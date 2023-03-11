The 6 most Instagrammable bars, restaurants and cafes in and around Nairn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The 6 most Instagrammable bars, restaurants and cafes in and around Nairn

By Karla Sinclair
March 11, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 11, 2023, 7:19 am
A table next to a window with four dishes on it with a gorgeous view out the window
The Sun Dancer in Nairn boasts exceptional views. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

It isn’t unheard of to spot images of food and drink on social media platforms, to say the least. Particularly on Instagram.

It is becoming more and more common to capture our own pictures of not only delicious-looking grub but also the picturesque setting we’re enjoying it in.

And that is why many hospitality businesses now go the extra mile to try and achieve that well-sought-after ‘Instagrammable’ look.

So we – The Press and Journal Food and Drink team – have compiled a list of all the bars, restaurants, and cafes in and around Nairn where you will find just that.

Househill Cafe

Situated on a working beef farm, you can rest assured knowing the produce you tuck into Househill Cafe is fresh, local, and seasonal. Not only that, but it’s also highly Instagrammable.

It was founded by a husband and wife team comprising a chef with over 20 years of experience and an interior design consultant.

They hope the blend of good food and great aesthetics is something all visitors enjoy and will keep you coming back time and time again.

Address: Househill Courtyard, Grantown Road, Nairn IV12 5RY

Mosset Tavern

The Mosset Tavern, formerly a mill, became a bustling tavern in 1973 and has been welcoming guests from all over ever since.

The bar “is essentially a playground for adults” – according to the business’ website – and the beer garden offers fantastic photo opportunities for Instagram fans to take advantage of.

There are some cocktails available that we think would look fabulous on your feed, too.

Address: Gordon Street, Forres IV36 1DY

Two men with pint in their hands sitting in the beer garden on The Mosset Tavern.
The Mosset Tavern – among the Instagrammable bars, restaurants, and cafes in and around Nairn – proprietor Gordon Brailsford and head chef Phil Barrett in June 2020. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The Havelock

The Havelock has views over the Moray Firth and takes full advantage of its position with a large beer garden, perfect for enjoying a drink on a spring or summer evening – and for snapping pictures of, of course.

Its newly renovated bar stocks a great range of premium lagers, beers and real ale, gins, cocktails, and Scottish single malt whisky. And well-behaved dogs are also welcome.

Address: Crescent Road, Nairn IV12 4NB

The Sun Dancer

Having visited The Sun Dancer at the tail end of 2022, I can say with confidence that it is one of the most Instagrammable food and drink establishments I have visited in the north of Scotland.

Despite visiting when it was dark outside so I was unable to soak up the views of the Moray Firth, which the venue overlooks, the interior and dishes were something to shout about.

I would highly recommend paying the restaurant a visit.

Address: Harbour Street, Nairn IV12 4PH

Four dishes from The Sun Dancer, all on matching picture-perfect blue plates
Looking for Instagrammable bars, restaurants and cafes in Nairn? Put The Sun Dancer on your radar. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Ozzy’s Fine Dining Restaurant

Ozzy’s, open from 10am to 10pm daily, offers guests a relaxed and informal dining experience.

Whether you would prefer a light lunch of homemade soup and a toasted panini or a three-course meal, the team offers freshly sourced food cooked to order with friendly service.

Address: 46 High Street, Nairn IV12 4AU

The Cafe at Logie Steading

After choosing what to tuck into at The Cafe at Logie Steading, you’ll undoubtedly struggle to not photograph your dish or sweet treat.

The menu features everything from breakfast rolls, soup of the day, ciabattas, salads, and pies to homemade cakes, tray bakes, and scones, so there is something to suit all tastes.

Address: Logie Steading, Forres IV36 2QN

The exterior of Logie Steading, perfect for those looking for an Instagrammable cafe in and around nairn.
Logie Steading. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Tags

Conversation

