Getting into the spirit: 29-year-old business owner rebrands north-east gin firm to take on spirit market

Kieren Murphy’s north-east business originally specialised in gin products alone. Well, that was until he recently decided to transform its identity to take on the spirit market.

Kieren launched Ellon Gin in December 2019 due to his interest in the science behind making alcohol.

The 29-year-old felt so passionate about his business venture that he handed in his resignation, having originally worked in retail, last summer and took it on full-time.

Having been part of the local food and drink scene for around 18 months, he currently offers a series of fruit liqueurs with the hope of branching out to produce other spirits in the future.

The rebrand took place on Friday, March 11.

Referring to himself as “a bit of a geek”, the drinks producer is looking forward to what the future holds for Ellon Spirits.

Fruit liqueurs

Five fruit liqueurs are part of the Ellon Spirits portfolio, all of which are 20% ABV and available in 500ml bottles.

Each bottle is priced at £20 and they can be purchased via the Ellon Spirits website.

The flavours include:

Rhubarb and lemon

Raspberry

Strawberry

Blackberry

Blueberry

All are best served with lemonade, tonic or soda water, as well as on their own with ice.

Cocktail fans can also add prosecco or champagne to the liqueurs to make a unique concoction.

It is recommended they are enjoyed within two years of purchase or consumed within six months after opening.

Speaking on the line-up, Kieren said: “We don’t use any artificial flavouring, colours or anything nasty, ensuring the highest of qualities. They’re simply made from alcohol and lots of fruit.

“All the products are made in Ellon. We make them ourselves and then we bottle and package them.

“The process of making them is all about time and temperature, each product is different, and it takes time to get it right. One of our products takes a whole month to make.”

Ellon Spirits: The concept

Ellon Gin had three products in its portfolio before Ellon Spirits was born, with the rhubarb and lemon, raspberry and strawberry liqueurs available.

That was until the blueberry and blackberry flavours came to fruition, neither of which contain gin.

The decision, although tough, to move the trading name from Ellon Gin to Ellon Spirits was made because Kieren felt “it was right at this point in our journey”.

“The business is growing at pace, and we knew that we wanted to bring out new products that might not always contain gin or be gin-based,” he said

“Our new products, the blueberry and blackberry liqueurs, do not have any gin in them. They are made with pure alcohol, giving them an absolutely amazing fruity taste.

“There have been no changes to the fact that we will only ever use real fruit. We want the products to be as natural as possible.”

‘We are going in the right direction’

Looking ahead, the entrepreneur plans to offer a wide range of different spirits other than gin, including rum and vodka.

The team, comprising Kieren, his fiancee Steph Edwards and their son Hamish, is also set to grow in the months to come.

Kieren added: “Ellon Spirits seems to be a better fit for us and our growth strategy.

“It feels truly amazing to know the business is growing and is starting to make an impact in the sector. It may only be small at this stage but we are going in the right direction.

“We do plan on launching more products in the next few months and, if all goes well, we will be purchasing a large still that will allow us to bring out a range of spirits.”

The liqueurs are stocked in a number of retailers across the north-east, including Greens of Ellon, Inverurie Whisky Shop, Barrels and Botanicals in Turriff, and more.

Ellon Spirits also attends weekly markets, events and shows throughout the county. More information is available on the business’ Facebook.

