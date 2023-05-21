From a Resident X cocktail bar to Brewdog’s beer garden, here are the drinks offerings to try at Taste of Grampian

The drinks offering at Taste of Grampian 2023 is shaping up to be spectacular.

From a cocktail bar run by Resident X to a line-up of producers dishing out their award-winning spirits, there is something to suit all tastes of tipple fans.

If you weren’t already tempted to stop by the premium one-day food and drink festival at Aberdeen’s P&J Live on Saturday June 3, you soon will be.

Here are the some of the top drinks offerings you’ll spot at this year’s Taste of Grampian.

Resident X cocktail bar

If you’ve paid a visit to Resident X in Marischal Square, Aberdeen on one or several occasions since the venue’s opening in December last year, then this vendor is sure to excite you.

But for those of you that are yet to stop by to put the drinks offering to the test, then this is the perfect opportunity to do just that.

Resident X will be dishing out a selection of cocktails to festivalgoers at its Taste of Grampian cocktail bar. Expect flair and tasty concoctions.

Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky

If you’re up for participating in a drinks tasting, then we have just the treat for you.

Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky will be hosting a free whisky tasting on the Taste of Grampian Live stage which is not to be missed by whisky enthusiasts.

The team will also be offering up tasters of their spirits at their stand on the day too, so be sure to pop past their exhibition for rare and unique drams.

Brewdog beer garden

Beer fans rejoice, for Brewdog will have its own beer garden in place to provide a haven for those after a crisp, fruity, smooth or light ale.

But that’s not all.

Festivalgoers can also opt for a cider or spirit at the space. So, be sure to leave some time to sit back and relax with one of the firm’s tipples either before, during or after you’ve browsed the array of stalls.

Morley’s Coffee

Morley’s Coffee opened its hatch amidst the pandemic, and the business has grown exponentially since its launch.

The van will prove the perfect pitstop for those after a much-needed pick-me-up (and are either on driving duties or don’t fancy alcohol) on the day.

Plentiful coffee options will be available, of course, but you can also bag yourself a fresh home bake to pair any of your hot drinks with.

Reynolds Corporate and Cocktail

I can vouch that the ready-to-drink cocktail pouches produced by Reynolds Corporate and Cocktail are second to none.

The business was originally operated on a part-time basis from 2016 by Chris Reynolds before he took it on full-time in June 2020. His wife Lauren has worked alongside him in running the catering firm since last summer.

Cocktail flavours include a bramble, cosmo, pornstar martini, margarita, strawberry daiquiri, mojito and bellini, so be sure to grab one (or several) while stocks last.

Ellon Spirits

Kieren Murphy launched Ellon Gin in December 2019 before rebranding to Ellon Spirits last March.

If you spot the business’ stall at the event, be sure to head over and hear from the passionate team on all things Ellon Spirits.

They’ll be selling their range and dishing out samples. I would highly recommend the blackberry liqueur should it be available on the day.

Tickets to Taste of Grampian are priced at £15 each plus booking fee and children under 12 go free.

There is a booking fee of £1 and a £1 service charge on Ticketmaster.

Parking is also free on the day.

For tickets to James Martin’s cooking demonstrations, click here.