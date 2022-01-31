Everything you need to know about Taste of Grampian 2022

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Taste of Grampian is back and we’ve got everything you need to know about the north-east’s biggest one-day food and drink festival all wrapped up for you.

From the dates to ticket prices, not to mention information on the celebrity chefs and the times of their demonstrations, to other entertainment, there’s plenty for all ages to get involved in.

Taking place this summer at its new home at P&J Live in Dyce, Aberdeen, the festival is gearing up to be one of the biggest and best to date.

When is it?

Taste of Grampian will take place from 9am to 6pm on Saturday June 4 – so be sure to put the date in your diary!

Where is it taking place?

The event is taking place at P&J Live in Aberdeen for the first time since moving from Thainstone Exchange and The Mart in Inverurie.

It will take place in the main arena hall at P&J Live where acts including Gerry Cinnamon, Lewis Capaldi and Ros Stewart have performed.

The Sports Personality of the Year event was also held there in December 2019.

How much does it cost to get in?

Early bird tickets for the festival are priced at £10.

Children under 12 go free.

The early bird tickets will be available until Sunday 27 February and from then, the price will increase to £12.

Celebrity chefs – who are they?

This year the celebrity chefs in attendance will be none other than James Martin and Si King and Dave Myers of The Hairy Bikers.

The trio of chefs were destined to headline the 2020 event, however are looking forward to returning to the festival and the north-east later this year.

James is best-known for presenting the ITV cookery show, James Martin’s Saturday Morning.

Si and Dave have published more than 20 cookbooks including British Classics, Mediterranean Adventure and Mums Know Best and their latest releases Veggie Feasts and Everyday Winners.

The chef demonstrations cost £15 and are also available to purchase now.

James Martin’s demos take place from 9.30am, noon and 2.30pm, and The Hairy Bikers at 10.45am, 1.15pm and 3.45pm.

Is it just a festival to buy things at?

While you can buy some of the best Scottish food and drink the north-east and further afield has to offer to take home, there will also be a number of vendors you can purchase hot and cold food items from.

In the past there has been ice cream, drinks, burgers, wraps, chips and more available to indulge in, with plenty lined up to try this year.

As well as the huge variety of food and drink stallholders, you’ll also find a crafters market where you can pick up a range of items. In recent years there has been everything from jewellery, crockery, skincare, glassware, art and more.

What other things can I do?

As well as a massive food and drink offering Taste of Grampian is designed to be a fun day out for all of the family.

From a children’s zone to live music on the main stage, not to mention the buskers and other festival entertainers, there will be plenty happening.

As well as the celebrity chef demos there will also be masterclasses from local chefs, wine and gin tastings, workshops and more taking place.

This year the organisers have also introduced TED Talk-inspired events for those interesting in learning and hearing more about the food and drink industry.

Top talent in the sector will host these sessions which will be available for all to experience.

But wait, how do I get there?

While you can take your car and park in the underground car park on-site at P&J Live for free, get a taxi, or get dropped off at the venue, many people are now looking into more sustainable and environmentally-friendly ways to travel.

Two bus services run through the event complex daily.

Stagecoach’s Jet Service 727 runs from Aberdeen’s Union Square Bus Station to the airport via P&J Live. It operates 24-hours a day with services up to every 10 minutes Monday to Friday and every 30 minutes Saturday and Sunday.

For more information including full timetable and ticket information visit Stagecoach 727 timetable/info.

First’s X27 Service is from Guild Street Aberdeen Bus Station to the airport via P&J Live. This service operates from 5.35am to 5.30pm Monday to Saturday with a travel time of around 30 minutes to get to the venue.

For more information on the full timetable and ticket information visit First X27 timetable.

All bus stops are just a short walk from P&J Live.

The venue is also a 15-minute walk from both Aberdeen International Airport and Dyce Train Station and there’s also the park and ride that festivalgoers can use.

Aberdeen City Council provides three park and ride facilities within the city and shire. The routes are from Kingswells, Bridge of Don and Craibstone.

