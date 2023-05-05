Burghead street blocked off as firefighters tackle blaze

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Firefighters are tackled a blaze at a restaurant in Burghead, earlier today.

Grant Street was cordoned off as emergency services dealt with the incident.

The fire was at the Bothy Bistro.

Two fire crews were called to the scene just before 4pm.

A fire service spokeswoman said: “We had two appliances in attendance, both from Elgin.”

It is understood that police were also in attendance.