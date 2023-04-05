Midweek meal: Have a cheesy Easter with these hot cross scones

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lifestyle Food and Drink

Midweek meal: Have a cheesy Easter with these hot cross scones

Easter is made easy with these Primula-filled twists on the hot cross bun.

By Brian Stormont
Image: Primula
Image: Primula

If you want to add sparkle to Easter, try this timeless cheese scone recipe topped with extra creamy cheese.

The hot cross scones have a touch of mustard and a tube of Primula cheese to bring flavour to any celebration.

They are a great twist on classic hot cross buns.

Hot cross scones

(Makes 12 large scones)

Image: Primula

Ingredients

  • 300g all-purpose flour
  • 300g strong white flour
  • 5 tbsp baking powder
  • 1½ tsp English mustard powder
  • 1½ tsp salt
  • 100g cold butter, cubed
  • 300g cheddar, grated
  • 400ml milk
  • 1 yolk
  • 1 tube Primula Original cheese (140g)

Method

  1. Place the flour, baking powder, mustard powder and salt in a large bowl. Rub the butter into the dry ingredients until it resembles breadcrumbs.
  2. Add the cheddar to the mixture, and lightly stir with your hands to combine.
  3. Gradually start pouring in the milk, depending on the flour you’re using as you might need more or less milk.
  4. Using your hands, lightly mix until you have a soft, moist dough and no dry crumbs remain on the bottom of the bowl. If the dough seems a little dry, add more milk.
  5. Preheat the oven to 220C/200 Fan/425F/Gas 7 and place two large pieces of parchment paper in two large baking trays.
  6. Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface. Lightly pat out to a rough square, no less than 1 inch thick. Using a large cutter, cut into rounds. Don’t twist the cutter when cutting or the tops of your scones will rise unevenly.
  7. Repeat cutting out the scones until all the dough is used up. You don’t need to knead the dough when re-rolling, just simply push it back together lightly with your hands. Bear in mind that the less you handle the dough, the lighter your scones will be.
  8. Leave the scones to rest for about 10 minutes before baking. This allows the gluten to relax after handling the dough, resulting in a lighter scone.
  9. Place the scones on the baking trays, brush with the beaten egg yolk (try not to let the liquid run down the sides or it could affect the rise), place in the oven and bake for 15 minutes or until well risen and golden on top.
  10. Serve them warm with Primula Original cheese on top or inside.

For more midweek meal ideas, click on our extensive archive. Primula has more cheese-based recipes on its website.

