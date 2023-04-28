Loren Campbell on ‘positive’ environment at Aberdeen thanks to men and women’s teams’ good run of form

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Loren Campbell has talked up the feel-good factor at Aberdeen with both the men and women’s teams on impressive runs of form.

Aberdeen Women have won three out of four games since the SWPL 1 split, moving up to ninth in SWPL 1, while the men are on a seven-game winning streak, including a 2-0 win over Rangers last weekend.

Both the men and women’s teams were involved in a sponsors’ dinner earlier this week and the Dons have their first-ever joint player of the year awards next Thursday.

Ahead of Aberdeen Women’s clash with Motherwell at Balmoral Stadium on Sunday, their skipper reflected on the motivating club environment.

Campbell said: “We were at a dinner with the men’s team the other night and they’re on a bit of a run just now, too, so it gives us good momentum collectively as a club.

“We’re privileged to go to the awards dinner next week and after the men’s win against Rangers, things are just feeling really positive here.

“The league split has helped us restart, refresh and go again. We were disappointed not to beat Spartans after going ahead but we just want to keep the momentum going.”

Motherwell next challenge for Dons

After picking nine points up from a possible 12 since the split, Aberdeen have moved eight clear of 11th-placed Hamilton Accies, who occupy the relegation play-off spot, and three clear of Dundee United in 10th.

Campbell admits things are feeling much more positive but she has urged her side not to become complacent.

The defender said: “There’s a wee bit of a gap with Motherwell and Spartans above us, our target is to close that with the games we’ve got left over the rest of the season.

“We’re hopefully clear of the relegation spot – we’ve got a bit of a cushion, but we’ve still got to go play Dundee United, Hamilton and Glasgow Women again.

“It’s nice to have the cushion, but we want to keep going now and make sure we definitely finish above those teams.”

The Dons host Motherwell at Balmoral Stadium, having lost both their previous meetings with Paul Brownlie’s side this season, and Campbell believes it’s a chance to put some wrongs right.

She said: “They were probably our bogey team last season, too, but Motherwell have put a lot of investment in this season.

“They’ve improved and have got two good coaches (Brownlie and Leanne Crichton).

“The time we have put in a good performance against them was on the big pitch at Balmoral last season when we won 5-1.

“Maybe we can take something from that, but with the momentum we’ve got at the minute, we can take a lot of confidence going into the game.

“We played them just before the split and they were aiming to get into that top six, so it should hopefully be a more level playing field this weekend.

“We’re confident we can get something from the game.”