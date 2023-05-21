From a Resident X cocktail bar to Brewdog’s beer garden, here are the drinks offerings to try at Taste of Grampian

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
From a Resident X cocktail bar to Brewdog’s beer garden, here are the drinks offerings to try at Taste of Grampian

Taste of Grampian is right around the corner. Karla Sinclair has the run down on where to stop by for a refreshment...

Visitors at this year's festival are in for a treat. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

The drinks offering at Taste of Grampian 2023 is shaping up to be spectacular.

From a cocktail bar run by Resident X to a line-up of producers dishing out their award-winning spirits, there is something to suit all tastes of tipple fans.

If you weren’t already tempted to stop by the premium one-day food and drink festival at Aberdeen’s P&J Live on Saturday June 3, you soon will be.

Here are the some of the top drinks offerings you’ll spot at this year’s Taste of Grampian.

Resident X cocktail bar

If you’ve paid a visit to Resident X in Marischal Square, Aberdeen on one or several occasions since the venue’s opening in December last year, then this vendor is sure to excite you.

But for those of you that are yet to stop by to put the drinks offering to the test, then this is the perfect opportunity to do just that.

Resident X will be dishing out a selection of cocktails to festivalgoers at its Taste of Grampian cocktail bar. Expect flair and tasty concoctions.

Resident X is among the drinks businesses that has signed up to participate in this year’s festival. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky

If you’re up for participating in a drinks tasting, then we have just the treat for you.

Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky will be hosting a free whisky tasting on the Taste of Grampian Live stage which is not to be missed by whisky enthusiasts.

The team will also be offering up tasters of their spirits at their stand on the day too, so be sure to pop past their exhibition for rare and unique drams.

Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky have launched their new Sir Nick Faldo range. Image: Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky

Brewdog beer garden

Beer fans rejoice, for Brewdog will have its own beer garden in place to provide a haven for those after a crisp, fruity, smooth or light ale.

But that’s not all.

Festivalgoers can also opt for a cider or spirit at the space. So, be sure to leave some time to sit back and relax with one of the firm’s tipples either before, during or after you’ve browsed the array of stalls.

Plenty of iconic Brewdog beers will be on offer. Image: BrewDog

Morley’s Coffee

Morley’s Coffee opened its hatch amidst the pandemic, and the business has grown exponentially since its launch.

The van will prove the perfect pitstop for those after a much-needed pick-me-up (and are either on driving duties or don’t fancy alcohol) on the day.

Plentiful coffee options will be available, of course, but you can also bag yourself a fresh home bake to pair any of your  hot drinks with.

The Morley’s Coffee van pictured at Huntly Farmers’ Market earlier this month. Image: Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson

Reynolds Corporate and Cocktail

I can vouch that the ready-to-drink cocktail pouches produced by Reynolds Corporate and Cocktail are second to none.

The business was originally operated on a part-time basis from 2016 by Chris Reynolds before he took it on full-time in June 2020. His wife Lauren has worked alongside him in running the catering firm since last summer.

Cocktail flavours include a bramble, cosmo, pornstar martini, margarita, strawberry daiquiri, mojito and bellini, so be sure to grab one (or several) while stocks last.

Chris Reynolds of Reynolds Corporate and Cocktail. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Ellon Spirits

Kieren Murphy launched Ellon Gin in December 2019 before rebranding to Ellon Spirits last March.

If you spot the business’ stall at the event, be sure to head over and hear from the passionate team on all things Ellon Spirits.

They’ll be selling their range and dishing out samples. I would highly recommend the blackberry liqueur should it be available on the day.

Free samples will be available at the Ellon Spirits stall. Image: Kieren Murphy

Tickets to Taste of Grampian are priced at £15 each plus booking fee and children under 12 go free.

There is a booking fee of £1 and a £1 service charge on Ticketmaster.

Parking is also free on the day.

For tickets to James Martin’s cooking demonstrations, click here.

