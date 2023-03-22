Working as part of a small, caring restaurant team in Aberdeen to achieve success has been life-affirming, writes Da Vinci staff member, Noemi Carifi.

The story I would like to tell you is not about superheroes or legends. It’s one of everyday life, of hardships and difficulties, overcome thanks to great effort, a resolute leader, and a team of great people.

Hidden by the noise and the bustle of Aberdeen, in a little corner, is Da Vinci – a small Italian restaurant where I landed after one month of arriving in a new country, Scotland.

I’ll admit, I was scared. I could barely understand the Aberdonians, and was looking for a job. And here it was. I was relieved to have found a place where Italian people could tell me what “fit like?” meant in a language I could understand.

I wasn’t here for the launch of the restaurant, but I’ve been told about it many times. What’s important to this story is the growth I’ve been lucky to witness so far.

I’ve seen an empty restaurant, disagreements with customers or between staff members, and my boss being disregarded for being a woman. But, I’ve also seen a packed restaurant with happy diners, my boss standing her ground and knowing her worth as a business owner, a chef, and a leader.

I’ve adored watching chefs putting all their love for food into their dishes – more specifically, I’ve enjoyed tasting them. Particular flavours and the comforting smell of familiar food have brought me right back home to Italy.

Most of all, I’m proud to have been a part of a team whose efforts have been recognised.

Seeing a small business succeed is uplifting

In November 2022, we won an award that certifies the authenticity of our restaurant. What I remember most about that night is my boss, Elena’s, smile. If you’ve seen people struggle through difficulties of any nature, I believe it is a smile you’d recognise anywhere. In the Aberdeen food and drink scene, the competition is ferocious – but her little restaurant won the award for the most authentic Italian restaurant in Scotland.

I was glad to be there to witness that moment, just as I’m glad to still be part of this team. I’m glad that Elena took me in when I felt lost in a new city, I’m glad she built a family out of colleagues, and I’m glad she’s an inspiration and a great mentor to me.

In today’s world, it is hard to survive as a small business – The Press and Journal hears about it all the time from business owners. Well, the owners are right; the difference is that you’re hearing an employee’s version of the story now.

I believe that Elena’s inspirational adventure in Aberdeen deserves to be shared, as a further acknowledgment of her team and her hard work.

Noemi Carifi works at Da Vinci restaurant in Aberdeen