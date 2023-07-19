Record year for Moray housebuilder Springfield Properties

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Record year for Moray housebuilder Springfield Properties

Acquisitions boosted sales at the company, against a background of market turmoil, during the year to May

By Keith Findlay
Springfield Properties chief executive Innes Smith.
Springfield Properties chief executive Innes Smith. Image: Springfield Properties

Scottish housebuilder Springfield Properties has overcome turmoil in the market to net record annual sales.

Shares in the London-listed company are currently up more than 5% after it reported year-on-year revenue growth of 28%.

But the company – whose current developments include Drakies in Inverness, Glassgreen Village in Elgin and Dykes of Gray in Dundee – has had a torrid year on the Alternative Investment Market.

At 68p, the stock is currently worth about one-third less than its value of £1.02 on February 7.

Annual revenue up by more than £70m

Results for the firm’s 2022-23 trading year will be announced in September.

But in a trading update today the firm said sales for the year to May 31 2023 were likely to come in at around £330 million, compared with £257.1m in 2021-22.

Springfield's Dykes of Gray development in Dundee.
Springfield’s Dykes of Gray development in Dundee.

Revenue has been boosted by average selling prices for Springfield’s private sector homes jumping from £245,000 to about £290,000 since a year ago.

Springfield, said its record sales were driven by full-year contributions from Inverness-based Tulloch Homes and central belt business Mactaggart & Mickel Homes (MMH), acquired in late 2021 and 2022 respectively.

Higher value MMH properties helped push up the average selling price.

Springfield’s profit margins have likely taken a hit in a weaker UK housing market

Pre-tax profits for 2022-23 are likely to be in line with market expectations, said Springfield, whose headquarters are split between offices in Elgin and Stirling.

Margins are weaker than a year ago and some experts are predicting an 18% drop in profits for Springfield in 2022-23. But they also see potential for earnings recovery in the current trading year as inflation eases and market conditions improve.

Springfield reported annualised cost savings of £3m and a near-8% drop in net debt since November 30, to £68m.

It also highlighted a “high quality” land bank of 16,300 plots at May 31, with more than half having planning permission. These sites have a gross development value of £3.5 billion.

The Range in Springfield's home town of Elgin.
The Range in Springfield’s home town of Elgin. Image: Springfield Homes

Chief executive Innes Smith said: “Against a challenging market backdrop, we delivered our highest annual revenue, reflecting our acquisitions as well as organic growth in private housing. While our margins were impacted by significant build cost inflation, particularly in affordable housing, we took decisive action to address this.

“We remain cautious about the near-term outlook, particularly given the softening in demand following the increase in rates by the Bank of England to 5%. We are closely monitoring the economy and buyer behaviour in both the housing and land market, and carefully managing our activities to limit our exposure in the slower sales environment.

“This will also ensure that we can respond quickly when normalised demand returns.”

We remain cautious about the near-term outlook, particularly given the softening in demand following the increase in rates by the Bank of England to 5%.”

He added: “With over half of our large, high-quality land bank having planning permission, we are well-positioned for when market conditions improve. We are also encouraged that the Scottish Government has now increased its affordable housing investment benchmarks, supporting the viability of affordable housing projects going forward.

“The fundamentals of the housing sector in Scotland remain strong. There is an undersupply of housing, which is being exacerbated by the current conditions, and there is greater affordability in Scotland compared with the UK as a whole.”

Springfield’s longer-term plans for building affordable homes in Scotland still on hold

Springfield has paused entering long-term fixed price contracts for affordable homes amid uncertainty in the market.

But it said the government’s decision to raise investment benchmarks for the sector should allow housing associations to increase the price of contracts and kick-start new building programmes.

Read more: How Springfield Properties pulled off its £56.4m swoop for Tulloch Homes

More from Business

Rishi Sunak suggested the Labour leader was taking inspiration from Extinction Rebellion and Just Stop Oil activists (Lucy North/PA)
Sunak tells Starmer to ‘unglue yourself from the fence’ over health pay offer
The Consumer Prices Index fell to 7.9% last month, down from 8.7% in May (PA)
What does the inflation surprise mean for UK households and homeowners?
National Gas supplies fuel to millions of UK homes (Yui Mok/PA)
National Grid sells off another 20% of gas network to Australia’s Macquarie
Nigel Farage said he fears the UK is heading towards a system where only those with ‘acceptable views’ can participate in society (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Ministers denounce ‘disgraceful’ treatment of Nigel Farage by Coutts bank
Building electric vehicle battery factories in the UK is seen as vital to the country’s automotive industry (Alamy/PA)
What is a gigafactory?
Homeowners have been offered hope that interest rates may not need to rise as high as feared after official figures showed inflation easing back by more than expected in June (John Walton/PA)
Homeowner rate hopes boosted after bigger-than-expected fall in inflation
The inflation rate for food items slowed in June, the latest figures show (Aaron Chown/PA)
How the inflation rate has changed for everyday food and drink items
Shein has grabbed the largest share of the fast fashion market in the US, according to Temu (Richard Drew/AP)
Chinese e-retailer Temu files lawsuit in US against rival Shein
Consultants in England will walk out from 7am on July 21 (Danny Lawson/PA)
Why are England’s top doctors striking?
The Bank of England has been raising the base rate as a tool to quell stubbornly high inflation (Joe Giddens/PA)
Hopes raised that upward pressure on mortgage rates could start to ease