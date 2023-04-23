My week in 5 pictures: Musician Isla Ratcliff takes to stages across Scotland on ongoing tour

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Isla Ratcliff is taking her first headline solo tour across Scotland, treating audiences to her soulful voice and expert fiddle playing.

She will be showcasing material from her debut album The Castalia with her talented bandmates, Ellen Gira on cello and Iona Reid on piano.

Tickets for Isla’s upcoming gigs, including at Stonehaven Folk Club, can be bought at islaratcliff.com.

We caught up with her as she continues her journey across the country.

Myself and the band practising in Iona’s living room just ahead of the tour starting. This was our final rehearsal and a great opportunity to put those final touches to the arrangements we had planned.

We made it to Mull and what a stunning, sunny day it was in Tobermory.

Taking to the stage at An Tobar. This was such a wonderful wee gig – it was great to get such a warm response from the audience.

A much-needed fuel stop at Ceilidh Place in Ullapool – the venue where we played our third gig of the week. That really set us up for the day, and the rest of the tour.

We’ve been lucky enough to be treated to some rare Scottish sunshine and incredible scenery on this tour. This beach in Ullapool was a particularly beautiful spot.