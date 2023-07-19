Inverurie chocolatier talks influence of late mother as new firm proves instant sweet success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Inverurie chocolatier talks influence of late mother as new firm proves instant sweet success

Helen Arkwright's firm CocoCaramel became award-winning just eight months after its launch.

Helen Arkwright. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Helen Arkwright. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

Helen Arkwright has been making cakes, jams and “anything sweet” for as long as she can remember.

It is a love that stems from her late mother, Muriel Arkwright, who would welcome the assistance of Helen in the kitchen when rustling up a sugary treat.

“She [Muriel] was always making lovely homemade cakes and jams with her soft fruits from the garden,” says Helen, from Inverurie.

Muriel Arkwright. Image: Supplied by Helen Arkwright

“I picked up the passion for that as I grew older.”

Fast forward to 2016 – and after being made redundant in the oil industry downturn – Helen decided to pick up from where she left off by launching her own baking business, known as Fine Piece Bakes.

But that’s not all. The now 52-year-old also went on to start her second food business, CocoCaramel, last November.

Expanding her horizons through chocolate

The entrepreneur spends roughly 30 hours per week dedicating her time to CocoCaramel products. These include, you guessed it, chocolate caramels.

Helen offers chocolate slabs in a variety of flavours and boxed ranges, including A Wee Dram, The Perfect Tonic and A Taste of Doric.

CocoCaramel launched in November. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

A Wee Dram features three chocolate caramels with a different local whisky to complement the dark, milk or white chocolate, while The Perfect Tonic boasts Aberdeenshire gins (rather than whisky), among other ingredients.

“The chocolate I use is by a Belgian chocolate company called Callebaut,” Helen says.

“Otherwise, I use as much local produce as I can sourcing cream and produce from local producers, whisky distilleries and gin makers.

Helen operates in her home kitchen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“A Taste of Doric, with its combination of milk and dark chocolates using raspberries from Oldmeldrum, heather honey from Methlick and coffee roasted in Aberdeenshire, is a best seller.”

Having secured the accolade for Best New Product (from an emerging business) at the 2023 North East Scotland Food and Drink Awards, it’s clear that Helen has a knack for chocolate making.

Adores nothing batter ‘than being in the kitchen’

The chocolate making process takes two to three days for the CocoCaramel team. This includes a trainee chocolatier, two ‘chocolate box builders’, Helen’s husband and, of course, Helen.

She said: “Everything is done by hand and the processes need to have time to cool in between.

Chocolate slabs are also available. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“I create the chocolates in two different ways (moulds and shells) and normally start production by making the caramels. This can mean making up to 10 different caramel fillings.”

Helen appreciates the process may sound tedious to some, but went on to say: “I love nothing more than being in the kitchen.

“I get to create mouth-watering flavours out of something that is essentially the sugar we use everyday to sweeten our tea.”

CocoCaramel: The collaborations and treats to come

As stated, supporting local is increasingly important to the primarily self-taught chocolatier.

She takes inspiration from producers at farmers’ markets, customer feedback, the seasons and her very own garden, which is undoubtedly influenced by Muriel.

Yesterday marked one year since Helen’s mother passed.

“I am the youngest of six so she [Muriel] was kept busy with us,” says Helen. “We are all great cooks and bakers following in her footsteps.

Muriel training to become a domestic science teacher in Liverpool in the 1950s. Image: Supplied by Helen Arkwright

“One of my sisters is a chef running a small eco hotel in rural Andalusia.”

Following the recent release of the CocoCaramel Botanical Collection, the 52-year-old revealed she is always working on new products.

Helen added: “My friends, family and customers have been the best support and are always more than willing to try and give feedback.

“I always have lots of ideas buzzing about my head.

The business owner is always working on new flavours. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“I love collaborating with other producers and incorporating new flavours into my caramels. The team and I are trialing a rum collection for launch later this year.

“I am also about to launch a new collection, known as The Bees Knees, with a smoked sea salt caramel, a blossom honey caramel and a chocolate caramel ganache.”

For more information on CocoCaramel, visit www.cococaramel.co.uk or @cococaramelchocolates on Instagram.

The business can post UK-wide with Royal Mail and offer a collection option from Chelsea Road in Inverurie.

More from Food and Drink

Exterior view of Scribbles on Elgin High Street.
'You were not robbed': Elgin restaurant Scribbles hits back at review from YouTubers
We headed to Contrast for a birthday meal. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Restaurant review: A birthday well spent at Contrast by Glenmoriston Townhouse Hotel in Inverness
Exterior view of Via Roma in Inverurie.
'Thanks for the memories': Via Roma in Inverurie announces it is closing this week…
Where will you be heading to during Aberdeen Restaurant Week this August? Image: Supplied by Aberdeen Inspired
Aberdeen Restaurant Week: New venues revealed for August return
Danielle Smith. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
'The people really backed us': Sweet Toots Cakery to open new food truck at…
Kirk View Cafe and Bistro owner Rob Milne announced the decision to close. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
'We can't keep hoping for change': Kirk View Cafe latest Aberdeen venue to close…
William Duncan Auchnie. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Meet William, the 17-year-old Banffshire farmer who is outstanding in his field
Durn House is located on Durn Road in Portsoy. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Expect charm, elegance and diverse seasonal menus at 18th century Durn House in Portsoy
Blether at North Deeside Road in Cults.
Food review: Easy Sunday morning at Blether coffee shop in Cults
CR0040733 Karla Sinclair. Turriff. Food and drink story on Jack Duncan, a chef at the Fife Arms Hotel in Turriff. Pictured is Jack's Seafood Platter. Tuesday 24th January 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
North-east food and drink sector growing fast