Keith couple launch Forres food truck serving classic beach grub

The Food Truck is sure to prove popular this spring and summer.

By Karla Sinclair
Gaynor Campbell, left, and Emma Main. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Gaynor Campbell, left, and Emma Main. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Emma Main and Gaynor Campbell are no strangers to operating in food trailers across the north and north-east of Scotland.

After all, the couple worked for family-run outdoor catering business G&M Whyte for several years, which attends a wide range of events including agricultural shows and Highland games.

It’s likely that Emma, 25, or 26-year-old Gaynor have served you a burger, bratwurst or coffee in the past under the firm. That is up until recently.

Burgers and tray bakes are among the offering at Emma and Gaynor’s food truck. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

After much consideration – having worked in the food and drink sector for some time – they decided to launch their own mobile trailer at the start of this month, known as The Food Truck.

Beachgoers are in for a treat

The pair purchased their Forres food truck just last month and opened it to the public on Saturday April 1. It operates at Roseisle Beach and Forest.

“It’s always been something we have looked at doing and when the opportunity arose to start something for ourselves we couldn’t turn it down,” says Emma.

The Forres food truck is a converted airstream. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“The truck itself was already set up as a catering unit although it was very neglected and needed a lot of TLC to get it ready for trading.

“Between getting the truck home and opening, it was all hands on deck and we worked round the clock to get it ready for opening.”

Gaynor added: “The unit is a converted airstream which we found really eye catching.

Gaynor, left, and Emma have worked in the food and drink sector for a number of years. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“It’s not something you see everyday and we knew it would fit really well at Roseisle beach.”

‘Keeping things local’

In terms of the food and drink on offer for customers, filled breakfast rolls, Angus steak burgers, crispy chicken burgers and wraps feature on the menu.

There are also vegan and vegetarian options as well as a large range of coffees, cakes and cold drinks.

A slice of Biscoff crunch. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Emma said: “We love the idea of keeping things local so we try and use local produce wherever we can from our butcher being based in Elgin to our coffee beans which come from Inverness. And even our ice cream cones are from Huntly.”

A busy season ahead

Emma and Gaynor, both from Keith, are currently running the trailer alongside members of their families.

However, they are looking to expand their team due to the business’ “tremendous” success.

“The response so far has been immensely positive and a bit overwhelming to be honest,” Emma went on to say.

The Food Truck is a welcome addition to the area’s food and drink scene. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“We love seeing both new customers and regulars. They have been nothing shy of amazing and we absolutely love that the menu we have produced has been a great hit.”

The Forres food truck is open daily from 10am to 4pm. However, these hours may vary during major holidays and depending on demand.

Emma added: “The leap we took when starting this new venture wasn’t one taken lightly, but after hearing and seeing all the positive reviews as well as the buzz around the food truck it really means the word to us and we can’t thank everyone enough.

The coffee beans are sourced locally. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“Gaynor and I are really looking forward to the busy season ahead.

“We can’t wait to see how the business will grow and see what opportunities lie ahead for us. Any news that we have to share will always be posted on our social media pages.”

For more information, email thefoodtruckmanagement@gmail.com

