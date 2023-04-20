Exhibitor line up for Taste of Grampian announced as more than 100 businesses sign up to take part

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The exhibitor line-up for Taste of Grampian 2023 is sure to delight fans of Scotland’s premier food and drink festival as more than 100 businesses have signed up to participate.

Returning to Aberdeen’s P&J Live on Saturday June 3, the highly anticipated event will see a stellar line-up of businesses – based in the north-east and further afield – in attendance to sell their fare.

Patisserie, coffee, cheese, fruit and vegetables, preserves, gin and seafood are among the items to expect on offer.

There will also be a children’s zone, live acoustic music, masterclasses from local chefs, drinks tastings and workshops.

Celebrity chefs James Martin and Poppy O’Toole will be hosting live cooking demonstrations throughout the day-long event, too.

James is best-known for being one of the UK’s top chefs, while Poppy is a Michelin trained chef who rose to fame on TikTok.

A fun and food-filled day out

This is the second time that Taste of Grampain will be held at P&J Live since moving from Thainstone Exchange and Mart in Inverurie.

However, a number of food and drink firms are experiencing a first having never attended the festival in the past.

“This will be our first time at Taste of Grampian and we are really looking forward to it,” says Kevin Bonarius, founder of Inverurie spirit business Twice Buried Rum.

“We are a new business and proud to be from the Grampian area. This is the perfect event for us to exhibit our rum alongside others from the area.

“We are super excited to immerse ourselves in the complete experience and enjoy it.”

Festivalgoers can also expect to see familiar faces at Taste of Grampian 2023.

This includes the team at Mackie’s of Scotland, Figment, Granite City Fish, G&M Whyte, Roehill Springs Distillery and Reynolds Corporate and Cocktail.

Sweet Toots Cakery, Almondine, Pure Decadence by Loch Aurora and Kilted Fudge Company, to name a few, will also be set up to satisfy visitors with a sweet tooth.

“Taste of Grampian we feel matches our ethos and really shines the spotlight on our thriving area,” Kevin added.

“It’s an amazingly unique event.”

Engaging with customers

Chocolatier Jamie Hutcheon of Aberdeen’s Cocoa Ooze has attended every Taste of Grampian since his business launched in 2008. He has always admired the event.

Jamie said: “Taste of Grampian attracts the inquisitive foodie visitor, who like to not only taste and buy your product but also engage with the business and find out more about what it offers and its story.

“It is important for us to maintain visibility to our customers and interact and hear first hand feedback on our products and the services we provide.

“It is also equally important for us to engage with new customers.”

‘A celebration of tradition and innovation’

Local businesses Brewdog, Cala, Laings, P&J Live, Costco and PFI Lofthus have signed up to support Taste of Grampian 2023.

The event is in association with Opportunity North East (ONE) and ANM Group and is brought to you by The Press and Journal, Evening Express and Original 106.

Peter Cook, ONE’s director of food, drink and agriculture, said: “Taste of Grampian is important as a showcase of the wide range of food and drink produced in the region and as a celebration of both tradition and innovation.

“No other region has this scale and focus of event for food and drink producers, so it gives the north-east a leading position. It’s also an economically important event for the producers.

“For new businesses it’s a tremendous learning opportunity. And the north-east is generating lots of new food and drink start-ups.”

Taste of Grampian 2023 is taking place from 10am to 5pm.

Tickets for the festival are priced at £15 each plus booking fee and children under 12 go free. There is a booking fee of £1 and a £1 service charge on Ticketmaster.

James Martin’s demonstrations will take place at 11am and 3pm upstairs and are priced at £18 per ticket plus booking fee. Poppy O’Toole’s demonstration will be free and will take place on the Taste of Grampian Live Kitchen.

Peter added: “At ONE Food, Drink & Agriculture, our strategy is about growing businesses and creating good quality jobs in a sustainable food and drink industry, so we are delighted to have had a long association with Taste of Grampian, helping to secure the north-east as the home of entrepreneurial food and drink production.”