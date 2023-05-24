‘Inverurie has lots to offer but…’: What did locals have to say about the town’s food and drink scene?

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inverurie is one of the fastest-growing towns in the north-east. And with more and more people taking up residence in the area, the high street grows busier.

There is an ever-increasing demand for stores in the centre to meet the needs of not only locals but tourists alike. Some of the most popular products come in the form of food and drink.

Some bars, restaurants, street food vendors and cafes have been on the block for some time, including family-run business Ardennan House Hotel.

Opening its doors in July 2011, owners Jennifer and Andy McIntosh and their daughter Lauren, 27, have witnessed first-hand how the area’s hospitality scene has evolved.

“Inverurie’s food and drink scene has a range of cuisines,” says manager Lauren. “Being a foodie, I eat out all the time and visit the other local businesses regularly.”

The 27-year-old’s favourite aspect of the hotel is the restaurant, which has been run by head chef Charles Hay since its opening, and its modern menu.

She adores a number of the fellow restaurants in the area. However, like anything, there is always room for improvement.

Demand for Asian restaurant and mixed views on another drinks space

While the town boasts a string of eateries serving Italian, Indian, Scottish and Chinese food, there are clearly still gaps in the market – some of which may be taken advantage of in the near future.

Lauren added: “Inverurie has lots to offer but I would love an Asian restaurant close to home. I love Chaophraya in Aberdeen.”

Meanwhile general manager at multi-purpose bar, restaurant and events space The Drouthy Laird, Natalie Mackie, would like to see a cocktail bar or lounge opening its doors.

Luckily for drinks fans, the venue – which welcomes more than 1,000 customers through its doors every week – will be launching one very soon.

However Michelle Rolfe, owner of local cafe The Dreamy Goat, believes there is better use for vacant spaces.

“There’s a big population of younger people (18 to 25 year olds) in the area that frequent our café,” says the 52-year-old from Inverurie.

“But after 4pm, there’s not many places for them. That time in-between afternoon coffee and lunch, but not a bar, would be great to see in the area.”

The people want McDonald’s

Taking to social media, The Press & Journal asked locals what they loved most about the Inverurie food and drink scene – and what they want to see improve.

The Facebook post wracked up more than 110 comments with some proving more favoured than others.

The most liked comment read: “We have such great selection of food categories to choose from, but Inverurie needs a McDonald’s.”

However, one person responded saying: “People really want McDonalds? Why?”

Other popular choices included more café culture and outdoor events and dining as well as a wine bar, fishmongers, Japanese restaurant, American-style diner and a sports bar.

There is currently outdoor seating at The Dreamy Goat, Fennel Restaurant and Ardennan House Hotel, to name a few businesses.

Some respondents paid homage to former shop and tearoom Mitchell’s Dairy. The firm was open for almost 90 years in the heart of Inverurie’s market square.

‘You don’t need to venture into Aberdeen’

Despite some members of the community eager to see more food and drink businesses launch in the town, those already there should be celebrated.

Almondine owner Suzanne Horne said: “Inverurie has everything you need and has a great community feel.

“It is up-and-coming and is becoming more diverse in its offerings. There are so many independent businesses appearing and that to me is a great thing.

“The town is well supported by its locals too – keep it up and shop independent as that’s what makes a town thrive and survive.”

French-style patisserie Almondine boasts a branch in Inverurie as well as one on Chapel Street in Aberdeen.

Michelle, who purchased The Dreamy Goat in July last year having worked there since May 2021, agrees that the local area “loves to support small businesses”.

When asked about her favourite aspects of the town, she went on to say: “The people behind the places.

“The small cafes each have their own twist on things which means we can all support each other and many customers frequent each place.”

The Drouthy Laird’s Natalie, 26, added: “You don’t need to venture into Aberdeen to have a good meal or night out as we have it all right on our doorstep.

“It’s a pleasure being a part of such a great community. We hope we can continue to build our business and contribute positively towards the Inverurie food and drink scene.”

Special mentions were also given to fellow local eateries Via Roma, The Kilted Frog, The Old Post Office Tearoom, Indian Rajpoot Restaurant and Fennel Restaurant.