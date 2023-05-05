Moray Burghead street blocked off as firefighters tackle blaze Emergency services were called to the scene just before 4pm. By Louise Glen May 5 2023, 4.56pm Share Burghead street blocked off as firefighters tackle blaze Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/moray/5696752/burghead-street-blocked-off-as-firefighters-tackle-blaze/ Copy Link 0 comment The Bothy in Burghead was on fire earlier this evening. Image: Brian Smith. [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Firefighters are tackled a blaze at a restaurant in Burghead, earlier today. Grant Street was cordoned off as emergency services dealt with the incident. The fire was at the Bothy Bistro. Two fire crews were called to the scene just before 4pm. A fire service spokeswoman said: “We had two appliances in attendance, both from Elgin.” It is understood that police were also in attendance. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close
