VIDEO: Fit for a King? Coronation chicken inspiration crowns chiller at Fochabers Ice Cream Parlour

The creative Speyside store with a reputation for "wacky" flavours has three specials for the big weekend.

By David Mackay

A Moray ice cream parlour famous for its creation flavours has struck again for the coronation.

Fochabers Ice Cream Parlour has launched some limited edition new flavours – including Coronation Lick’n and His Royal Ice-Ness – for the weekend celebrations.

As well as a cool twist on coronation chicken, experimental owner Sheila Gray has also brought out the bunting with a prosecco and strawberry creation and a special red, white and blue special featuring blue bubblegum, pink jelly bears and vanilla.

And to add the final flourishing touches to the royal treats, flags and crowns made of icing have been crafted to provide extra sparkle to the display.

Sheila Gray at Fochabers Ice Cream Parlour has been getting creative – again – for the coronation. Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Coronation chicken as ice cream?

The Fochabers Ice Cream Parlour has developed a national reputation for creative and unusual flavours.

So with King Charles’ big day approaching, Mrs Gray got her eclectic recipe book out to come up with something special for the occasion.

And taking pride of place on the chiller throne, is a unique take on the flavour devised for the last coronation – minus the chicken.

Mrs Gray said: “I was starting to think about something weird and wacky that we could do for it and came to coronation chicken, we haven’t done anything like it before.

“We’ve got a few taste testers that we try it on and one of them said it was ‘weirdly nice’. My mum thought it would be perfect with a bit of cold chicken and salad.”

She added: “We didn’t put any chicken in it though, there are a lot of people who look for vegetarian stuff now. I didn’t want to put them off.”

Which would you go for? Coronation Lick’n, Prosecco and Strawberry or His Royal Ice-ness? Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Growing reputation for ice cream flavours

The Fochabers Ice Cream Parlour’s coronation curry flavour includes garam masala curry, mango and coconut.

And weaving its way across the ice cream is a pineapple ripple to add some extra sweetness for the occasion.

All three of the coronation specials will be put out in the chiller today to tempt people enjoying the long weekend inside.

However, once the limited line is gone, it’s gone.

The Fochabers Ice Cream Parlour has a national reputation for its flavours, including multiple wins at the National Ice Cream Championships.

Recent unusual flavours have included a Burns Night and Chinese New Year fusion and a twist on Colin the Caterpillar from M&S. 

275 years of The Royal Family across the north and north-east

