Bow, Stella and Twiglet are looking for new homes – can you help?

Are you looking for a cute new companion?

Then why not head along to the Scottish SPCA’s centre in Drumoak to visit the dogs looking for their forever homes.

The north-east base rehomes hundreds of dogs, cats and other creatures every year and makes sure they are well looked after while they wait to meet their new owners.

This week, they are sharing three of their current residents, including a returning favourite who is still looking for his retirement home.

Read on to find out more about the adorable Bow, Stella and Twiglet.

Bow

Bow the Staffordshire terrier is a happy chap who is hoping to find his retirement home.

At 14-years-old, he is still very active and is looking for new owners who will take him on walks so he can explore and roll around in the grass.

The cheeky pooch is happiest when playing with his toys or rolling around in his blankets – and would love to have an enclosed garden so he can also do this outdoors.

Bow is looking for a forever home where he would be the only pet and owners that can monitor his health carefully. He has some pre-existing health conditions due to his age but does not require treatment at the moment.

If you can give Bow his new home, please apply via the Scottish SCPA website.

Stella

Stella is a sweet American bulldog who loves to show affection to her favourite humans.

The three-year-old has lots of energy and loves running off the lead and playing fetch before a relaxing night on the sofa.

She has lots of fun training but is still working on her manners when it comes to meeting other animals and people. Her new owner must have experience in training and positive reinforcement with adult dogs.

If you can give Stella a new home, please apply via the Scottish SPCA website.

Twiglet

Twiglet is an energetic seven-year-old Patterdale terrier who is looking for an active household.

She would love to join her new owners on lots of adventures and spend time playing in their garden.

Due to her breed’s high prey drive, she should always be kept on the lead when out for walks.

Twiglet would benefit from adopters who have experience with her breed and who have the patience to work on her socialisation and positive reinforcement training.

She would be happiest as the only pet in an adult-only household – and would make a fantastic companion to the right owners.

If you can give Twiglet her new home, please apply via the Scottish SPCA website.