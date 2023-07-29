The food and drink to try if you’re spending the day in Peterhead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The food and drink to try if you’re spending the day in Peterhead

From bakeries and juice bars to restaurants, there are plenty of places for foodies to visit in the Blue Toon. Karla Sinclair reports.

Karla Sinclair
One of the tempting dishes you can order at North in Peterhead. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The Blue Toon is a town that I very much believe is progressing – one area in particular being its food and drink scene.

Since the start of 2022, it has welcomed a string of new venues catered to satisfying foodies including Vegan Bay Baker, Juiced and North Bar, to name a few.

I touched on this earlier this week as my Town Spotlight series continued. This time, it was all eyes on Peterhead.

I caught up with food and drink business owners and members of the public to hear the highs and lows of the town’s offering. All sorts of producers and venues were mentioned.

The list is lengthy, so I have also pulled together this guide on where to eat and drink if you’re spending the day in Peterhead.

Breakfast

8am to 11am

You’ll need a dish or drink to energise you ahead of touring round Peterhead, and there are plenty of options at Juiced that will do just that.

Launched by mum-of-five Leanne Dalgarno, the business opened its doors to the public in March and has proved a huge success.

A Juiced smoothie bowl. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

It serves smoothies, health smoothies – which are targeted at wellbeing concerns – smoothie bowls, frappes, milkshakes and healthy shots.

You can stop by from 8.30am to 5pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 5pm on Saturdays.

Coffee and cake

11am to 12pm

Whether you’re planning a walk along the coastline or experience a tour at Peterhead Prison Museum, you’ll have to make time to enjoy a coffee and cake from Symposium beforehand.

Luckily for you, there are three branches to choose from in the town. They are based on Queen Street, South Road and in Asda on Longside Road.

A coffee from Symposium will go down a treat for those looking for a taste of the Peterhead food and drink scene. Photography credit: Emma Morgan

I would highly recommend opting for an iced caramel latte – I always secure one without fail when passing my home town’s Symposium branch (in Turriff).

Bakes and biscuit flavours cannot be guaranteed as they change regularly. However, options when I have previously visited a Symposium include a Mars krispie, Canadian slice, tiffin and peanut mallow.

Lunch/brunch

12pm to 3pm

Now it’s time for lunch, and oh boy do we have a corker of a café for you to visit.

Both the interior and grub at Lettuce Eat Healthy are among the most Instagrammable in the north-east, in my opinion, so it’s no wonder that the venue attracts people from far and wide.

The dishes at Lettuce Eat Healthy are a feast for all the senses. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Serving freshly-cooked wholesome breakfasts, sandwiches, soups, salads and daily specials, there is something to suit all tastes.

I have visited a handful of times over the years and would urge you to stop by if you haven’t already. Request a sub, wrap or bagel if you’re a fan of savoury dishes, while sweet lovers should try out one of the pancake stacks.

Snack

3pm to 6pm

Whether you’re experiencing the Peterhead food and drink scene solo or are with friends and family, Vegan Bay Baker is a must-visit location.

Founded by Steven Buchan in 2019, Peterhead welcomed the first Vegan Bay Baker store in the spring of 2022 and it sells more tasty bakes than you could imagine.

A selection of treats by Vegan Bay Baker. Image: Supplied by Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson

If you’re due to stop by, you may find yourself struggling to decide what goods to tuck into or take home with you. That is why I’m here to help.

I’d recommend securing a yum yum, caramel doughnut, cinnamon bun or salt and pepper focaccia. Oh, and you can’t forget to request a buttery too.

Vegan Bay Baker isn’t the only popular bakery in town as The Hame Bakery has quite the following as well.

Freshly-made pie anyone? Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Boasting two locations, the shops have become much-loved parts of the community over the years with locals religiously stopping by to indulge in a selection of fresh goods.

Choose from a selection of coffees and hot foods to take away including stovies, soups, macaroni, pies and sausage rolls, as well as cream rolls, apple tarts, hot cross buns and truffles, to name a few bakes.

Dinner

6pm to 8pm

I stopped by North for the first time recently and the experience was stellar.

The restaurant must be seen first-hand to be appreciated to the fullest. And not only does it look the part, but the food and drink offering is fantastic.

One of the tempting dishes available at North. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

If you fancy staying after dinner, there is a superb bar area which boasts Turkish-style lighting and vaulted ceilings. You’ll be able to enjoy a cocktail (or two) and chat with the friendly team.

For those of you that want to enjoy dinner in the comfort of your own car or at the Lido – a thin strip of sandy beach located within Peterhead Bay Marina – then head to the Boddam Chip Shop.

Fudge is an option at the Boddam Chip Shop. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Open from 4pm to 8pm Wednesday to Sunday, you can choose from a selection of chipper favourites. There are pies, burgers, share boxes and chicken and fish-based dishes galore.

But that’s not all, the venue also sells handmade cookie pies, brownies and fudge by Kayla Bond, of local baking firm Kayla’s Bakes.

Drinks

6pm to 8pm

While we’ve established that you can head to North for a drink after dinner, another great option is the Brew Toon Bottle Shop & Tasting Room.

You’ll have the chance to meet a fantastic and dedicated team, as well as purchase award-winning local beers, spirits and more.

The Peterhead food and drink scene also includes Brew Toon Bottle Shop & Tasting Room. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Booking is not essential, but be sure to call 07877 356339 or email info@brewtoon.com to ensure a spot is saved just for you.

