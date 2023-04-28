Food and Drink Pitmedden’s Nicol James Smith, 18, on switching graphic design for a chef’s hat at the Newburgh Inn The young chef encourages anyone looking to pursue a cooking career is to 'just do it' as he's never looked back Nicol James Smith. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson By Karla Sinclair April 28 2023, 11.45am Share Pitmedden’s Nicol James Smith, 18, on switching graphic design for a chef’s hat at the Newburgh Inn Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/food-and-drink/5658829/rising-star-nicol-james-smith-of-newburgh-inn/ Copy Link 0 comment [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
Conversation