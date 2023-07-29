The food and drink to try if you’re spending the day in Peterhead

The Blue Toon is a town that I very much believe is progressing – one area in particular being its food and drink scene.

Since the start of 2022, it has welcomed a string of new venues catered to satisfying foodies including Vegan Bay Baker, Juiced and North Bar, to name a few.

I touched on this earlier this week as my Town Spotlight series continued. This time, it was all eyes on Peterhead.

I caught up with food and drink business owners and members of the public to hear the highs and lows of the town’s offering. All sorts of producers and venues were mentioned.

The list is lengthy, so I have also pulled together this guide on where to eat and drink if you’re spending the day in Peterhead.

Breakfast

8am to 11am

You’ll need a dish or drink to energise you ahead of touring round Peterhead, and there are plenty of options at Juiced that will do just that.

Launched by mum-of-five Leanne Dalgarno, the business opened its doors to the public in March and has proved a huge success.

It serves smoothies, health smoothies – which are targeted at wellbeing concerns – smoothie bowls, frappes, milkshakes and healthy shots.

You can stop by from 8.30am to 5pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 5pm on Saturdays.

Coffee and cake

11am to 12pm

Whether you’re planning a walk along the coastline or experience a tour at Peterhead Prison Museum, you’ll have to make time to enjoy a coffee and cake from Symposium beforehand.

Luckily for you, there are three branches to choose from in the town. They are based on Queen Street, South Road and in Asda on Longside Road.

I would highly recommend opting for an iced caramel latte – I always secure one without fail when passing my home town’s Symposium branch (in Turriff).

Bakes and biscuit flavours cannot be guaranteed as they change regularly. However, options when I have previously visited a Symposium include a Mars krispie, Canadian slice, tiffin and peanut mallow.

Lunch/brunch

12pm to 3pm

Now it’s time for lunch, and oh boy do we have a corker of a café for you to visit.

Both the interior and grub at Lettuce Eat Healthy are among the most Instagrammable in the north-east, in my opinion, so it’s no wonder that the venue attracts people from far and wide.

Serving freshly-cooked wholesome breakfasts, sandwiches, soups, salads and daily specials, there is something to suit all tastes.

I have visited a handful of times over the years and would urge you to stop by if you haven’t already. Request a sub, wrap or bagel if you’re a fan of savoury dishes, while sweet lovers should try out one of the pancake stacks.

Snack

3pm to 6pm

Whether you’re experiencing the Peterhead food and drink scene solo or are with friends and family, Vegan Bay Baker is a must-visit location.

Founded by Steven Buchan in 2019, Peterhead welcomed the first Vegan Bay Baker store in the spring of 2022 and it sells more tasty bakes than you could imagine.

If you’re due to stop by, you may find yourself struggling to decide what goods to tuck into or take home with you. That is why I’m here to help.

I’d recommend securing a yum yum, caramel doughnut, cinnamon bun or salt and pepper focaccia. Oh, and you can’t forget to request a buttery too.

Vegan Bay Baker isn’t the only popular bakery in town as The Hame Bakery has quite the following as well.

Boasting two locations, the shops have become much-loved parts of the community over the years with locals religiously stopping by to indulge in a selection of fresh goods.

Choose from a selection of coffees and hot foods to take away including stovies, soups, macaroni, pies and sausage rolls, as well as cream rolls, apple tarts, hot cross buns and truffles, to name a few bakes.

Dinner

6pm to 8pm

I stopped by North for the first time recently and the experience was stellar.

The restaurant must be seen first-hand to be appreciated to the fullest. And not only does it look the part, but the food and drink offering is fantastic.

If you fancy staying after dinner, there is a superb bar area which boasts Turkish-style lighting and vaulted ceilings. You’ll be able to enjoy a cocktail (or two) and chat with the friendly team.

For those of you that want to enjoy dinner in the comfort of your own car or at the Lido – a thin strip of sandy beach located within Peterhead Bay Marina – then head to the Boddam Chip Shop.

Open from 4pm to 8pm Wednesday to Sunday, you can choose from a selection of chipper favourites. There are pies, burgers, share boxes and chicken and fish-based dishes galore.

But that’s not all, the venue also sells handmade cookie pies, brownies and fudge by Kayla Bond, of local baking firm Kayla’s Bakes.

Drinks

6pm to 8pm

While we’ve established that you can head to North for a drink after dinner, another great option is the Brew Toon Bottle Shop & Tasting Room.

You’ll have the chance to meet a fantastic and dedicated team, as well as purchase award-winning local beers, spirits and more.

Booking is not essential, but be sure to call 07877 356339 or email info@brewtoon.com to ensure a spot is saved just for you.