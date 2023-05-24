‘Inverurie has lots to offer but…’: What did locals have to say about the town’s food and drink scene?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Inverurie has lots to offer but…’: What did locals have to say about the town’s food and drink scene?

Karla Sinclair's new monthly Town Spotlight series kicks off with a deep dive into the Inverurie food and drink scene.

By Karla Sinclair
Suzanne Horne, left, and Jenny Bromley of Almondine. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Suzanne Horne, left, and Jenny Bromley of Almondine. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Inverurie is one of the fastest-growing towns in the north-east. And with more and more people taking up residence in the area, the high street grows busier.

There is an ever-increasing demand for stores in the centre to meet the needs of not only locals but tourists alike. Some of the most popular products come in the form of food and drink.

Some bars, restaurants, street food vendors and cafes have been on the block for some time, including family-run business Ardennan House Hotel.

Ardennan Restaurant is among the most favoured food and drink establishments in Inverurie. Image: Supplied by Jennifer McIntosh

Opening its doors in July 2011, owners Jennifer and Andy McIntosh and their daughter Lauren, 27, have witnessed first-hand how the area’s hospitality scene has evolved.

“Inverurie’s food and drink scene has a range of cuisines,” says manager Lauren. “Being a foodie, I eat out all the time and visit the other local businesses regularly.”

The 27-year-old’s favourite aspect of the hotel is the restaurant, which has been run by head chef Charles Hay since its opening, and its modern menu.

Looking up Inverurie’s West High Street from the roundabout at Market Place. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

She adores a number of the fellow restaurants in the area. However, like anything, there is always room for improvement.

Demand for Asian restaurant and mixed views on another drinks space

While the town boasts a string of eateries serving Italian, Indian, Scottish and Chinese food, there are clearly still gaps in the market – some of which may be taken advantage of in the near future.

Lauren added: “Inverurie has lots to offer but I would love an Asian restaurant close to home. I love Chaophraya in Aberdeen.”

Lauren McIntosh, left, and her mum Jennifer. Image: Supplied by Jennifer McIntosh

Meanwhile general manager at multi-purpose bar, restaurant and events space The Drouthy Laird, Natalie Mackie, would like to see a cocktail bar or lounge opening its doors.

Luckily for drinks fans, the venue – which welcomes more than 1,000 customers through its doors every week – will be launching one very soon.

However Michelle Rolfe, owner of local cafe The Dreamy Goat, believes there is better use for vacant spaces.

“There’s a big population of younger people (18 to 25 year olds) in the area that frequent our café,” says the 52-year-old from Inverurie.

“But after 4pm, there’s not many places for them. That time in-between afternoon coffee and lunch, but not a bar, would be great to see in the area.”

The people want McDonald’s

Taking to social media, The Press & Journal asked locals what they loved most about the Inverurie food and drink scene – and what they want to see improve.

The Facebook post wracked up more than 110 comments with some proving more favoured than others.

The most liked comment read: “We have such great selection of food categories to choose from, but Inverurie needs a McDonald’s.”

Some locals are keen for a McDonald’s branch to open in the town. Pictured is the McDonald’s in Bucksburn. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

However, one person responded saying: “People really want McDonalds? Why?”

Other popular choices included more café culture and outdoor events and dining as well as a wine bar, fishmongers, Japanese restaurant, American-style diner and a sports bar.

There is currently outdoor seating at The Dreamy Goat, Fennel Restaurant and Ardennan House Hotel, to name a few businesses.

Which type of food and drink businesses would you like to see more or less of in Inverurie? Let us know in our comments section below

Some respondents paid homage to former shop and tearoom Mitchell’s Dairy. The firm was open for almost 90 years in the heart of Inverurie’s market square.

‘You don’t need to venture into Aberdeen’

Despite some members of the community eager to see more food and drink businesses launch in the town, those already there should be celebrated.

Almondine owner Suzanne Horne said: “Inverurie has everything you need and has a great community feel.

“It is up-and-coming and is becoming more diverse in its offerings. There are so many independent businesses appearing and that to me is a great thing.

The Inverurie food and drink scene has evolved a great deal over the past few decades. Image: Supplied by Laings

“The town is well supported by its locals too – keep it up and shop independent as that’s what makes a town thrive and survive.”

French-style patisserie Almondine boasts a branch in Inverurie as well as one on Chapel Street in Aberdeen.

Michelle, who purchased The Dreamy Goat in July last year having worked there since May 2021, agrees that the local area “loves to support small businesses”.

Jenny, left, and Suzanne inside their Inverurie branch. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

When asked about her favourite aspects of the town, she went on to say: “The people behind the places.

“The small cafes each have their own twist on things which means we can all support each other and many customers frequent each place.”

The Drouthy Laird’s Natalie, 26, added: “You don’t need to venture into Aberdeen to have a good meal or night out as we have it all right on our doorstep.

“It’s a pleasure being a part of such a great community. We hope we can continue to build our business and contribute positively towards the Inverurie food and drink scene.”

The Drouthy Laird will be opening a cocktail lounge/bar in the future. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Special mentions were also given to fellow local eateries Via Roma, The Kilted Frog, The Old Post Office Tearoom, Indian Rajpoot Restaurant and Fennel Restaurant.

