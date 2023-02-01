Vegan Bay Baker in Peterhead: See inside my Too Good To Go bag with 5 items for just £3

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Vegan Bay Baker in Peterhead: See inside my Too Good To Go bag with 5 items for just £3

By Karla Sinclair
February 1, 2023, 5:00 pm
Vegan Bay Baker Too Good To Go.
Vegan Bay Baker Too Good To Go.

I remember when Vegan Bay Baker first sprouted onto the north-east food and drink scene in 2019.

Steve Buchan started out working from his home kitchen, which is where we first caught up to talk all things business and what his main aspirations were.

“A goal of mine is to take on Vegan Bay Baker full-time,” is one thing the passionate baker said to me back in January 2020. It feels like it was just yesterday.

“I’d also love to say I’ll have a bakery premises this time next year – in Aberdeen or Ellon, preferably.”

Steve Buchan. Image: Scott Baxter/Dc Thomson

Well, it’s safe to say Steve has achieved more than he set out to.

Vegan Bay Baker is in fact his full-time role – and has been for some time now. Not only that but he also has two bakeries under his belt, one in Peterhead and the other in the Granite City.

I have sampled some of the business’ goods in the past, of course, picking them up at several local farmers’ markets and the Aberdeen branch as soon as it opened its doors last August.

Peterhead was a different story, given that I’m very rarely in the area. However, my Too Good To Go (TGTG) app once again left me grinning from ear to ear. Yes, Vegan Bay Baker had a bag available.

I have attempted to secure several in the past at both shops to no prevail. They sell out scarily fast.

What I got my hands on…

I didn’t catch the name of the team member that handed me not one but two bags at the Peterhead branch last Friday, January 27, but they were an absolute delight. I was informed that she had in fact separated the sweet and savoury products to avoid them contaminating one another.

It was a lovely touch that I hadn’t experienced before.

The word garlic was mentioned, which could only mean one thing – I had bagged garlic focaccia. This is one Vegan Bay Baker bake I had wanted to try for some time. The smell filled my car as I made the trip back to Turriff and I couldn’t wait to dive in.

Two Too Good To Go bags from Vegan Bay Baker Peterhead
I received two bags – one containing savoury products and the other sweet. Image: Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson

The other savoury item was olive bread. A stellar pair.

Joined by my family in the taste test, we sliced up both breads and enjoyed them alongside our supper that evening.

The garlic focaccia had a golden brown crust that was incredibly crispy and, of course, full of garlic flavour. There was a slightly salty taste to it too but nothing overpowering.

The crust of the olive focaccia was less crunchy but equally as tasty. It had a scattering of olives through it that added tanginess.

Garlic focaccia from Vegan Bay Bakery in Peterhead
Garlic focaccia. Image: Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson

As we cut through both of them, there were air pockets in the crumb – a fantastic sign. I would have expected nothing less from the bakery team at Vegan Bay Baker.

The focaccias were light and had a slightly chewy texture. Don’t ask me which one I preferred because I simply wouldn’t be able to choose.

After our meal, it was onto the sweet treats. There was one iced doughring and two yum yums. Again, we sliced them up.

The yum yum has been a staple Vegan Bay Baker bake since its inception, with it being one of the first products Steve perfected.

A doughnut and two yum yums from Vegan Bay Baker in Peterhead
The sweet bakes in my bag. Image: Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson

The sweet, sticky, and glossy icing was just how I remembered it. And the bake had been topped with the perfect amount.

The pink icing on the doughring tasted fairly similar, however, was slightly thicker. It also had a drizzling of what appeared to be melted (vegan) dark chocolate across the top, providing a rich element.

Like the bread, the doughs were pillowy soft in texture. No complaints from any of us.

General prices of the items:

  • Garlic focaccia: £3.25
  • Olive focaccia: £3.25
  • Iced doughring: £2
  • Yum yum (x2): £6 (£3 each)

Total cost: £14.50

Total savings: £11.50

These prices were found on a Vegan Bay Baker Instagram post that listed a number of products available at the Peterhead shop and their prices.

A selection of vegan baked goods
The contents of my Vegan Bay Baker TGTG. Image: Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson

Was it worth it?

There was nothing not to love about my TGTG from Vegan Bay Baker in Peterhead.

Every single item was large, to say the least, and tasted fresh. The taste, texture, and appearance of everything were superb. It was fantastic value for money.

If you happen to secure a bag from one of the two branches, then you’d be silly to not feel excited.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Food and Drink

Vegan Bay Baker Too Good To Go.
Does size matter? Aberdeenshire coffee expert says you might be drinking more caffeine than…
The Terrace
First Aberdeen Restaurant Week of 2023 hailed most successful yet as multiple venues continue…
Vegan Bay Baker Too Good To Go.
Midweek meal: Pick a winner for dinner with spicy feta, pepper and courgette pizzas
facade of Bev's Bistro, a great place for afternoon tea in Aberdeen
Bev's Bistro bringing back the heart to afternoon tea in Aberdeen
Vegan Bay Baker Too Good To Go.
Aberdeen Aldi stores to tackle food waste one 'magic bag' at a time -…
Vegan Bay Baker Too Good To Go.
Our guide to eating out during Spectra in Aberdeen - including the light up…
Vegan Bay Baker Too Good To Go.
All you need to know about Pitch 15 - the new Inverness coffee bar…
Vegan Bay Baker Too Good To Go.
Baked Biscotti: Italian biscuits and gran's apple pie recipe bear fruit for Aberdeen mum-turned-baker
Sweet treats: Kwoklyn Wan's fried bananas make for the perfect dessert
Vegan Bay Baker Too Good To Go.
From 'nothing cooked with electricity' to an eggless omelette - 3 chefs from Nairn…

Most Read

1
Vegan Bay Baker Too Good To Go.
Dad jailed after cocaine found hidden under loft insulation and in Kinder Egg
2
Vegan Bay Baker Too Good To Go.
Mum-of-two found slumped at the wheel of SUV was 16 times the cocaine limit
3
Vegan Bay Baker Too Good To Go.
Analysis: Three big questions left by Aberdeen’s weird January transfer window
2
4
Vegan Bay Baker Too Good To Go.
Intruders at Peterhead primary school on same day as knife drama at town’s academy
5
Vegan Bay Baker Too Good To Go.
Troon Avenue murder trial told of victims’ DNA and blood found on condom and…
6
Vegan Bay Baker Too Good To Go.
Toddler killed during ‘game of hide and seek’ child tells Troon Avenue murder trial
7
Vegan Bay Baker Too Good To Go.
First-time metal detectorist picks up old bomb in Invergordon, before sparking lockdown after he…
8
Vegan Bay Baker Too Good To Go.
Under-pressure Lossiemouth Bay Holiday Park announces new management: Could it be the start of…
9
A82 Kenneth street in Inverness
Traffic lights to be temporarily switched off on Inverness street for safety improvements
10
Vegan Bay Baker Too Good To Go.
Angry residents slam ‘stupid position’ of proposed new Aberdeen McDonald’s
3

More from Press and Journal

Vegan Bay Baker Too Good To Go.
Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson ready to make 'big calls' after sanctioning loan move…
Vegan Bay Baker Too Good To Go.
Aberdeen's losing streak continues despite change in manager as they suffer 3-1 loss to…
Vegan Bay Baker Too Good To Go.
Six Nations: Richie Gray has fond memories of 2021 and is relishing the challenge…
Vegan Bay Baker Too Good To Go.
Aberdeen Women forward Chloe Gover turns goalkeeper in 4-1 defeat by Rangers
Vegan Bay Baker Too Good To Go.
Gas leak closes train line between Aberdeen and Dundee
Vegan Bay Baker Too Good To Go.
'A victory for one is a victory for all': Workers gather in Aberdeen to…
Vegan Bay Baker Too Good To Go.
Kind Crathie lad, 4, donates 13-inch 'gorgeous locks' to Little Princess Trust after first-ever…
Vegan Bay Baker Too Good To Go.
Stonehaven mobile carer receives warning after not checking on sheltered housing resident - but…
Vegan Bay Baker Too Good To Go.
Inverness anglers gather to toast start of the salmon fishing season on River Ness
Vegan Bay Baker Too Good To Go.
Athletics: Inverness Harriers' Megan Keith makes senior Great Britain squad grade for World Cross…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented