Loren Campbell on ‘positive’ environment at Aberdeen thanks to men and women’s teams’ good run of form

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Loren Campbell on ‘positive’ environment at Aberdeen thanks to men and women’s teams’ good run of form

Aberdeen Women have won three out of four games since the SWPL 1 split, while Barry Robson's men are on a seven-game winning streak.

By Sophie Goodwin
Aberdeen Women captain Loren Campbell. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Women captain Loren Campbell. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Loren Campbell has talked up the feel-good factor at Aberdeen with both the men and women’s teams on impressive runs of form.

Aberdeen Women have won three out of four games since the SWPL 1 split, moving up to ninth in SWPL 1, while the men are on a seven-game winning streak, including a 2-0 win over Rangers last weekend.

Both the men and women’s teams were involved in a sponsors’ dinner earlier this week and the Dons have their first-ever joint player of the year awards next Thursday.

Ahead of Aberdeen Women’s clash with Motherwell at Balmoral Stadium on Sunday, their skipper reflected on the motivating club environment.

Campbell said: “We were at a dinner with the men’s team the other night and they’re on a bit of a run just now, too, so it gives us good momentum collectively as a club.

“We’re privileged to go to the awards dinner next week and after the men’s win against Rangers, things are just feeling really positive here.

“The league split has helped us restart, refresh and go again. We were disappointed not to beat Spartans after going ahead but we just want to keep the momentum going.”

Motherwell next challenge for Dons

After picking nine points up from a possible 12 since the split, Aberdeen have moved eight clear of 11th-placed Hamilton Accies, who occupy the relegation play-off spot, and three clear of Dundee United in 10th.

Campbell admits things are feeling much more positive but she has urged her side not to become complacent.

The defender said: “There’s a wee bit of a gap with Motherwell and Spartans above us, our target is to close that with the games we’ve got left over the rest of the season.

“We’re hopefully clear of the relegation spot – we’ve got a bit of a cushion, but we’ve still got to go play Dundee United, Hamilton and Glasgow Women again.

“It’s nice to have the cushion, but we want to keep going now and make sure we definitely finish above those teams.”

Aberdeen skipper Loren Campbell, right, celebrates with goal scorer Bayley Hutchison in the win over Hamilton Accies. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

The Dons host Motherwell at Balmoral Stadium, having lost both their previous meetings with Paul Brownlie’s side this season, and Campbell believes it’s a chance to put some wrongs right.

She said: “They were probably our bogey team last season, too, but Motherwell have put a lot of investment in this season.

“They’ve improved and have got two good coaches (Brownlie and Leanne Crichton).

“The time we have put in a good performance against them was on the big pitch at Balmoral last season when we won 5-1.

“Maybe we can take something from that, but with the momentum we’ve got at the minute, we can take a lot of confidence going into the game.

“We played them just before the split and they were aiming to get into that top six, so it should hopefully be a more level playing field this weekend.

“We’re confident we can get something from the game.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson and assistant Steve Agnew. Image: Shutterstock
Richard Gordon: Barry Robson can start planning for next season after passing Rangers test…
Luis 'Duk' Lopes of Aberdeen celebrates his second goal against Hearts a few weeks ago. Image: Shutterstock
'Unbelievable powerhouse' Duk has everything a modern footballer needs, says Aberdeen's Mattie Pollock
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald. Image: SNS
Angus MacDonald signs two-year contract extension with Aberdeen - 'We are building something special'
3
Post Thumbnail
Hearts v Aberdeen kick-off time changed due to Beyonce gig at Murrayfield
Experienced Aberdeen player Jonny Hayes (left) and Graeme Shinnie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson on why he lets experienced players run the dressing room
Will Aberdeen enter a colts team into the new fifth-tier Conference League?
Exclusive: Aberdeen colts team entry into SFA’s new Conference League not a done deal…
Aberdeen supporters during the Premiership clash with Rangers at Pittodrie. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)
Joe Harper: Magnificent Aberdeen fans making Pittodrie a fortress again
Willie Miller and the Dons stars in the recording studio in 1983. Image: DC Thomson.
When Aberdeen FC launched assault on pop charts with the European Song
Ross McCrorie celebrates at full-time after the 2-0 win over Rangers. Image: SNS.
Paul Hartley talks up former club Bristol City amid interest in Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie
Bojan Miovski celebrates his goal to make it 2-0 against Rangers with his team-mates. Image: Shutterstock
Boss Barry Robson on delivering daily reminder to players of winning mentality demanded at…

Most Read

1
The money will help Jack Dow hopefully fulfill his dream of becoming a Royal Marine. Image: Willie Dow.
Mystery donor makes £100,000 donation towards Aberdeen teen’s sight-saving brain surgery
2
Police are standing near to a cordoned off at Belmont Gardens where a body was found. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Police investigating ‘unexplained’ death of woman in Aberdeen
3
Eight Acres Hotel in Elgin has cancelled reservations just days before the MacMoray Festival begins. Image: Jasperimage.
Last-minute cancellations at Eight Acres causes chaos for MacMoray festival goers
4
More than 150 drivers were stopped by police during patrols in the Highlands. Image: Highlands and Islands Police Division.
Two drivers fail eyesight tests during Highland road policing patrols
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An offshore worker who threw a cardboard cup towards Hearts star Barrie McKay at Celtic Park has been fined ?790. Zack Griffiths, 25, was also banned from attending all football matches for three years. Griffiths, of Aberdeen, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on December 2 2021 Picture shows; Zack Griffiths and Hearts winger Barrie McKay. N/A. Supplied by Spindrift/Craig Foy/SNS Group Date; Unknown
Aberdeen offshore worker fined for throwing cardboard cup at Hearts footballer
6
Someone holiday a handmade burger
Tasty options: 5 places to eat in Lossiemouth
7
The Range Rover crashed onto its side, closing the road in both directions. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson.
Two people charged after Range Rover overturns on Aberdeen street
8
Colleagues and friends have been helping Anna Marie Chalmers to raise money. Image: gofundme.
Friends rally to help keep Fraserburgh woman ‘fiercely independent’
9
Police were called to a property on Rosehill Drive. Picture of Rosehill Drive. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Investigation launched into sudden death of baby girl in Aberdeen
10
Lee Munro admitted climbing on top of a roof and throwing a glass bottle. Image: Facebook/Google.
Man climbed onto roof of tenement and tossed objects to the ground below

More from Press and Journal

MJ and the mister went off to buy a new mattress. A simple-seeming task, you would think.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: A new mattress for the seven dwarves of menopause
Nature Watch: Glen Dye trek reveals wonderful diversity of nature
Alistair Stenton will be hitting the Brave catwalk with his fellow models. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Aircraft enthusiast looks to spread his wings at Brave fashion show
A stall of locally grown vegetables.
Food insecurity and ferry delays: Local food growing strategy for Outer Hebrides
The event has been planned the “dragon trainer” Laura Ripley. Image: Northern Frights.
Cosplayers welcome! Fantasy Con Scotland to take place in Aberdeen Beach Ballroom
A legal challenge was launched over the decision to approve a housing development on Portessie woodlands.
Legal costs for Moray Council in 'David and Goliath' court battle to stop housing…
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Business feature on rewilding Picture shows; Planting a Forest of Hope at Beldorney Estate. Beldorney Estate. Supplied by Peter Ranscombe Date; 13/06/2022
Rewilding: Unlocking the value of north's natural assets
A spring lamb story with a difference hit the headlines across Scotland this week (Image: evandavies8/Shutterstock)
The Flying Pigs: Scotland's most famous sheep since Dolly was caught breaking baa-d
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Mum suspected of drink-driving with child in car failed to give breath samples
Corach Rambler and jockey Derek Fox after winning the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool. Picture by David Davies/PA Wire for The Jockey Club.
Don't hedge your bets: Lucinda Russell and fellow experts weigh in on protests

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]