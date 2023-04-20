Exhibitor line up for Taste of Grampian announced as more than 100 businesses sign up to take part

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Exhibitor line up for Taste of Grampian announced as more than 100 businesses sign up to take part

Here are some of the food and drink businesses attending the one-day festival.

By Karla Sinclair
Taste of Grampian 2023 is shaping up to be an incredible day for all in attendance. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Taste of Grampian 2023 is shaping up to be an incredible day for all in attendance. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The exhibitor line-up for Taste of Grampian 2023 is sure to delight fans of Scotland’s premier food and drink festival as more than 100 businesses have signed up to participate.

Returning to Aberdeen’s P&J Live on Saturday June 3, the highly anticipated event will see a stellar line-up of businesses – based in the north-east and further afield – in attendance to sell their fare.

Patisserie, coffee, cheese, fruit and vegetables, preserves, gin and seafood are among the items to expect on offer.

Inverurie food trailer JP’s Kitchen will be dishing out Scottish home-cooked classics at Taste of Grampian 2023. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

There will also be a children’s zone, live acoustic music, masterclasses from local chefs, drinks tastings and workshops.

Celebrity chefs James Martin and Poppy O’Toole will be hosting live cooking demonstrations throughout the day-long event, too.

James is best-known for being one of the UK’s top chefs, while Poppy is a Michelin trained chef who rose to fame on TikTok.

A fun and food-filled day out

This is the second time that Taste of Grampain will be held at P&J Live since moving from Thainstone Exchange and Mart in Inverurie.

However, a number of food and drink firms are experiencing a first having never attended the festival in the past.

“This will be our first time at Taste of Grampian and we are really looking forward to it,” says Kevin Bonarius, founder of Inverurie spirit business Twice Buried Rum.

Kevin Bonarius of Twice Buried Rum. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“We are a new business and proud to be from the Grampian area. This is the perfect event for us to exhibit our rum alongside others from the area.

“We are super excited to immerse ourselves in the complete experience and enjoy it.”

Festivalgoers can also expect to see familiar faces at Taste of Grampian 2023.

This includes the team at Mackie’s of Scotland, Figment, Granite City Fish, G&M Whyte, Roehill Springs Distillery and Reynolds Corporate and Cocktail.

Expect plenty of food and drink samples. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Sweet Toots Cakery, Almondine, Pure Decadence by Loch Aurora and Kilted Fudge Company, to name a few, will also be set up to satisfy visitors with a sweet tooth.

“Taste of Grampian we feel matches our ethos and really shines the spotlight on our thriving area,” Kevin added.

“It’s an amazingly unique event.”

Engaging with customers

Chocolatier Jamie Hutcheon of Aberdeen’s Cocoa Ooze has attended every Taste of Grampian since his business launched in 2008. He has always admired the event.

Jamie said: “Taste of Grampian attracts the inquisitive foodie visitor, who like to not only taste and buy your product but also engage with the business and find out more about what it offers and its story.

Cocoa Ooze founder Jamie Hutcheon. Image: Andrew Morton/DC Thomson

“It is important for us to maintain visibility to our customers and interact and hear first hand feedback on our products and the services we provide.

“It is also equally important for us to engage with new customers.”

‘A celebration of tradition and innovation’

Local businesses Brewdog, Cala, Laings, P&J Live, Costco and PFI Lofthus have signed up to support Taste of Grampian 2023.

The event is in association with Opportunity North East (ONE) and ANM Group and is brought to you by The Press and Journal, Evening Express and Original 106.

The festival will run from 10am to 5pm on Saturday June 3. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Peter Cook, ONE’s director of food, drink and agriculture, said: “Taste of Grampian is important as a showcase of the wide range of food and drink produced in the region and as a celebration of both tradition and innovation.

“No other region has this scale and focus of event for food and drink producers, so it gives the north-east a leading position. It’s also an economically important event for the producers.

“For new businesses it’s a tremendous learning opportunity. And the north-east is generating lots of new food and drink start-ups.”

Peter Cook is a big admirer of Taste of Grampian. Image: Supplied by ONE

Taste of Grampian 2023 is taking place from 10am to 5pm.

Tickets for the festival are priced at £15 each plus booking fee and children under 12 go free. There is a booking fee of £1 and a £1 service charge on Ticketmaster.

James Martin’s demonstrations will take place at 11am and 3pm upstairs and are priced at £18 per ticket plus booking fee. Poppy O’Toole’s demonstration will be free and will take place on the Taste of Grampian Live Kitchen.

Peter added: “At ONE Food, Drink & Agriculture, our strategy is about growing businesses and creating good quality jobs in a sustainable food and drink industry, so we are delighted to have had a long association with Taste of Grampian, helping to secure the north-east as the home of entrepreneurial food and drink production.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Food and Drink

Taste of Grampian 2023 is shaping up to be an incredible day for all in attendance. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The Bread Guy owners on a roll as they prepare to open fifth shop…
Onion Bhaji Burger.
Try these 6 spots for the best burgers in Elgin and surrounding areas
Taste of Grampian 2023 is shaping up to be an incredible day for all in attendance. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Talk of the Town: Stuffed cookies and Nepalese curry in Aberdeen and drumstick lollipop…
Taste of Grampian 2023 is shaping up to be an incredible day for all in attendance. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Superb seafood, seasonal dishes and exceptional service at The Cults Hotel in…
Taste of Grampian 2023 is shaping up to be an incredible day for all in attendance. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Award-winning chef shares his recipe for success at The Atrium, one of Aberdeen's newest…
Taste of Grampian 2023 is shaping up to be an incredible day for all in attendance. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
BrewDog's controversial gold-plated can competition to return but 'important conditions apply'
Taste of Grampian 2023 is shaping up to be an incredible day for all in attendance. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Health cafe The Key opens new Altens branch - but owner is aiming for…
Taste of Grampian 2023 is shaping up to be an incredible day for all in attendance. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Greggs continues expansion across the north with new store in Forres
Taste of Grampian 2023 is shaping up to be an incredible day for all in attendance. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Carbisdale Castle: Owner to launch her own whisky and hopes to build on-site distillery
Taste of Grampian 2023 is shaping up to be an incredible day for all in attendance. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
WATCH: Councillor Geva Blackett and I prepare 3 dishes including microwavable hollandaise sauce -…

Most Read

1
Taste of Grampian 2023 is shaping up to be an incredible day for all in attendance. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Health cafe The Key opens new Altens branch – but owner is aiming for…
2
Taste of Grampian 2023 is shaping up to be an incredible day for all in attendance. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Husband’s tribute to caring Newburgh teacher Moira Peck, 56
3
Taste of Grampian 2023 is shaping up to be an incredible day for all in attendance. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Sheriff clears gamekeeper after hearing evidence police lied about investigation
4
Frank Lefevre
‘Formidable advocate with razor-sharp mind’: Aberdeen solicitor Frank Lefevre dies aged 88
5
Taste of Grampian 2023 is shaping up to be an incredible day for all in attendance. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
What the Bon Accord Centre takeover could mean for Aberdeen
6
Macduff Aldi plans have been relaunched - with a new housing element.
Aldi reimagines vision for Macduff – with housing now part of new ‘masterplan’ for…
7
Taste of Grampian 2023 is shaping up to be an incredible day for all in attendance. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Mugged by bank transfer: Armed thug caught after handing over personal details for transaction
8
The Beach Boulevard roundabout and dual carriageway could be in line for a major overhaul. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Beach Boulevard: Plans revealed for £12 million roundabout changes, traffic squeeze and more bike…
3
9
Taste of Grampian 2023 is shaping up to be an incredible day for all in attendance. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Man, 22, charged after large cannabis haul worth £43,000 recovered in Aberdeenshire
10
Taste of Grampian 2023 is shaping up to be an incredible day for all in attendance. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Readers react as Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen is sold

More from Press and Journal

Taste of Grampian 2023 is shaping up to be an incredible day for all in attendance. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Women youngster Millie Urquhart to move Stateside to play college football with Jacksonville…
Six by Nico
Unit sought-after for Six by Nico's newest Aberdeen restaurant back on the market
Taste of Grampian 2023 is shaping up to be an incredible day for all in attendance. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Man appears in court after £43,000 cannabis seizure by police
Taste of Grampian 2023 is shaping up to be an incredible day for all in attendance. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Tommy Cumming: Caley Thistle kitman, groundsman and club legend
Taste of Grampian 2023 is shaping up to be an incredible day for all in attendance. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Bijou by the Sea to be marketed in Europe after Central Belt tenant plan…
Taste of Grampian 2023 is shaping up to be an incredible day for all in attendance. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Future of heritage sector comes under the spotlight in Inverness
Taste of Grampian 2023 is shaping up to be an incredible day for all in attendance. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Covid testing the royals and the horror of ICU: New book reveals pandemic stories…
Taste of Grampian 2023 is shaping up to be an incredible day for all in attendance. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Would-be golf course developer backs Coul Links plan
Taste of Grampian 2023 is shaping up to be an incredible day for all in attendance. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Ross Draper insists Elgin City still have to finish off survival job
Taste of Grampian 2023 is shaping up to be an incredible day for all in attendance. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Run Balmoral: Great Britain international Jamie Crowe contemplates triple challenge

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]