were light and airy with a slightly crispy exterior and a chewy interior, as hoped.

Bite-sized meringue swirls. Image: Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson

My family and I were also delighted with the fact they weren’t overly sweet.

However, the meringue wasn’t the star of the show. All eyes shifted quickly onto the two containers carrying BG’s Bakes honey cake. I can’t say I had tried honey cake before, so this was a lovely surprise.

There were dozens of bite-sized cake chunks inside the containers which made it easy to eat. Maybe too easy.

BG’s Bakes honey cake. Image: Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson

The layers of melt-in-the-mouth sponge and whipped cream frosting were a delight. The sponge itself boasted a slight bitterness from (what I gathered was) burnt honey which balanced out its otherwise sweet taste very well.

As for the frosting, it was light and creamy.

I also loved the fact that all of the cake’s ingredients and allergen information had been listed on a label stuck to the container. A nice touch.

Was it worth it?

All in all, my one-and-a-half-hour round trip to Alford was more than worth it. And yes, the contents satisfied my cake craving which is exactly what I was after.

The tasty treats. Image: Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson

The pick-up was swift and I thought the contents in my BG’s Bakes mystery bag were good value for money.

For more information, call BG’s Bakes on 07513 863869 or email baiba.gricmane@gmail.com

The prices of the items could not be found as BG’s Bakes prices are based on whole cakes. As the contents of the bag were not, the cost could not be determined.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Food and Drink

The contents of my BG's Bakes Too Good To Go bag.
Good news for north & north-east pub owners and customers as draught beer duty…
The contents of my BG's Bakes Too Good To Go bag.
Midweek meal: This Moroccan braised Scotch lamb shanks recipe will save you time and…
Badenoch's new owners Ashlyn, left, and Nathan, right, standing at each side of the bar with shelves of drinks on display behind them.
What to expect at Badenoch's in Elgin as it reopens under new ownership tomorrow
The contents of my BG's Bakes Too Good To Go bag.
Is this the best shortbread in the Highlands? Shortbread Showdown finalists revealed
The contents of my BG's Bakes Too Good To Go bag.
Loulou Macaron: Inspired by a moment in Paris, are these the best macarons in…
The contents of my BG's Bakes Too Good To Go bag.
Great Glen Distillery shortlisted for two start up awards
The contents of my BG's Bakes Too Good To Go bag.
5 of the best seafood restaurants in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire
The contents of my BG's Bakes Too Good To Go bag.
Sweet treats: Get stuck into this healthier chocolate courgette cake
The contents of my BG's Bakes Too Good To Go bag.
Why would someone want a meat hook? The weirdest items stolen from Aberdeen bars…
The contents of my BG's Bakes Too Good To Go bag.
Restaurant review: The Dunes Restaurant & Bar is a 19th hole with a difference…

Most Read

1
The contents of my BG's Bakes Too Good To Go bag.
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home
2
The contents of my BG's Bakes Too Good To Go bag.
First look: Check out new BBC series that will put spotlight on Highland Cops
3
The contents of my BG's Bakes Too Good To Go bag.
Gone but not forgotten: Five closed Elgin shops that you miss
4
The contents of my BG's Bakes Too Good To Go bag.
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
5
The contents of my BG's Bakes Too Good To Go bag.
Five-bedroom house with views of River Dee for over £620,000
6
The contents of my BG's Bakes Too Good To Go bag.
Aberdeen incinerator ash will be sent to Fife instead of Portlethen
7
The contents of my BG's Bakes Too Good To Go bag.
Aberdeen drug dealer stashed cocaine and heroin inside candyfloss tub
8
The contents of my BG's Bakes Too Good To Go bag.
Kincraig Castle Hotel sold after years on the market for nearly £2m
9
The contents of my BG's Bakes Too Good To Go bag.
A980 closed for three weeks near Alford after lorry crashes into bridge
10
The contents of my BG's Bakes Too Good To Go bag.
Man cleared of flashing near school says accusation destroyed his life

More from Press and Journal

The contents of my BG's Bakes Too Good To Go bag.
Peterhead Port urges UK Government to move faster on Acorn
The contents of my BG's Bakes Too Good To Go bag.
Formartine United boss Stuart Anderson delighted to extend unbeaten run with 2-1 win over…
The contents of my BG's Bakes Too Good To Go bag.
First look review: Tetris movie is as bright and colourful as the tumbling blocks…
The contents of my BG's Bakes Too Good To Go bag.
Fishers and seafood producers vent fury over plans for highly protected marine areas
The contents of my BG's Bakes Too Good To Go bag.
Meet the Aberdeenshire grandpa travelling 9,500 miles to Antarctica to raise funds for school…
The contents of my BG's Bakes Too Good To Go bag.
Tain farmer appointed vice-president of Beef Shorthorn Society
The contents of my BG's Bakes Too Good To Go bag.
Euan Graham: Official advocate would speak up for children's safety online
The contents of my BG's Bakes Too Good To Go bag.
Curling: Strong field assembles in Granite City for Aberdeen International
The contents of my BG's Bakes Too Good To Go bag.
Ex-prisoner hoping to enjoy first Christmas of freedom drink-drives his way back into jail
The contents of my BG's Bakes Too Good To Go bag.
Chamber says chancellor must ‘wake up’ to windfall tax damage

Editor's Picks

Most Commented